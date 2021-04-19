Cytokinetics Incorporated : 2021 Letter from the CEO

DEAR SHAREHOLDER,

The past year tested us in ways we could never have imagined, as individuals and as a nation. At Cytokinetics, we overcame unexpected challenges with our own signature agility, ingenuity and persistence. 2020 awakened us to both the abuse of power and its use for good. Our company stood up to be a power broker intent to convert polarizing injustices into systemic change, adopting new initiatives to elevate the voices of the less powerful amongst us as well as

the patients and caregivers we aim to serve. The pandemic illuminated what really matters and shined a light on the power of science as a force for social good. If power is measured by work over time, our company in the last year was a powerhouse working overtime to

GHOLYHU RQ WKH SURPLVH RI RXU VFLHQFH ȵH[LQJ RXU RUJDQL]DWLRQDO muscles to empower lives and do so more inclusively and purposefully.

Cytokinetics' commitment to Empowering Muscle and Empowering

/LYHVVXUJHGLQDVRXUȴUVWSRVLWLYH3KDVHFOLQLFDOWULDOPHWLWV SULPDU HɝFDF HQGSRLQW E DFKLHYLQJ FRQYHQWLRQDO VWDWLVWLFDO SRZHULQJ 0RUHRYHU WKH FOLQLFDO H΍HFWV DSSHDU DPSOLȴHG LQ

SUHVSHFLȴHGVXEJURXSVWKDWXQGHUVFRUHPRUHVHYHUHGLVHDVH:H believe this pivotal heart failure trial of omecamtiv mecarbil may prove transformational to our corporate development plans to commercialize our novel drug candidate. In 2021, we are preparing to engage regulatory authorities in advance of our goal to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Adminis tration (FDA). In parallel, we are continuing conduct of a second

3KDVHFOLQLFDOWULDORIRXUFDUGLDFPRVLQDFWLYDWRU:HH[SHFWWR

FRPSOHWHHQUROOPHQWLQWKHȴUVWKDOIRIWKLVHDUDQGZKLOHZHGR not believe that results of this trial will be required for potential

1'$ DSSURYDO WKH KDYH WKH SRWHQWLDO WR IXUWKHU GL΍HUHQWLDWH omecamtiv mecarbil from other available heart failure therapies.

In 2020, we announced that we are regaining global rights from Amgen to omecamtiv mecarbil,DVZHOODV&.SUHYLRXVO$0*RXU cardiac troponin activator. In 2021, we proceed independently with both cardiac muscle activators invigorated and emboldened knowing that the prevalence of heart failure is itself epidemic and the economic

EXUGHQ LV XQWHQDEOH :H EHOLHYH &WRNLQHWLFV VFLHQFH FDQ PRUH powerfully deliver to make a meaningful impact on both in parallel.

ΖQWKHODVWHDU&WRNLQHWLFVDGYDQFHG&.&.RXUQH[W

JHQHUDWLRQFDUGLDFPRVLQLQKLELWRULQWR5(':22'+&0D3KDVH clinical trial in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

+&0 $Q LQWHULP DQDOVLV IURP &RKRUW LQ 5(':22'+&0