Cytokinetics Incorporated : 2021 Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement

Cytokinetics, Incorporated

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

To Be Held May 12, 2021

To the Stockholders:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a Delaware corporation, will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. local time at the Company's headquarters, 280 East Grand Avenue, South San Francisco, CA 94080, for the following purposes:

To elect the Board of Directors' nominees, Robert I. Blum, Robert M. Califf, M.D. and Sandford D. Smith, as Class II Directors, each to serve for a three-year term and until their successors are duly elected and qualified; To approve the amendment and restatement of the Amended and Restated 2004 Equity Incentive Plan to increase the number of authorized shares reserved for issuance under the Amended and Restated 2004 Equity Incentive Plan by an additional 5,219,000 shares; To ratify the selection by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021;

4. To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, as disclosed in this Proxy Statement; and

5. To transact such other business as may properly be brought before the meeting.

The foregoing items of business are more fully described in the Proxy Statement accompanying this notice.

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on March 22, 2021 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

South San Francisco, California

April 7, 2021

Whether or not you expect to attend the meeting, please vote by proxy over the telephone or through the internet, or by completing, dating, signing and returning the enclosed proxy as instructed in these materials, as promptly as possible in order to ensure your representation at the meeting. Even if you have voted by proxy, you may still vote in person if you attend the meeting. Please note, however, that if your shares are held through a broker, bank or other agents and you wish to vote at the meeting, you must obtain a proxy issued in your name from that record holder

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE STOCKHOLDERS MEETING TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 12, 2021 AT 10:30A.M. LOCAL TIME AT 280 EAST GRAND AVENUE, SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94080

The Proxy Statement and annual report to stockholders

are available at proxydocs.com/CYTK.

We are closely monitoring developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It could become necessary to change the date, time, location and/or means of holding (including by means of remote communication) the Annual Meeting of Stockholders. If such a change is made, we will announce the change in advance, and details on how to participate will be issued by press release, posted on our website and filed as additional proxy materials.