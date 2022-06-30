CytoDyn : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.02Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

The Company is providing this disclosure because, as of June 24, 2022, its unregistered sales of equity securities that were not previously reported, in the aggregate, exceeded 1% of the shares of its Common Stock outstanding as of May 31, 2022.

Private Placement of Common Stock and Warrants through Placement Agent

As of June 24, 2022, the Company had received binding subscription agreements for an estimated total of approximately 85.4 million units from accredited investors in a private offering (the "Offering") through a placement agent.The final closing of the Offering was held on June 24, 2022. Each unit consists of one share of Common Stock and three-quarters of a warrant to purchase one share of Common Stock. The warrants will have a five-year term and will be exercisable in full when issued. The warrants, other than as described above, will be substantially similar to the form of warrant filed as Exhibit 4.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on September 7, 2021.

The aggregate gross proceeds received under the executed subscription agreements in the Offering were approximately $21.8 million. The final purchase price per unit and the exercise price of the warrants is $0.255 per share, which is equal to 85% of the intraday volume weighted average price of the Common Stock on April 29, 2022.

Pursuant to the subscription agreements, the Company has agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to prepare and file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and cause the SEC to declare effective, within ninety (90) days following the final closing of the Offering, a registration statement under the Securities Act covering the resale of all of the shares and warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock sold in the Offering.

As a fee to the placement agent, the Company has agreed to pay a cash fee equal to 13% of the gross proceeds received from qualified investors in the Offering, as well as a one-time non-accountable expense fee of $50,000 in the aggregate for all closings in the Offering. The Companyhas also agreed to issue to the placement agent or its designees warrants with a 10-year term to purchase 13% of the total number of shares of Common Stock, including shares subject to warrants, sold to qualified investors in the Offering, for the total of approximately 19.4 million warrants. The issuance of the warrants is subject to the approval by the Company's stockholders of an increase in authorized shares of Common Stock.

The Company is relying on the exemption provided by Rule 506 of Regulation D and Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act in connection with the Offering.

Issuance of Shares to Former Executive Officer

The Company issued to a former executive officer a total of43,657 shares of Common Stock to satisfy its obligation to make a severance payment of $15,523 for the payroll periods ended May 31 and June 15, 2022, net of payroll deductions and withholding taxes. The number of shares issued was based on the closing price of the Common Stock on that date. The Company relied on the exemption from registration afforded by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act in connection with the issuance of the shares.

Item 5.02Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b) and (c) On June 27, 2022, CytoDyn Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), entered into an employment agreement with Cyrus Arman, Ph.D. (the "Employment Agreement"), under which he will be employed as the Company's President on an at-will basis beginning on July 9, 2022. Antonio Migliarese, who was appointed as interim President on January 24, 2022, will cease to be President on July 9, 2022, but will continue in his roles of Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer, as well as serving as the Company's principal accounting officer.

Dr. Arman, age 41, previously held positions with a number of biotechnology companies, most recently serving as Chief Business Officer of Nimble Therapeutics, Inc., a company focused on engineering peptides, since early 2021. He