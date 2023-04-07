Cytokinetics Incorporated : 2023 Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement

To elect the Board of Directors' nominees, Edward M. Kaye, M.D., Wendell Wierenga, Ph.D., and Nancy J. Wysenski, as Class I ­Directors, each to serve for a three-year term and until their successors are duly elected and qualified;

To approve an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to permit the exculpation of the ­Company's directors;

To approve an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to permit the exculpation of senior officers of the Company;

To ratify the selection by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023;

To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers, as disclosed in the Proxy Statement ­accompanying this notice;

To determine, on an advisory basis, the frequency with which the stockholders of the Company wish to have an advisory vote on the compensation of the named executive officers; and

To transact such other business as may properly be brought before the meeting.