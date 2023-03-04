Advanced search
    CYTK   US23282W6057

CYTOKINETICS, INCORPORATED

(CYTK)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-03 pm EST
41.95 USD   +5.93%
04:30pCytokinetics Incorporated : Corporate Presentation March 2023
PU
10:00aCytokinetics Presents Positive Results From Cohort 4 of REDWOOD-HCM and Long-Term Results From FOREST-HCM at the American College of Cardiology 72nd Annual Scientific Session
AQ
03/02Cytokinetics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
Cytokinetics Incorporated : Corporate Presentation March 2023

03/04/2023 | 04:30pm EST
empowering

muscle

empowering

lives

Sarcomere directed therapies

Forward-Looking Statements

This Presentation contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements express or implied related Cytokinetics' research and development and commercial readiness activities, including the initiation, conduct, design, enrollment, progress, continuation, completion, timing and results of clinical trials, projections regarding growing prevalence, low survival rates and market opportunity in heart failure, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); projections regarding the size of the addressable patient population for omecamtiv mecarbil, aficamten or reldesemtiv; Cytokinetics' commercial readiness for omecamtiv mecarbil; the likelihood and/or timing of regulatory approval for our new drug application for omecamtiv mecarbil or any future new drug application for any of our other drug candidates; the timing of a second interim analysis of COURAGE-ALS, the timing of commencement of a second phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten as a monotherapy in patients with obstructive HCM, the timing of commencement of a phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in nonobstructive HCM, our ability to fully enroll or to announce the results of any of our clinical trials by any particular date; Cytokinetics' cash expenditures or runway; the results of any of our interactions with the FDA or any other regulatory authority regarding omecamtiv mecarbil or any of our other drug candidates; the properties, potential benefits and commercial potential of aficamten, omecamtiv mecarbil, reldesemtiv and Cytokinetics' other drug candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations; but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing, or production of Cytokinetics' drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval, including risks that current and past results of clinical trials or preclinical studies may not be indicative of future clinical trial results, patient enrollment for or conduct of clinical trials may be difficult or delayed, Cytokinetics' drug candidates may have adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy, the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics' ability to conduct clinical trials, and Cytokinetics may be unable to obtain or maintain patent or trade secret protection for its intellectual property; Cytokinetics may incur unanticipated research, development and other costs or be unable to obtain financing necessary to conduct development of its products; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics' drug candidates obsolete; and competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics' drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Cytokinetics undertakes no obligation to subsequently update any such statement, except as required by law. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics' business, investors should consult Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Not for Promotional Use, For Investors Only

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C M U S C L E S K E L E T A L M U S C L E C O R P O R A T E P R O F I L E

2

Sarcomere Directed Therapies

Our Mission

To bring forward new medicines to

improve the healthspan of people with

devastating cardiovascular and neuromuscular

diseases of impaired muscle function.

3

VISION

Achieve regulatory approvals for at least two drugs arising from our pipeline

Build commercial capabilities to market and sell our medicines reflective of their innovation and value

Leading with Science,

Our vision is to be the leading muscle biology biopharma company that meaningfully improves the lives of patients with diseases

of impaired muscle function

through access to our pioneering medicines

Generate sustainable and growing revenues from product sales

Double our development pipeline to include ten therapeutic programs

As always, we will support disease advocacy groups elevating the patient voice and live by our values of integrity, fairness and compassion in all that we do.

Expand our discovery platform to muscle energetics, growth and metabolism

Be the science-driven company people

want to join and partner with

Not for Promotional Use, For Investors Only

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C M U S C L E S K E L E T A L M U S C L E C O R P O R A T E P R O F I L E

4

Sarcomere Directed Drug Development

The sarcomere is a molecular structure found in skeletal and cardiac muscle that

enables myocytes to contract and generate force

ACTIVATE

Omecamtiv

Myosin

Mecarbil

(Cardiac)

Tropomyosin

Actin

Thin filament

INHIBITINHIBIT

Aficamten CK-271

(Cardiac) (Cardiac)

Calcium

Myosin

ATP

head

ACTIVATE ACTIVATE ACTIVATE

Troponin

Reldesemtiv CK-136CK-601

(Skeletal) (Cardiac) (Skeletal)

Myosin

lever arm

Thick filament

Not for Promotional Use, For Investors Only

65

Disclaimer

Cytokinetics Incorporated published this content on 04 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2023 21:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
