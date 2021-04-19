Log in
Cytokinetics Incorporated : 2021 Letter from the CEO

04/19/2021
DEAR SHAREHOLDER,

The past year tested us in ways we could never have imagined, as individuals and as a nation. At Cytokinetics, we overcame unexpected challenges with our own signature agility, ingenuity and persistence. 2020 awakened us to both the abuse of power and its use for good. Our company stood up to be a power broker intent to convert polarizing injustices into systemic change, adopting new initiatives to elevate the voices of the less powerful amongst us as well as

the patients and caregivers we aim to serve. The pandemic illuminated what really matters and shined a light on the power of science as a force for social good. If power is measured by work over time, our company in the last year was a powerhouse working overtime to

GHOLYHU RQ WKH SURPLVH RI RXU VFLHQFH ȵH[LQJ RXU RUJDQL]DWLRQDO muscles to empower lives and do so more inclusively and purposefully.

Cytokinetics' commitment to Empowering Muscle and Empowering

/LYHVVXUJHGLQDVRXUȴUVWSRVLWLYH3KDVHFOLQLFDOWULDOPHWLWV SULPDU HɝFDF HQGSRLQW E DFKLHYLQJ FRQYHQWLRQDO VWDWLVWLFDO SRZHULQJ 0RUHRYHU WKH FOLQLFDO H΍HFWV DSSHDU DPSOLȴHG LQ

SUHVSHFLȴHGVXEJURXSVWKDWXQGHUVFRUHPRUHVHYHUHGLVHDVH:H believe this pivotal heart failure trial of omecamtiv mecarbil may prove transformational to our corporate development plans to commercialize our novel drug candidate. In 2021, we are preparing to engage regulatory authorities in advance of our goal to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Adminis tration (FDA). In parallel, we are continuing conduct of a second

3KDVHFOLQLFDOWULDORIRXUFDUGLDFPRVLQDFWLYDWRU:HH[SHFWWR

FRPSOHWHHQUROOPHQWLQWKHȴUVWKDOIRIWKLVHDUDQGZKLOHZHGR not believe that results of this trial will be required for potential

1'$ DSSURYDO WKH KDYH WKH SRWHQWLDO WR IXUWKHU GL΍HUHQWLDWH omecamtiv mecarbil from other available heart failure therapies.

In 2020, we announced that we are regaining global rights from Amgen to omecamtiv mecarbil,DVZHOODV&.SUHYLRXVO$0*RXU cardiac troponin activator. In 2021, we proceed independently with both cardiac muscle activators invigorated and emboldened knowing that the prevalence of heart failure is itself epidemic and the economic

EXUGHQ LV XQWHQDEOH :H EHOLHYH &WRNLQHWLFV VFLHQFH FDQ PRUH powerfully deliver to make a meaningful impact on both in parallel.

ΖQWKHODVWHDU&WRNLQHWLFVDGYDQFHG&.&.RXUQH[W

JHQHUDWLRQFDUGLDFPRVLQLQKLELWRULQWR5(':22'+&0D3KDVH clinical trial in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

+&0 $Q LQWHULP DQDOVLV IURP &RKRUW LQ 5(':22'+&0

GHPRQVWUDWHGVXEVWDQWLDOH΍HFWVRI&.WRUHGXFHREVWUXFWLRQRI EORRGȵRZWKHUHELQIRUPLQJSURJUHVVLRQRIWKHRQJRLQJWULDO

:KHUHDV omecamtiv mecarbil was engineered to augment cardiac muscle function in patients with underpowered cardiac function,

&.ZDVGHVLJQHGWRVXSSUHVVFDUGLDFPXVFOHSHUIRUPDQFHLQ SDWLHQWVZLWKRYHUOSRZHUIXOFDUGLDFYHQWULFXODUFRQWUDFWLRQ:H

EHOLHYHDGYDQFLQJ&.KDVWKHSRWHQWLDOWRSURYLGHFRQGXLWWR our corporate strategy enabling our establishing a cardiac muscle R&D and related business franchise for Cytokinetics moving forward.

In 2021, we expect to conclude and read out results from

5(':22'+&0EPLGHDUDQGKRSHWRHQJDJHUHJXODWRUDXWKRU LWLHVDVPDLQIRUPRXUSODQVWRLQLWLDWHD3KDVHWULDOE\HDUHQG

To accelerate further development, we executed transactions last

HDUZLWK57:ΖQYHVWPHQWVDQG-L;LQJ3KDUPDFHXWLFDOV/LPLWHG D΍RUGLQJXVPLOOLRQLQFRPPLWWHGFDSLWDODQGDQDGGLWLRQDO PLOOLRQLQSRWHQWLDOGHYHORSPHQWDQGFRPPHUFLDOL]DWLRQ PLOHVWRQHSDPHQWVLQFRQQHFWLRQZLWKSURJUHVVLRQRI&. :HDOVRFRPSOHWHGRXUSODQQHG3KDVHVLQJOHGRVHSKDUPDFRNL

QHWLF HYDOXDWLRQ DQG WROHUDELOLW DVVHVVPHQWV RI &. RXU second cardiac myosin inhibitor, in healthy volunteers and determined it to be suitable for potential further development.

In addition, we engaged with regulatory and reimbursement authorities to prepare a potential registration program for reldesemtiv, our fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and we

DQQRXQFHGWKHGHVLJQRI&285$*($/6D3KDVHFOLQLFDOWULDORI reldesemtivLQSDWLHQWVZLWK$/6:HDOVRFRQWLQXHGSUHFOLQLFDO

GHYHORSPHQWRI&.DQH[WJHQHUDWLRQ)67$IRUWKHSRWHQWLDO treatment of diseases of impaired muscle function sparking power ful new possibilities for an emerging neuromuscular franchise.

Cytokinetics' science shined brightly in 2020 and added horsepow

HUWRRXU9LVLRQ:HFRQWLQXHWRKDUQHVVWKHSRZHURIRXU science to both extend our discovery platform in muscle biology and to expand our development pipeline, at the same time we are

SUHSDULQJIRUWKHSRWHQWLDOFRPPHUFLDOL]DWLRQRIRXUȴUVWPHGLFLQH :HH[SHFWWKDW&WRNLQHWLFVȇVFLHQFHZLOOFRQWLQXHWRGULYHIXUWKHU

EXVLQHVVDQGFRUSRUDWHGHYHORSPHQWLQ:HUHPDLQFRPPLW ted to our goal of transforming patients' lives and the transfer of

WKHSRZHURIRXUVFLHQFHIRUJRRG:HORRNIRUZDUGWRXSGDWLQJ you on our progress and thank you again for your support.

Robert I. Blum

3UHVLGHQWDQG&KLHI([HFXWLYH2ɝFHU

RESEARCH

PRE-CLINICAL

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

CARDIAC MUSCLE

Omecamtiv Mecarbil +HDUW)DLOXUH

AMGEN COLLABORATION

&.R+&0Q+&0+)S()

RTW / JI XING COLLAB

ORATION

&.

&.$0*+HDUW)DLOXUHRWKHU

AMGEN COLLABORATION

SKELETAL MUSCLE

Reldesemtiv (ALS) ††

&.

Additional Skeletal Muscle Activators

ASTELLAS

COLLABORATION

Myosin-Targeted

OTHER

Troponin-Targeted

Muscle Biology Directed Research

Research

  • Described in the section entitled "Omecamtiv mecarbil: Clinical Development" under Item 1 (Business) of the enclosed Form 10-K.
    'HVFULEHGLQWKHVHFWLRQHQWLWOHGȊ&.&OLQLFDO'HYHORSPHQWȋXQGHUΖWHP%XVLQHVVRIWKHHQFORVHG)RUP.
    †$PJHQKDVHOHFWHGWRWHUPLQDWHWKH&ROODERUDWLRQDQG2SWLRQ$JUHHPHQWGDWHG'HFHPEHUEHWZHHQ$PJHQDQG&WRNLQHWLFVDQGWKHUHEHQGLWVFROODERUDWLRQZLWK
    &WRNLQHWLFVH΍HFWLYH0D8SRQWHUPLQDWLRQDOOGHYHORSPHQWDQGFRPPHUFLDOL]DWLRQULJKWVIRU omecamtiv mecarbilDQG&.$0*ZLOOUHYHUWWR&WRNLQHWLFV
    †† Astellas to provide co-funding in exchange for low single-digit royalty.
    $OOGUXJFDQGLGDWHVDERYHDUHLQYHVWLJDWLRQDOSURGXFWVDQGDUH QRWDSSURYHGDVVDIHRUH΍HFWLYHIRUDQLQGLFDWLRQ

Cytokinetics Incorporated published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 21:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -184 M - -
Net cash 2021 208 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 767 M 1 767 M -
EV / Sales 2021 54,1x
EV / Sales 2022 36,6x
Nbr of Employees 184
Free-Float 89,2%
