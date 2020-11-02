Log in
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments

11/02/2020 | 01:17pm EST

VANCOUVER, Washington, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Kelly, M.D., Chairman, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Business Development, and Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will host an investment community webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Management will provide an update on recent clinical and regulatory developments regarding COVID-19 and other indications for leronlimab.

Management will also provide approximately 30-45 minutes to address questions submitted online by analysts and investors.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020
Time: 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET
Dial-In: None.
Questions:

  • Prior to the webcast, questions can be submitted online to CYDY_Team@cytodyn.com
  • During the webcast, questions can be submitted through the webcast link below.

This is a “listen only” webcast, which can be accessed via CytoDyn’s corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 30 days. Participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to register, download and install any necessary software. The webcast can also be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/41877/indexl.html

The replay will be available approximately 60 minutes after the conclusion of the webcast and can be accessed via the above link until December 5, 2020.

