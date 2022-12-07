Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. CytoDyn Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYDY   US23283M1018

CYTODYN INC.

(CYDY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-12-06 pm EST
0.3350 USD   -2.90%
06:12aCytodyn : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
06:04aCytodyn Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/25Cytodyn Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CytoDyn : Material Agreement - Form 8-K

12/07/2022 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 6, 2022 (November 30, 2022)

CytoDyn Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

000-49908

83-1887078

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(Commission File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

1111 Main Street, Suite 660

Vancouver, Washington98660

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

(360) 980-8524

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange
on which registered

None

None

None

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Effective December 1, 2022, CytoDyn Inc. (the "Company") entered into an amendment (the "Second Amendment") to the Surety Bond Backstop Agreement, as previously amended on July 18, 2022 (the "First Amendment"), and initially entered into by the Company with David Fairbank Welch, both individually and in his capacity as trustee of a revocable trust, LRFA, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and certain other related parties (collectively, the "Indemnitors"), effective February 14, 2022. The Surety Bond Backstop Agreement, as amended by the First Amendment and the Second Amendment, is referred to herein as the "Backstop Agreement."

As previously reported in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 18, 2022, the Indemnitors agreed to assist the Company in obtaining a surety bond (the "Surety Bond") for posting in connection with the Company's ongoing litigation with Amarex Clinical Research, LLC, by, among other things, agreeing to indemnify the issuer of the Surety Bond with respect to the Company's obligations under the Surety Bond.As previously reported in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 25, 2022, the First Amendment provided, among other things, for the extension of the obligation of the Indemnitors to indemnify the Surety from August 13, 2022 to November 15, 2022.

The Second Amendment provides for the extension of the obligation of the Indemnitors to indemnify the Surety from November 15, 2022 to January 31, 2023; provided that the Company will relieve the Indemnitors of a minimum of $1,500,000 of cash collateral currently pledged by the Indemnitors in support of the Surety Bond by January 5, 2023, with the balance of the cash collateral ($5,000,000) to be relieved by January 31, 2023; and provided further that, if the balance of the cash collateral on January 31, 2023, has been reduced to $1,000,000 or less, the Company, in its sole discretion, may elect to require the Indemnitors to accept shares of common stock or warrants to purchase shares of common stock in exchange for the remaining balance.

The Second Amendment also provides, among other things, for: (i) the further reduction of the exercise price of the warrants to purchase a total of 30,000,000 shares of common stock issued under the original Backstop Agreement from $0.20 to $0.10 per share; (ii) the issuance to the Indemnitors of a fully exercisable new warrant to purchase 7,500,000 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.10 per share; and (iii) the issuance of a second warrant to the Indemnitors covering up to 7,500,000 shares of common stock with an exercise price of $0.10 per share. Except as provided in the Second Amendment, the terms of the warrants will be similar to the warrants issued under the original Backstop Agreement, filed as Exhibit 4.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 17, 2022. The ultimate number of shares to be covered by the second warrant will be calculated on or before February 14, 2023, based on a formula relating to how quickly the Company relieves the balance of cash collateral pledged by the Indemnitors. The shares covered by the additional warrants are entitled to registration rights.

Following the execution of the Second Amendment, Dr. Welch is deemed to beneficially own in excess of five percent of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. The foregoing description of the terms of the Second Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the Second Amendment, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 3.02Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On November 30, 2022, the Company concluded a private warrant exchange in which four accredited investors holding outstanding warrants to purchase a total of approximately 1.2 million shares of common stock with an original exercise price of $1.00 per share received a total of approximately 9.5 million shares of common stock upon exercise of the warrants, including approximately 8.4 million shares issued as an inducement for the exercise. Gross cash proceeds from the private warrant exchange totaled approximately $2.1 million. The Company relied on the exemption provided by Rule 506 of Regulation D and Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), for the sales of securities in the private warrant exchange.

Also, as disclosed in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, on December 1, 2022, the Company agreed to issue to an accredited investor a fully exercisable warrant to purchase 7,500,000 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. The warrant has a five-year term. The Company relied on the exemption provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act for the issuance of the warrant in exchange for the consideration specified in the Second Amendment.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit

No.

Description

10.1

Second Amendment dated December 1, 2022, to Surety Bond Backstop Agreement dated February 14, 2022, among the Company and certain parties named therein

104

Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as inline XBRL)

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

CYTODYN INC.

Date: December 6, 2022

By

/s/ Antonio Migliarese

Antonio Migliarese

Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

CytoDyn Inc. published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 11:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CYTODYN INC.
06:12aCytodyn : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
06:04aCytodyn Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Sec..
AQ
11/25Cytodyn Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/25Nitya G. Ray Resigns as Chief Technology Officer of CytoDyn Inc
CI
11/22CytoDyn to Host R&D Update on Wednesday, December 7, 2022
GL
10/31CytoDyn Announces Voluntary Withdrawal of BLA for HIV-MDR Due to CRO Data Management Is..
AQ
10/31Transcript : CytoDyn Inc. - Special Call
CI
10/28Cytodyn Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
10/28CytoDyn Announces Voluntary Withdrawal of BLA for HIV-MDR Due to CRO Data Management Is..
GL
10/28CytoDyn Announces Voluntary Withdrawal of BLA for HIV-MDR Due to CRO Data Management Is..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,27  - -
Net income 2022 -211 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,02x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 273 M 273 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 989 524 989x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart CYTODYN INC.
Duration : Period :
CytoDyn Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cyrus Arman President
Antonio Migliarese CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & CAO
Tanya Durkee Urbach Chairman
Scott A. Kelly Chief Medical Officer & Head-Business Development
Nitya G. Ray Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYTODYN INC.-66.12%273
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS44.63%80 039
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.19.62%79 831
BIONTECH SE-37.31%39 277
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-34.04%32 589
GENMAB A/S23.38%29 957