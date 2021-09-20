Log in
CYTOKINETICS, INCORPORATED

CYTOKINETICS INCORPORATED : Corporate Presentation September 2021
09/17INSIDER SELL : Cytokinetics
09/13CYTOKINETICS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
Cytokinetics Incorporated : Corporate Presentation September 2021

09/20/2021
Sarcomere Directed Therapies

EMPOWERING

MUSCLE

EMPOWERING

LIVES

John, diagnosed with heart failure

Jillian, diagnosed with HCM

Chuck, diagnosed with ALS

Forward-Looking Statements

This Presentation contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements related Cytokinetics' research and development and commercial readiness activities, including the initiation, conduct, design, enrollment, progress, continuation, completion, timing and results of clinical trials, projections regarding growing prevalence, low survival rates and market opportunity in heart failure, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); projections regarding the size of the addressable patient population for omecamtiv mecarbil, aficamten or reldesemtiv; Cytokinetics' commercial readiness for omecamtiv mecarbil; the likelihood of approval and timing for regulatory approval of omecamtiv mecarbil or any of our other drug candidates; the submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for omecamtiv mecarbil in 2021;the timing of commencement of COURAGE-ALS, a phase 3 clinical trial of reldesemtiv or the timing of commencement of a phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten; the timing of any potential commercial launch of our product candidates, if approved; commercial opportunities for our product candidates; Cytokinetics' cash runway; interactions with the FDA; the properties, potential benefits and commercial potential of aficamten, omecamtiv mecarbil, reldesemtiv and Cytokinetics' other drug candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations; but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing, or production of Cytokinetics' drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval, including risks that current and past results of clinical trials or preclinical studies may not be indicative of future clinical trial results, patient enrollment for or conduct of clinical trials may be difficult or delayed, Cytokinetics' drug candidates may have adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy, the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics' ability to conduct clinical trials, and Cytokinetics may be unable to obtain or maintain patent or trade secret protection for its intellectual property; Cytokinetics may incur unanticipated research, development and other costs or be unable to obtain financing necessary to conduct development of its products; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics' drug candidates obsolete; and competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics' drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Cytokinetics undertakes no obligation to subsequently update any such statement, except as required by law. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics' business, investors should consult Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

2

Sarcomere Directed Therapies

OUR MISSION

To bring forward new medicines to

improve the healthspan of people with

devastating cardiovascular and neuromuscular

diseases of impaired muscle function.

3

VISION

Leadingwith Science,

Our vision is to be the leading muscle biology biopharma company that meaningfully improves the lives of patients with diseases

of impaired muscle function

through access to our pioneering medicines

Achieve regulatory approvals for at least two drugs arising from our pipeline

Build commercial capabilities to market and sell our medicines reflective of their innovation and value

Generate sustainable and growing revenues from product sales

Double our development pipeline to include ten therapeutic programs

As always, we will support disease advocacy groups elevating the patient voice and live by our values of integrity, fairness and compassion in all that we do.

Expand our discovery platform to muscle energetics, growth and metabolism

Be the science-driven company people want to join and partner with

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

4

Executing On Our Vision

  • Scientific innovation driven by modulating cardiac myosin
  • First-in-classmyosin activator
  • Next-in-classmyosin inhibitor
  • Expansion beyond contractility to muscle energetics, metabolism
  • Customer-centricapproach to portfolio management
  • Overlap between HFrEF and HCM accounts
  • Commercial build in HFrEF supports future HCM business
  • Lifecycle management extends and expands franchise

• Positive Phase 3 results from GALACTIC-HF; NDA submission

expected in 2H 2021

• Positive Phase 2 results from

REDWOOD-HCM; Phase 3 clinical

Lead with

Methodically

trial expected by year-end

• Clinical trial results from

Science

Investigate

METEORIC-HF expected in early

2022

Build a

Think Like a

Franchise

Patient

• Regular input, collaboration

and guidance

• Elevate patient voice

• Improve function, performance and healthspan

O V E R V I E W C A R D I A C C A N D I D A TE S S K E L E T A L C A N D I D A TE S C O R P O R A TE P R OF I L E

5

Disclaimer

Cytokinetics Incorporated published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -235 M - -
Net cash 2021 469 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 830 M 2 830 M -
EV / Sales 2021 101x
EV / Sales 2022 49,7x
Nbr of Employees 184
Free-Float 94,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert I. Blum President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ching W. Jaw Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Leonard Patrick Gage Chairman
Andrew A. Wolff Senior VP-Clinical Research & Development
Fady Ibraham Malik Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYTOKINETICS, INCORPORATED63.09%2 830
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.22.91%89 785
BIONTECH SE340.60%86 750
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS34.93%67 775
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.35.75%60 418
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.33%48 850