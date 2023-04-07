Cytokinetics Incorporated : 2023 Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement
Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
To Be Held May 10, 2023
To the Stockholders:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time at our headquarters, 350 Oyster Point Blvd., South San Francisco, CA 94080, for the following purposes:
To elect the Board of Directors' nominees, Edward M. Kaye, M.D., Wendell Wierenga, Ph.D., and Nancy J. Wysenski, as Class I Directors, each to serve for a three-year term and until their successors are duly elected and qualified;
To approve an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to permit the exculpation of the Company's directors;
To approve an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to permit the exculpation of senior officers of the Company;
To ratify the selection by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023;
To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers, as disclosed in the Proxy Statement accompanying this notice;
To determine, on an advisory basis, the frequency with which the stockholders of the Company wish to have an advisory vote on the compensation of the named executive officers; and
To transact such other business as may properly be brought before the meeting.
The foregoing items of business are more fully described in the Proxy Statement accompanying this notice.
Only stockholders of record at the close of business on March 21, 2023 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
By Order of the Board of Directors
/s/ John O. Faurescu
John O. Faurescu, Esq.
Associate General Counsel &
Corporate Secretary
South San Francisco, California
April 7, 2023
Whether or not you expect to attend the meeting, please vote by proxy over the telephone or through the internet, or by completing, dating, signing and returning the enclosed proxy as instructed in these materials, as promptly as possible in order to ensure your representation at the meeting. Even if you have voted by proxy, you may still vote in person if you attend the meeting. Please note, however, that if your shares are held through a broker, bank or other agents and you wish to vote at the meeting, you must obtain a proxy issued in your name from that record holder.
IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE STOCKHOLDERS MEETING TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 10, 2023, AT 10:00 A.M. LOCAL TIME AT 350 OYSTER POINT BLVD., SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94080
The Proxy Statement and annual report to stockholders are available at www.proxyvote.com.
Table of Contents
Information Concerning Solicitation and Voting
General
Record Date and Share Ownership
Revocability of Proxies
Voting
Cost of Proxy Solicitation
Voting in Person or by Proxy Card
Voting via the Internet or by Telephone
Quorum; Abstentions; Broker Non-Votes
Deadline for Receipt of Stockholder Proposals
Results of the Voting at the Annual Meeting
Proposal One: Election of Three Class I Directors
6
Nominees
6
Vote Required
6
Proposal Two: Approval of an Amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate
of Incorporation to Permit Director Exculpation
7
Background
7
Reasons for the Amendment
7
Vote Required
8
Consequences of Vote
8
Proposal Three: Approval of an Amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate
of Incorporation to Permit the Exculpation of the Senior Officers of The Company
9
Background
9
Reasons for the Amendment
9
Vote Required
10
Consequences of Vote
10
Proposal Four: Ratification of Selection of Ernst & Young LLP as Our Independent Registered Public
Accounting Firm for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023
11
Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Services and Fees
11
Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures
12
Vote Required
12
Proposal Five: Advisory Proposal on Executive Compensation
13
Vote Required
13
Proposal Six: Advisory Vote on Frequency of "Say On Pay" Proposal
14
Vote Required
14
Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management
15
Board of Directors
18
Director Skills, Experience and Background
19
Summary of Director Core Experiences and Skills
23
Board of Directors Leadership Structure
24
Board of Directors Role in Risk Oversight
24
Independence of Directors
25
Director Commitments
25
Board of Directors Meetings and Committees
26
Corporate Responsibility
29
Communicating with the Board of Directors
29
Executive Officers
30
Executive Officer Skills, Experience and Background
30
Executive Compensation
31
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
31
Compensation and Talent Committee Report
43
Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation
43
Risk Analysis of the Compensation Programs
43
Executive Summary Compensation Table for 2022
44
Grants of Plan-Based Awards in 2022
45
Outstanding Equity Awards at December 31, 2022
46
Option Exercises and Vesting of Stock in 2022
48
Executive Employment and Other Agreements
48
Pension Benefits
48
Nonqualified Deferred Compensation
48
Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change of Control
48
Principal Executive Officer Pay Ratio
50
Pay Versus Performance
51
Equity Compensation Plans at December 31, 2022
54
Director Compensation
55
Annual Retainers
55
Election to Receive Retainers in Cash or Equity
56
Initial and Annual Equity Grants to Non-Employee Directors
56
Director Compensation Table for 2022
57
Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports
58
Certain Business Relationships and Related Party Transactions
58
Review, Approval or Ratification of Transactions with Related Parties
58
Indemnification of Directors and Officers
58
Householding of Proxy Materials
59
Other Matters
59
Information Incorporated by Reference from this Proxy Statement into our Annual Report on Form 10-K:
Certain information included in this Proxy Statement is incorporated by reference from this Proxy Statement into Part III of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2023.
