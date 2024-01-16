CytoDyn Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of leronlimab, an investigational humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to bind to C-C chemokine receptor type 5 (CCR5), a protein on the surface of certain immune system cells. The Company is studying leronlimab in multiple therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, cancer, and autoimmune conditions. Its core areas of clinical development are human immunodeficiency viruses (HIV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and solid tumors in oncology. The areas of clinical focus in HIV are the lifting of the clinical hold, creation of a long-acting formulation of leronlimab and an HIV functional cure in using adenovirus vectors (AAV). In NASH, its focus is on the general population of those affected by NASH, and the subpopulation of patients with NASH and HIV. Regarding oncology, its focus remains on combination therapy for solid tumors.