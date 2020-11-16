Cytokinetics Incorporated : Corporate Presentation November 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

This Presentation contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements related Cytokinetics' and its partners' research and development and commercial readiness activities, including the initiation, conduct, design, enrollment, progress, continuation, completion, timing and results of clinical trials, projections regarding growing prevalence, low survival rates and market opportunity in heart failure; Cytokinetics' commercial readiness for omecamtiv mecarbil; Cytokinetics' ability to earn and receive milestone payments; the timing and results of clinical trials of AMG 594 and CK-274; the timing of any potential commercial launch of our product candidates, if approved; commercial opportunities for our product candidates; Cytokinetics' cash runway; interactions with the FDA; the properties, potential benefits and commercial potential of CK-274,omecamtiv mecarbil, AMG 594, reldesemtiv and Cytokinetics' other drug candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations; but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing, or production of Cytokinetics' drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval, including risks that current and past results of clinical trials or preclinical studies may not be indicative of future clinical trial results, patient enrollment for or conduct of clinical trials may be difficult or delayed, Cytokinetics' drug candidates may have adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy, the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics' or its partners' ability to conduct clinical trials, and Cytokinetics may be unable to obtain or maintain patent or trade secret protection for its intellectual property; Astellas', Amgen's or Ji Xing's decisions with respect to the design, initiation, conduct, timing and continuation of development activities for reldesemtiv, omecamtiv mecarbil or CK-274, respectively; Cytokinetics' ability to satisfy and conditions to the sale of its royalty interest in mavacamten or disbursement of funding from RTW; Cytokinetics may incur unanticipated research, development and other costs or be unable to obtain financing necessary to conduct development of its products; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics' drug candidates obsolete; competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics' drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target; and risks and uncertainties relating to the timing and receipt of payments from its partners, including milestones and royalties on future potential product sales under Cytokinetics' collaboration agreements with such partners. These forward- looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Cytokinetics undertakes no obligation to subsequently update any such statement, except as required by law. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics' business, investors should consult Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").