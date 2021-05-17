CytoDyn : Signs Distribution Agreement with Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to Pursue EUA and Compassionate Use Access to Leronlimab in India (Form 8-K)

CytoDyn Signs Distribution Agreement with Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to Pursue EUA and Compassionate Use Access to Leronlimab in India

Macleods is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in India with presence in over 140 countries

VANCOUVER, Washington, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), ('CytoDyn' or the 'Company'), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (Vyrologix or PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today it has executed an exclusive supply and distribution agreement with Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in India. This commercial agreement will enable Macleods to sell leronlimab in India following regulatory clearance.

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of CytoDyn, stated, 'We are delighted Macleods Pharmaceuticals reached out to CytoDyn and equally excited to reach this agreement with their team so quickly. From the time they first contacted us about our drug, we were able to conclude this agreement within a few days. It is an honor to work with an organization so motivated to bring leronlimab to COVID-19 patients in India. Currently India has zero product approved for critically ill Covid-19 patients and we are delighted to be working toward being the first approved drug for this population.'

Vijay Agarwal, a Business Development Director at Macleods, commented, 'We are thrilled with our recently executed exclusive supply and distribution agreement with CytoDyn. We believe there is an immediate need for leronlimab in our country, to save COVID-19 infected patients who are on ventilators. We need to bring this product to market ASAP for them!'

About Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Macleods, headquartered in Mumbai, India, is a vertically integrated, global pharmaceutical company. Established in 1986, Macleods features in top 10 pharmaceutical companies in India. Macleods specializes in the development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage pharmaceutical formulations. More information is available at www.macleodspharma.com .

About Leronlimab (PRO 140)

Leronlimab has been studied in 11 clinical trials involving more than 1,200 people and met its primary endpoints in a pivotal Phase 3 trial (leronlimab combined with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients).