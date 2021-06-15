Log in
    CYDY   US23283M1018

CYTODYN INC.

(CYDY)
CytoDyn : Termination of Material Definitive Agreement (Form 8-K)

06/15/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
Termination of Material Definitive Agreement.

Effective June 9, 2021, CytoDyn Inc. (the 'Company') and American Regent, Inc. ('American Regent'), mutually agreed to terminate the Distribution and Supply Agreement between the parties dated July 2, 2020 (the 'Agreement'). The Agreement had appointed American Regent as the exclusive distributor in the United States of the Company's leronlimab (PRO140) drug for the treatment of COVID-19 in the United States, effective upon, among other things, regulatory approval of a biologics license application for leronlimab by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') for the treatment of COVID-19. The parties determined to terminate the agreement due to the Company's failure to meet its primary and secondary endpoints under the FDA's guidelines for the Company's two COVID-19 trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate and severe-to-critical COVID-19 populations. As a result of the termination, there is no ongoing material relationship between the parties and no payments or penalties are due under the Agreement. The Company is continuing to evaluate the efficacy of leronlimab for the treatment of COVID-19 through newly designed protocols for clinical trials.

Disclaimer

CytoDyn Inc. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 21:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
