CytoDyn Inc.

CYTODYN INC.

(CYDY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected Regulatory Filings with the U.S., U.K., Canada, Philippines and Brazil

03/18/2021 | 12:40am EDT
VANCOUVER, Washington, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing Vyrologix™ (leronlimab-PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Kelly, M.D., Chairman and Chief Medical Officer, Christopher Recknor, M.D., Chief Operating Officer and Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will host an investment community webcast on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Management will update stockholders on the Company’s recent COVID-19 related filings for Conditional EUA with the FDA in U.S., Interim Order in Canada, and accelerated rolling review in U.K., as well as potential similar filings in Brazil and the Philippines. Management will also provide updates on its active trials in COVID-19, NASH and Cancer, along with expected timelines for BLA submissions for HIV in U.S., Canada and U.K.

Management will provide approximately 60 minutes to address questions submitted online by analysts and investors.

Date: Monday, March 22, 2021
Time: 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET
Dial-In: None.
Questions:

  • Prior to the webcast, questions can be submitted online to CYDY_Team@cytodyn.com
  • During the webcast, questions can be submitted through the webcast link below.

This is a “listen only” webcast, which can be accessed via CytoDyn’s corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 30 days. Participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to register, download and install any necessary software. Please note the below website will not be operational until approximately 60 minutes prior to the start of the webcast, which can be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/44169/indexl.html

The replay will be available approximately 60 minutes after the conclusion of the webcast and can be accessed via the above link until April 22, 2021.

