    CYTK   US23282W6057

CYTOKINETICS, INCORPORATED

(CYTK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:50 2022-11-10 pm EST
37.97 USD   +3.59%
01:19pCytokinetics Incorporated : Corporate Presentation November 2022
PU
11/07Cytokinetics Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/07Cytokinetics Presents New Data at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022
AQ
Cytokinetics Incorporated : Corporate Presentation November 2022

11/10/2022 | 01:19pm EST
Sarcomere Directed Therapies

EMPOWERING

MUSCLE

EMPOWERING

LIVES

Nefertari, diagnosed with heart failure

Jillian, diagnosed with HCM

Chuck, diagnosed with ALS

Copyright©2022 CYTOKINETICS, All Rights Reserved

CYTOKINETICS® and the C-shaped logo are registered trademarks of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and certain other countries

Actual patients who consented to use of their name, image, and condition.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Presentation contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements related Cytokinetics' research and development and commercial readiness activities, including the initiation, conduct, design, enrollment, progress, continuation, completion, timing and results of clinical trials, projections regarding growing prevalence, low survival rates and market opportunity in heart failure, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); projections regarding the size of the addressable patient population for omecamtiv mecarbil, aficamten or reldesemtiv; Cytokinetics' commercial readiness for omecamtiv mecarbil; the likelihood of approval and timing for regulatory approval of omecamtiv mecarbil or any of our other drug candidates; the submission or acceptance of filing of a new drug application (NDA) to or by the FDA for omecamtiv mecarbil in 2021; the timing of an interim analysis of COURAGE-ALS, a phase 3 clinical trial of reldesemtiv or the timing of commencement of SEQUOIA-HCM, a phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten; our ability to fully enroll COURAGE-ALS or SEQUOIA-HCM; Cytokinetics' cash expenditures or runway; the timing or availability of additional sale proceeds or loan disbursements from Royalty Pharma; interactions with the FDA; the properties, potential benefits and commercial potential of aficamten, omecamtiv mecarbil, reldesemtiv and Cytokinetics' other drug candidates; the activities of Ji Xing under our collaboration agreements therewith or our ability to earn any additional milestone payments or royalties pursuant thereto. Such statements are based on management's current expectations; but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing, or production of Cytokinetics' drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval, including risks that current and past results of clinical trials or preclinical studies may not be indicative of future clinical trial results, patient enrollment for or conduct of clinical trials may be difficult or delayed, Cytokinetics' drug candidates may have adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy, the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics' ability to conduct clinical trials, and Cytokinetics may be unable to obtain or maintain patent or trade secret protection for its intellectual property; Cytokinetics may incur unanticipated research, development and other costs or be unable to obtain financing necessary to conduct development of its products; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics' drug candidates obsolete; and competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics' drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Cytokinetics undertakes no obligation to subsequently update any such statement, except as required by law. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics' business, investors should consult Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Not for Promotional Use, For Investors Only

O V E R V I E W

C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S

F R A N C H I S E S T R A T E G Y

S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A T E S

C O R P O R A T E P R O F I L E

2

Sarcomere Directed Therapies

OUR MISSION

To bring forward new medicines to

improve the healthspan of people with

devastating cardiovascular and neuromuscular

diseases of impaired muscle function.

3

Achieve regulatory approvals for at least two drugs arising from our pipeline

VISION

Leadingwith Science,

As always, we will support disease advocacy groups elevating the patient voice and live by our values of integrity, fairness and compassion in all that we do.

Our vision is to be the leading muscle biology biopharma company that meaningfully improves the lives of patients with diseases

of impaired muscle function

through access to our pioneering medicines

Build commercial capabilities to market and sell our medicines reflective of their innovation and value

Generate sustainable and growing revenues from product sales

Double our development pipeline to include ten therapeutic programs

Expand our discovery platform to muscle energetics, growth and metabolism

Be the science-driven company people want to join and partner with

Not for Promotional Use, For Investors Only

O V E R V I E W

C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S

F R A N C H I S E S T R A T E G Y

S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A T E S

C O R P O R A T E P R O F I L E

4

Executing On Our Vision

  • Scientific innovation driven by modulating cardiac myosin
  • First-in-classmyosin activator
  • Next-in-classmyosin inhibitor
  • Expansion beyond contractility to muscle energetics, metabolism
  • Customer-centricapproach to portfolio management
  • Overlap between HFrEF and HCM accounts
  • Commercial build in HFrEF supports future HCM business
  • Lifecycle management extends and expands franchise

Lead with

Methodically

Science

Investigate

Build a

Think Like a

Franchise

Patient

Not for Promotional Use, For Investors Only

  • Positive Phase 3 results from
    GALACTIC-HF
  • Phase 3 trial, SEQUOIA-HCM, enrolling patients with oHCM
  • Cohort 4 of Phase 2 trial, REDWOOD-HCM, enrolling patients with nHCM
  • Phase 3 trial, COURAGE-ALS, enrolling patients with ALS
    • Regular input, collaboration and guidance
    • Elevate patient voice
    • Improve function, performance and healthspan

O V E R V I E W

C A R D I A C C A N D I D A T E S

F R A N C H I S E S T R A T E G Y

S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A T E S

C O R P O R A T E P R O F I L E

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cytokinetics Incorporated published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 18:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
