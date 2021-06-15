CytoDyn : Termination of Material Definitive Agreement (Form 8-K)

Termination of Material Definitive Agreement.

Effective June 9, 2021, CytoDyn Inc. (the 'Company') and American Regent, Inc. ('American Regent'), mutually agreed to terminate the Distribution and Supply Agreement between the parties dated July 2, 2020 (the 'Agreement'). The Agreement had appointed American Regent as the exclusive distributor in the United States of the Company's leronlimab (PRO140) drug for the treatment of COVID-19 in the United States, effective upon, among other things, regulatory approval of a biologics license application for leronlimab by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') for the treatment of COVID-19. The parties determined to terminate the agreement due to the Company's failure to meet its primary and secondary endpoints under the FDA's guidelines for the Company's two COVID-19 trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate and severe-to-critical COVID-19 populations. As a result of the termination, there is no ongoing material relationship between the parties and no payments or penalties are due under the Agreement. The Company is continuing to evaluate the efficacy of leronlimab for the treatment of COVID-19 through newly designed protocols for clinical trials.