Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Markets  >  CytoDyn Inc.    CYDY

CYTODYN INC.

(CYDY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CYDY EQUITY ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit was filed on Behalf of Investors of CytoDyn Inc.

04/10/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RADNOR, Pa., April 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS: CYDY) ("CytoDyn") that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against CytoDyn on behalf of those who purchased or acquired CytoDyn common stock between March 27, 2020 and March 9, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Lead Plaintiff Deadline:  May 17, 2021

Website:       https://www.ktmc.com/cytodyn-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=cytodyn

Contact:       James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453
                      Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435
                      Toll free (844) 887-9500

CytoDyn is a biotechnology company that has focused on the development and commercialization of a drug named "Leronlimab" which has long been promoted as a potential therapy for HIV patients.  Since the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic, CytoDyn began aggressively touting Leronlimab as a treatment for COVID-19.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that CytoDyn's development and marketing of Leronlimab as a treatment for COVID-19 was not commercially viable.

CytoDyn investors may, no later than May 17, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cydy-equity-alert-kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-announces-that-a-securities-fraud-class-action-lawsuit-was-filed-on-behalf-of-investors-of-cytodyn-inc-301265755.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CYTODYN INC.
12:29pCYDY EQUITY ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securiti..
PR
04/09CYTODYN, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP not..
PR
04/09CYTODYN  : COVID-19 Long-Hauler's Trial Closed as Enrollment Exceeds Goals
AQ
04/08CytoDyn's COVID-19 Long-Hauler's Trial Closed as Enrollment Exceeds Goals
GL
04/08CYTODYN INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct..
AQ
04/07CYTODYN INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/07CytoDyn Providing Leronlimab to a Philippine Hospital for 28 More COVID-19 Pa..
GL
04/07DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
PR
04/07SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP  : Alerts Investors with Losses Over $250,000 t..
BU
04/07CytoDyn Signs Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Biomm S.A. in ..
GL
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ