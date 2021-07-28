Cytokinetics Incorporated : Corporate Presentation July 2021
07/28/2021 | 12:14pm EDT
Sarcomere Directed Therapies
EMPOWERING
MUSCLE
EMPOWERING
LIVES
John, diagnosed with heart failure
Jillian, diagnosed with HCM
Chuck, diagnosed with ALS
Forward-Looking Statements
This Presentation contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements related Cytokinetics' research and development and commercial readiness activities, including the initiation, conduct, design, enrollment, progress, continuation, completion, timing and results of clinical trials, projections regarding growing prevalence, low survival rates and market opportunity in heart failure, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); projections regarding the size of the addressable patient population for omecamtiv mecarbil, CK-274or reldesemtiv; Cytokinetics' commercial readiness for omecamtiv mecarbil; the likelihood of approval and timing for regulatory approval of omecamtiv mecarbil or any of our other drug candidates; the submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for omecamtiv mecarbil in 2021;the timing of commencement of COURAGE-ALS, a phase 3 clinical trial of reldesemtiv or the timing of commencement of a phase 3 clinical trial of CK-274; the timing of any potential commercial launch of our product candidates, if approved; commercial opportunities for our product candidates; Cytokinetics' cash runway; interactions with the FDA; the properties, potential benefits and commercial potential of CK-274,omecamtiv mecarbil, reldesemtiv and Cytokinetics' other drug candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations; but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing, or production of Cytokinetics' drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval, including risks that current and past results of clinical trials or preclinical studies may not be indicative of future clinical trial results, patient enrollment for or conduct of clinical trials may be difficult or delayed, Cytokinetics' drug candidates may have adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy, the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics' ability to conduct clinical trials, and Cytokinetics may be unable to obtain or maintain patent or trade secret protection for its intellectual property; Cytokinetics may incur unanticipated research, development and other costs or be unable to obtain financing necessary to conduct development of its products; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics' drug candidates obsolete; and competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics' drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Cytokinetics undertakes no obligation to subsequently update any such statement, except as required by law. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics' business, investors should consult Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E
2
Sarcomere Directed Therapies
OUR MISSION
To bring forward new medicines to
improve the healthspan of people with
devastating cardiovascular and neuromuscular
diseases of impaired muscle function.
3
VISION
Leadingwith Science,
Our vision is to be the leading muscle biology biopharma company that meaningfully improves the lives of patients with diseases
of impaired muscle function
through access to our pioneering medicines
Achieve regulatory approvals for at least two drugs arising from our pipeline
Build commercial capabilities to market and sell our medicines reflective of their innovation and value
Generate sustainable and growing revenues from product sales
Double our development pipeline to include ten therapeutic programs
As always, we will support disease advocacy groups elevating the patient voice and live by our values of integrity, fairness and compassion in all that we do.
Expand our discovery platform to muscle energetics, growth and metabolism
Be the science-driven company people want to join and partner with
O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E
4
Executing On Our Vision
Scientific innovation driven by modulating cardiac myosin
First-in-classmyosin activator
Next-in-classmyosin inhibitor
Expansion beyond contractility to muscle energetics, metabolism
Customer-centricapproach to portfolio management
Overlap between HFrEF and HCM accounts
Commercial build in HFrEF supports future HCM business
Lifecycle management extends and expands franchise
• Positive Phase 3 results from GALACTIC-HF; NDA submission
expected in 2H 2021
• Positive Phase 2 results from
REDWOOD-HCM; Phase 3 clinical
Lead with
Methodically
trial expected by year-end
• Clinical trial results from
Science
Investigate
METEORIC-HF expected in early
2022
Build a
Think Like a
Franchise
Patient
• Regular input, collaboration
and guidance
• Elevate patient voice
• Improve function, performance and healthspan
O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Cytokinetics Incorporated published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 16:13:08 UTC.