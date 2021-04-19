Cytokinetics Incorporated : 2020 Annual Report 04/19/2021 | 04:59pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields O P W E R E D B Y S C I E N C E ANNUAL REPORT 2020 DEAR SHAREHOLDER, The past year tested us in ways we could never have imagined, as individuals and as a nation. At Cytokinetics, we overcame unexpected challenges with our own signature agility, ingenuity and persistence. 2020 awakened us to both the abuse of power and its use for good. Our company stood up to be a power broker intent to convert polarizing injustices into systemic change, adopting new initiatives to elevate the voices of the less powerful amongst us as well as the patients and caregivers we aim to serve. The pandemic illuminated what really matters and shined a light on the power of science as a force for social good. If power is measured by work over time, our company in the last year was a powerhouse working overtime to GHOLYHU RQ WKH SURPLVH RI RXU VFLHQFH ȵH[LQJ RXU RUJDQL]DWLRQDO muscles to empower lives and do so more inclusively and purposefully. Cytokinetics' commitment to Empowering Muscle and Empowering /LYHVVXUJHGLQDVRXUȴUVWSRVLWLYH3KDVHFOLQLFDOWULDOPHWLWV SULPDU HɝFDF HQGSRLQW E DFKLHYLQJ FRQYHQWLRQDO VWDWLVWLFDO SRZHULQJ 0RUHRYHU WKH FOLQLFDO H΍HFWV DSSHDU DPSOLȴHG LQ SUHVSHFLȴHGVXEJURXSVWKDWXQGHUVFRUHPRUHVHYHUHGLVHDVH:H believe this pivotal heart failure trial of omecamtiv mecarbil may prove transformational to our corporate development plans to commercialize our novel drug candidate. In 2021, we are preparing to engage regulatory authorities in advance of our goal to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Adminis tration (FDA). In parallel, we are continuing conduct of a second 3KDVHFOLQLFDOWULDORIRXUFDUGLDFPRVLQDFWLYDWRU:HH[SHFWWR FRPSOHWHHQUROOPHQWLQWKHȴUVWKDOIRIWKLVHDUDQGZKLOHZHGR not believe that results of this trial will be required for potential 1'$ DSSURYDO WKH KDYH WKH SRWHQWLDO WR IXUWKHU GL΍HUHQWLDWH omecamtiv mecarbil from other available heart failure therapies. In 2020, we announced that we are regaining global rights from Amgen to omecamtiv mecarbil,DVZHOODV&.SUHYLRXVO$0*RXU cardiac troponin activator. In 2021, we proceed independently with both cardiac muscle activators invigorated and emboldened knowing that the prevalence of heart failure is itself epidemic and the economic EXUGHQ LV XQWHQDEOH :H EHOLHYH &WRNLQHWLFV VFLHQFH FDQ PRUH powerfully deliver to make a meaningful impact on both in parallel. ΖQWKHODVWHDU&WRNLQHWLFVDGYDQFHG&.&.RXUQH[W JHQHUDWLRQFDUGLDFPRVLQLQKLELWRULQWR5(':22'+&0D3KDVH clinical trial in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy +&0 $Q LQWHULP DQDOVLV IURP &RKRUW LQ 5(':22'+&0 GHPRQVWUDWHGVXEVWDQWLDOH΍HFWVRI&.WRUHGXFHREVWUXFWLRQRI EORRGȵRZWKHUHELQIRUPLQJSURJUHVVLRQRIWKHRQJRLQJWULDO :KHUHDV omecamtiv mecarbil was engineered to augment cardiac muscle function in patients with underpowered cardiac function, &.ZDVGHVLJQHGWRVXSSUHVVFDUGLDFPXVFOHSHUIRUPDQFHLQ SDWLHQWVZLWKRYHUOSRZHUIXOFDUGLDFYHQWULFXODUFRQWUDFWLRQ:H EHOLHYHDGYDQFLQJ&.KDVWKHSRWHQWLDOWRSURYLGHFRQGXLWWR our corporate strategy enabling our establishing a cardiac muscle R&D and related business franchise for Cytokinetics moving forward. In 2021, we expect to conclude and read out results from 5(':22'+&0EPLGHDUDQGKRSHWRHQJDJHUHJXODWRUDXWKRU LWLHVDVPDLQIRUPRXUSODQVWRLQLWLDWHD3KDVHWULDOE\HDUHQG To accelerate further development, we executed transactions last HDUZLWK57:ΖQYHVWPHQWVDQG-L;LQJ3KDUPDFHXWLFDOV/LPLWHG D΍RUGLQJXVPLOOLRQLQFRPPLWWHGFDSLWDODQGDQDGGLWLRQDO PLOOLRQLQSRWHQWLDOGHYHORSPHQWDQGFRPPHUFLDOL]DWLRQ PLOHVWRQHSDPHQWVLQFRQQHFWLRQZLWKSURJUHVVLRQRI&. :HDOVRFRPSOHWHGRXUSODQQHG3KDVHVLQJOHGRVHSKDUPDFRNL QHWLF HYDOXDWLRQ DQG WROHUDELOLW DVVHVVPHQWV RI &. RXU second cardiac myosin inhibitor, in healthy volunteers and determined it to be suitable for potential further development. In addition, we engaged with regulatory and reimbursement authorities to prepare a potential registration program for reldesemtiv, our fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and we DQQRXQFHGWKHGHVLJQRI&285$*($/6D3KDVHFOLQLFDOWULDORI reldesemtivLQSDWLHQWVZLWK$/6:HDOVRFRQWLQXHGSUHFOLQLFDO GHYHORSPHQWRI&.DQH[WJHQHUDWLRQ)67$IRUWKHSRWHQWLDO treatment of diseases of impaired muscle function sparking power ful new possibilities for an emerging neuromuscular franchise. Cytokinetics' science shined brightly in 2020 and added horsepow HUWRRXU9LVLRQ:HFRQWLQXHWRKDUQHVVWKHSRZHURIRXU science to both extend our discovery platform in muscle biology and to expand our development pipeline, at the same time we are SUHSDULQJIRUWKHSRWHQWLDOFRPPHUFLDOL]DWLRQRIRXUȴUVWPHGLFLQH :HH[SHFWWKDW&WRNLQHWLFVȇVFLHQFHZLOOFRQWLQXHWRGULYHIXUWKHU EXVLQHVVDQGFRUSRUDWHGHYHORSPHQWLQ:HUHPDLQFRPPLW ted to our goal of transforming patients' lives and the transfer of WKHSRZHURIRXUVFLHQFHIRUJRRG:HORRNIRUZDUGWRXSGDWLQJ you on our progress and thank you again for your support. Robert I. Blum 3UHVLGHQWDQG&KLHI([HFXWLYH2ɝFHU RESEARCH PRE-CLINICAL PHASE 1 PHASE 2 PHASE 3 CARDIAC MUSCLE Omecamtiv Mecarbil +HDUW)DLOXUH † AMGEN COLLABORATION &.R+&0Q+&0+)S() RTW / JI XING COLLAB ORATION &. &.$0*+HDUW)DLOXUHRWKHU† AMGEN COLLABORATION SKELETAL MUSCLE Reldesemtiv (ALS) †† &. Research Described in the section entitled " Omecamtiv mecarbil: Clinical Development" under Item 1 (Business) of the enclosed Form 10-K.

'HVFULEHGLQWKHVHFWLRQHQWLWOHGȊ&.&OLQLFDO'HYHORSPHQWȋXQGHUΖWHP%XVLQHVVRIWKHHQFORVHG)RUP.

†$PJHQKDVHOHFWHGWRWHUPLQDWHWKH&ROODERUDWLRQDQG2SWLRQ$JUHHPHQWGDWHG'HFHPEHUEHWZHHQ$PJHQDQG&WRNLQHWLFVDQGWKHUHEHQGLWVFROODERUDWLRQZLWK

&WRNLQHWLFVH ΍ HFWLYH0D8SRQWHUPLQDWLRQDOOGHYHORSPHQWDQGFRPPHUFLDOL]DWLRQULJKWVIRU omecamtiv mecarbil DQG&.$0*ZLOOUHYHUWWR&WRNLQHWLFV

†† Astellas to provide co-funding in exchange for low single-digit royalty.

$OOGUXJFDQGLGDWHVDERYHDUHLQYHVWLJDWLRQDOSURGXFWVDQGDUH QRWDSSURYHGDVVDIHRUH ΍ HFWLYHIRUDQLQGLFDWLRQ Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 280 East Grand Avenue South San Francisco, CA 94080 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (650) 624-3000 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.001 par value CYTK The Nasdaq Global Select Market Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Yes No Indicate by check mark if the Registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Indicate by check mark if the Registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes No Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant has submitted electronically Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S- T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer Accelerated filer Non-accelerated filer Smaller reporting company Emerging growth company If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C.7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No As of June 30, 2020, the last business day of the Registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter, the aggregate market value of common stock held by non-affiliates of the Registrant was approximately $1,413.0 million (based on a closing price of $23.57 per share as reported by the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 30, 2020). For purposes of this calculation, shares of common stock beneficially owned by the Registrant's directors, officers and certain stockholders as of June 30, 2020 have been excluded in that such persons may be deemed affiliates. The determination of affiliate status is not necessarily a conclusive determination for other purposes. The Registrant has no non-voting common equity. As of February 23, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of the Registrant's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, was 71,110,576 shares. DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE Portions of the Registrant's Proxy Statement for its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, no later than 120 days after the end of the fiscal year, are incorporated by reference into Part III of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. CYTOKINETICS, INCORPORATED FORM 10-K YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 INDEX Page Forward Looking Statements Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995 ............................................... 3 Summary of Principal Risk Factors.................................................................................................................... 5 PART I Item 1. Business.............................................................................................................................................................. 7 Item 1A. Risk Factors ........................................................................................................................................................ 27 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments............................................................................................................................... 63 Item 2. Properties............................................................................................................................................................ 63 Item 3. Legal Proceedings .............................................................................................................................................. 63 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures..................................................................................................................................... 63 PART II Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities ............................................................................................................................................................ 64 Item 6. Selected Financial Data ...................................................................................................................................... 65 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ............................ 66 Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk ........................................................................... 76 Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data .................................................................................................. 77 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure ............................ 109 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures..................................................................................................................................... 109 Item 9B. Other Information............................................................................................................................................... 111 PART III Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance ................................................................................. 112 Item 11. Executive Compensation .................................................................................................................................... 112 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters .......... 112 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence................................................... 112 Item 14. Principal Accounting Fees and Services ............................................................................................................ 112 PART IV Item 15. Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules...................................................................................................... 113 Exhibits........................................................................................................................................................................................... 113 Item 16. Form 10-K Summary.......................................................................................................................................... 118 Signatures ....................................................................................................................................................................................... 119 FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995 This report contains forward-looking statements indicating expectations about future performance and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. We intend that such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and our actual results and the timing of events may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about or relating to: guidance concerning revenues, research and development expenses and general and administrative expenses for 2021;

the sufficiency of existing resources to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months;

our capital requirements and needs for additional financing;

the initiation, design, conduct, enrollment, progress, timing and scope of clinical trials and development activities for our drug candidates conducted by ourselves or our partners, including the anticipated timing for initiation of clinical trials, anticipated rates of enrollment for clinical trials and anticipated timing of results becoming available or being announced from clinical trials; the results from the clinical trials, the non-clinical studies and chemistry, manufacturing, and controls activities of our drug candidates and other compounds, and the significance and utility of such results; anticipated interactions with regulatory authorities;

non-clinical studies and chemistry, manufacturing, and controls activities of our drug candidates and other compounds, and the significance and utility of such results; anticipated interactions with regulatory authorities; our and our partners ' plans or ability to conduct the continued research and development of our drug candidates and other compounds;

plans or ability to conduct the continued research and development of our drug candidates and other compounds; the timing and likelihood of regulatory approval for omecamtiv mecarbil or any of our other drug candidates;

our expected roles in research, development or commercialization under our strategic alliances with Amgen Inc. ( " Amgen " ), Astellas Pharma Inc. ( " Astellas " ) and Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals Limited ( " Ji Xing " );

Amgen ), Astellas Pharma Inc. ( Astellas ) and Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals Limited ( Ji Xing ); the properties and potential benefits of, and the potential market opportunities for, our drug candidates and other compounds, including the potential indications for which they may be developed;

the sufficiency of the clinical trials conducted with our drug candidates to demonstrate that they are safe and efficacious;

our receipt of milestone payments, royalties, reimbursements and other funds from current or future partners under strategic alliances;

our ability to continue to identify additional potential drug candidates that may be suitable for clinical development;

market acceptance of our drugs;

changes in third party healthcare coverage and reimbursement policies;

our plans or ability to commercialize drugs, with or without a partner, including our intention to develop sales and marketing capabilities;

the focus, scope and size of our research and development activities and programs;

the utility of our focus on the biology of muscle function, and our ability to leverage our experience in muscle contractility to other muscle functions;

our ability to protect our intellectual property and to avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others;

future payments and other obligations under loan, lease agreements, and revenue interest agreement and the convertible notes;

potential competitors and competitive products;

retaining key personnel and recruiting additional key personnel; the potential impact of recent accounting pronouncements on our financial position or results of operations; and

the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our research and development activities and business operations.

