Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Markets  >  CytoDyn Inc.    CYDY

CYTODYN INC.

(CYDY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7

04/05/2021 | 04:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, Washington, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing Vyrologix™ (leronlimab-PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Kelly, M.D., Chairman and Chief Medical Officer and Christopher Recknor, M.D., Chief Operating Officer, will host an investment community webcast which is rescheduled one day later on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Management will provide a full update to its stockholders on Company activities, including recent COVID-19 initiatives and information concerning its active trials in COVID-19, NASH and cancer.

Management will provide approximately 60 minutes to address questions submitted online by analysts and investors.

Date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Time: 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET
Dial-In: None.
Questions:

  • Prior to the webcast, questions can be submitted online to CYDY_Team@cytodyn.com
  • During the webcast, questions can be submitted through the webcast link below.

This is a “listen only” webcast, which can be accessed via CytoDyn’s corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 30 days. Participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to register, download and install any necessary software. Please note the below website will not be operational until approximately 60 minutes prior to the start of the webcast, which can be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/44397/indexl.html

The replay will be available approximately 60 minutes after the conclusion of the webcast and can be accessed via the above link until May 7, 2021.

CONTACTS
Investors:
Michael Mulholland
Office: 360.980.8524, ext. 102
mmulholland@cytodyn.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CYTODYN INC.
04:29pCytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
GL
12:26pSHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Act..
PR
10:12aCYTODYN INC. REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of ..
PR
06:05aCytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Ra..
GL
06:00aCYTODYN  : First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Impro..
AQ
04/02CYTODYN  : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities..
PR
04/01CYTODYN  : ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors ..
PR
04/01Ethos Closes First Tranche of Financing, Announces CFO Appointment
MT
04/01CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on April 6 to Provide a Full Update on Its Activities
GL
04/01CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critic..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -126 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 953 M 1 953 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart CYTODYN INC.
Duration : Period :
CytoDyn Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,19 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nader Z. Pourhassan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Mulholland Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Scott A. Kelly Chairman & Chief Medical Officer
Nitya G. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Head-Process Sciences
Mahboob U. Rahman Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYTODYN INC.-40.82%1 953
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.04%83 652
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.86%55 382
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.9.03%54 351
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.69%49 461
BEIGENE, LTD.32.47%31 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ