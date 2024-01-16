CytoDyn Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended November 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was USD 9.56 million compared to USD 26.5 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.03 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.03 a year ago.
For the six months, net loss was USD 21.13 million compared to USD 47.49 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.02 compared to USD 0.07 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.02 compared to USD 0.07 a year ago.