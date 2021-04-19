Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cytokinetics, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYTK

CYTOKINETICS, INCORPORATED

(CYTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cytokinetics Incorporated : 2021 Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement

04/19/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cytokinetics, Incorporated

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

To Be Held May 12, 2021

To the Stockholders:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a Delaware corporation, will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. local time at the Company's headquarters, 280 East Grand Avenue, South San Francisco, CA 94080, for the following purposes:

  1. To elect the Board of Directors' nominees, Robert I. Blum, Robert M. Califf, M.D. and Sandford D. Smith, as Class II Directors, each to serve for a three-year term and until their successors are duly elected and qualified;
  2. To approve the amendment and restatement of the Amended and Restated 2004 Equity Incentive Plan to increase the number of authorized shares reserved for issuance under the Amended and Restated 2004 Equity Incentive Plan by an additional 5,219,000 shares;
  3. To ratify the selection by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021;

4. To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, as disclosed in this Proxy Statement; and

5. To transact such other business as may properly be brought before the meeting.

The foregoing items of business are more fully described in the Proxy Statement accompanying this notice.

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on March 22, 2021 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

South San Francisco, California

April 7, 2021

Whether or not you expect to attend the meeting, please vote by proxy over the telephone or through the internet, or by completing, dating, signing and returning the enclosed proxy as instructed in these materials, as promptly as possible in order to ensure your representation at the meeting. Even if you have voted by proxy, you may still vote in person if you attend the meeting. Please note, however, that if your shares are held through a broker, bank or other agents and you wish to vote at the meeting, you must obtain a proxy issued in your name from that record holder

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE STOCKHOLDERS MEETING TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 12, 2021 AT 10:30A.M. LOCAL TIME AT 280 EAST GRAND AVENUE, SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94080

The Proxy Statement and annual report to stockholders

are available at proxydocs.com/CYTK.

We are closely monitoring developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It could become necessary to change the date, time, location and/or means of holding (including by means of remote communication) the Annual Meeting of Stockholders. If such a change is made, we will announce the change in advance, and details on how to participate will be issued by press release, posted on our website and filed as additional proxy materials.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Information Concerning Solicitation and Voting

1

General

1

Record Date and Share Ownership

1

Revocability of Proxies

1

Voting

1

Cost of Proxy Solicitation

2

Voting in Person or by Proxy Card

2

Voting via the Internet or by Telephone

2

Deadline for Receipt of Stockholder Proposals

3

Results of the Voting at the Annual Meeting

3

Proposal One:

Election of Three Class II Directors

4

Nominees

4

Vote Required

4

Proposal Two:

Approval of the Amendment and Restatement of the Amended and Restated

2004 Equity Incentive Plan

5

Amendment to the 2004 EIP

5

2004 EIP Outstanding Awards and Available Shares

6

Summary of the Proposed Amended and Restated 2004 EIP

6

New Plan Benefits

10

Federal Income Tax Consequences

11

Vote Required

12

Proposal Three:

Ratification of Selection of Ernst & Young LLP as Our Independent Registered

Public Accounting Firm for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

13

Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Services and Fees

13

Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures

13

Vote Required

14

Proposal Four:

Advisory Proposal on Executive Compensation

15

Vote Required

15

Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management

16

Board of Directors

18

Director Skills, Experience and Background

18

Board of Directors Leadership Structure

22

Board of Directors Role in Risk Oversight

22

Independence of Directors

23

Board of Directors Meetings and Committees

23

ESG Highlights

25

Communicating with the Board of Directors

26

Executive Officers

27

Executive Officer Skills, Experience and Background

27

Executive Compensation

29

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

29

Compensation and Talent Committee Report

37

Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation

37

Risk Analysis of the Compensation Programs

37

Executive Summary Compensation Table for 2020

38

Outstanding Equity Awards at December 31, 2020

39

Grants of Plan-Based Awards in 2020

40

Option Exercises and Vesting of Stock in 2020

40

Executive Employment and Other Agreements

41

Pension Benefits

41

Nonqualified Deferred Compensation

41

Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change of Control

41

Principal Executive Officer Pay Ratio

42

Equity Compensation Plans at December 31, 2020

43

Director Compensation

44

Annual Retainers

44

Election to Receive Retainers in Cash or Equity

44

Annual Equity Grants to Non-Employee Directors

45

Director Compensation Table for 2020

45

Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports

46

Certain Business Relationships and Related Party Transactions

46

Review, Approval or Ratification of Transactions with Related Parties

46

Indemnification of Directors and Officers

46

Householding of Proxy Materials

46

Other Matters

46

Appendix A: Amended and Restated 2004 Equity Incentive Plan

A-1

CYTOKINETICS, INCORPORATED

280 East Grand Avenue

South San Francisco, California 94080

PROXY STATEMENT

FOR THE 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

May 12, 2021

INFORMATION CONCERNING SOLICITATION AND VOTING

General

The Board of Directors of Cytokinetics, Incorporated ("the Company", "we", "us", or "our") is soliciting proxies for use at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held at the Company's headquarters, 280 East Grand Avenue, South San Francisco, CA 94080, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. local time for the purposes set forth herein. Our principal executive offices are located at the address listed at the top of the page and the telephone number is (650) 624-3000.

We are closely monitoring developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It could become necessary to change the date, time, location and/or means of holding (including by means of remote communication) the Annual Meeting. If such a change is made, we will announce the change in advance, and details on how to participate will be issued by press release, posted on our website and filed as additional proxy materials.

The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, containing financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, (the "Annual Report"), are being provided together with these proxy solicitation materials to all stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. This proxy statement (this "Proxy Statement"), the accompanying proxy card and the Company's Annual Report will first be mailed on or about April 9, 2021 to all stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

WE WILL PROVIDE WITHOUT CHARGE TO ANY STOCKHOLDER SOLICITED BY THESE PROXY SOLICITATION MATERIALS A COPY OF OUR ANNUAL REPORT, TOGETHER WITH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS REQUIRED TO BE FILED WITH THE ANNUAL REPORT, UPON REQUEST OF THE STOCKHOLDER MADE IN WRITING TO CYTOKINETICS, INCORPORATED, 280 EAST GRAND AVENUE, SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, 94080, ATTN: INVESTOR RELATIONS, ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING.

Record Date and Share Ownership

Common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 22, 2021 (the "Record Date") are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof. We have one class of common shares issued and outstanding, designated as Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share (the "Common Stock"). As of the Record Date, 163,000,000 shares of Common Stock were authorized and 71,536,632 shares were outstanding, and 10,000,000 shares of Preferred Stock were authorized and none were outstanding.

Revocability of Proxies

Any proxy given pursuant to this solicitation may be revoked by the person giving it at any time before its use by: (i) issuing a later proxy pursuant to the instructions herein, (ii) delivering to us at our principal executive offices a written notice of revocation to the attention of the Secretary before the Annual Meeting or (iii) attending the Annual Meeting and voting in person.

Voting

On all matters, each share of Common Stock has one vote.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cytokinetics Incorporated published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 21:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CYTOKINETICS, INCORPORATED
05:03pCYTOKINETICS INCORPORATED  : 2021 Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement
PU
05:03pCYTOKINETICS INCORPORATED  : 2021 Letter from the CEO
PU
04:59pCYTOKINETICS INCORPORATED  : 2020 Annual Report
PU
12:10pCYTOKINETICS INCORPORATED  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Cytokinetics..
MT
04/12CYTOKINETICS INC  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/12Cytokinetics Announces Preclinical Data for CK-3773274 Presented at the Ameri..
GL
04/05Cytokinetics to Participate in the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Con..
GL
04/02Cytokinetics Announces Preclinical Data for CK-3773274 to be Presented at the..
GL
04/01CYTOKINETICS INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/01CYTOKINETICS INCORPORATED  : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Ru..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -184 M - -
Net cash 2021 208 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 767 M 1 767 M -
EV / Sales 2021 54,1x
EV / Sales 2022 36,6x
Nbr of Employees 184
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart CYTOKINETICS, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Cytokinetics, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYTOKINETICS, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 31,36 $
Last Close Price 24,70 $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert I. Blum President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ching W. Jaw Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Leonard Patrick Gage Chairman
Andrew A. Wolff Senior VP-Clinical Research & Development
Fady Ibraham Malik Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYTOKINETICS, INCORPORATED18.86%1 767
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.78%84 193
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED-7.17%56 783
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.03%52 343
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.95%44 084
BIONTECH SE85.89%36 600
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ