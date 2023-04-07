Advanced search
  Cytokinetics, Incorporated
    CYTK   US23282W6057

CYTOKINETICS, INCORPORATED

(CYTK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
36.42 USD   +0.72%
Cytokinetics Incorporated : 2023 Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement

04/07/2023 | 08:46pm EDT
Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

To Be Held May 10, 2023

To the Stockholders:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time at our headquarters, 350 Oyster Point Blvd., South San Francisco, CA 94080, for the following purposes:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

To elect the Board of Directors' nominees, Edward M. Kaye, M.D., Wendell Wierenga, Ph.D., and Nancy J. Wysenski, as Class I ­Directors, each to serve for a three-year term and until their successors are duly elected and qualified;

To approve an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to permit the exculpation of the ­Company's directors;

To approve an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to permit the exculpation of senior officers of the Company;

To ratify the selection by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023;

To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers, as disclosed in the Proxy Statement ­accompanying this notice;

To determine, on an advisory basis, the frequency with which the stockholders of the Company wish to have an advisory vote on the compensation of the named executive officers; and

To transact such other business as may properly be brought before the meeting.

The foregoing items of business are more fully described in the Proxy Statement accompanying this notice.

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on March 21, 2023 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

By Order of the Board of Directors

/s/ John O. Faurescu

John O. Faurescu, Esq.

Associate General Counsel &

Corporate Secretary

South San Francisco, California

April 7, 2023

Whether or not you expect to attend the meeting, please vote by proxy over the telephone or through the internet, or by completing, dating, signing and returning the enclosed proxy as instructed in these materials, as promptly as possible in order to ensure your representation at the meeting. Even if you have voted by proxy, you may still vote in person if you attend the meeting. Please note, however, that if your shares are held through a broker, bank or other agents and you wish to vote at the meeting, you must obtain a proxy issued in your name from that record holder.

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE STOCKHOLDERS MEETING TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 10, 2023, AT 10:00 A.M. LOCAL TIME AT 350 OYSTER POINT BLVD., SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94080

The Proxy Statement and annual report to stockholders are available at www.proxyvote.com.

Table of Contents

Information Concerning Solicitation and Voting

2

General

2

Record Date and Share Ownership

2

Revocability of Proxies

2

Voting

2

Cost of Proxy Solicitation

2

Voting in Person or by Proxy Card

3

Voting via the Internet or by Telephone

3

Quorum; Abstentions; Broker Non-Votes

3

Deadline for Receipt of Stockholder Proposals

4

Results of the Voting at the Annual Meeting

5

Proposal One: Election of Three Class I Directors

6

Nominees

6

Vote Required

6

Proposal Two: Approval of an Amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate

of Incorporation to Permit Director Exculpation

7

Background

7

Reasons for the Amendment

7

Vote Required

8

Consequences of Vote

8

Proposal Three: Approval of an Amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate

of Incorporation to Permit the Exculpation of the Senior Officers of The Company

9

Background

9

Reasons for the Amendment

9

Vote Required

10

Consequences of Vote

10

Proposal Four: Ratification of Selection of Ernst & Young LLP as Our Independent Registered Public

Accounting Firm for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023

11

Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Services and Fees

11

Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures

12

Vote Required

12

Proposal Five: Advisory Proposal on Executive Compensation

13

Vote Required

13

Proposal Six: Advisory Vote on Frequency of "Say On Pay" Proposal

14

Vote Required

14

Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management

15

Board of Directors

18

Director Skills, Experience and Background

19

Summary of Director Core Experiences and Skills

23

Board of Directors Leadership Structure

24

Board of Directors Role in Risk Oversight

24

Independence of Directors

25

Director Commitments

25

Board of Directors Meetings and Committees

26

Corporate Responsibility

29

Communicating with the Board of Directors

29

Executive Officers

30

Executive Officer Skills, Experience and Background

30

Executive Compensation

31

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

31

Compensation and Talent Committee Report

43

Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation

43

Risk Analysis of the Compensation Programs

43

Executive Summary Compensation Table for 2022

44

Grants of Plan-Based Awards in 2022

45

Outstanding Equity Awards at December 31, 2022

46

Option Exercises and Vesting of Stock in 2022

48

Executive Employment and Other Agreements

48

Pension Benefits

48

Nonqualified Deferred Compensation

48

Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change of Control

48

Principal Executive Officer Pay Ratio

50

Pay Versus Performance

51

Equity Compensation Plans at December 31, 2022

54

Director Compensation

55

Annual Retainers

55

Election to Receive Retainers in Cash or Equity

56

Initial and Annual Equity Grants to Non-Employee Directors

56

Director Compensation Table for 2022

57

Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports

58

Certain Business Relationships and Related Party Transactions

58

Review, Approval or Ratification of Transactions with Related Parties

58

Indemnification of Directors and Officers

58

Householding of Proxy Materials

59

Other Matters

59

Information Incorporated by Reference from this Proxy Statement into our Annual Report on Form 10-K:

Certain information included in this Proxy Statement is incorporated by reference from this Proxy Statement into Part III of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2023.

Disclaimer

Cytokinetics Incorporated published this content on 08 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2023 00:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
