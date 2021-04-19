Cytokinetics Incorporated : 2021 Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement
04/19/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
Cytokinetics, Incorporated
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
To Be Held May 12, 2021
To the Stockholders:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a Delaware corporation, will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. local time at the Company's headquarters, 280 East Grand Avenue, South San Francisco, CA 94080, for the following purposes:
To elect the Board of Directors' nominees, Robert I. Blum, Robert M. Califf, M.D. and Sandford D. Smith, as Class II Directors, each to serve for a three-year term and until their successors are duly elected and qualified;
To approve the amendment and restatement of the Amended and Restated 2004 Equity Incentive Plan to increase the number of authorized shares reserved for issuance under the Amended and Restated 2004 Equity Incentive Plan by an additional 5,219,000 shares;
To ratify the selection by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021;
4. To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, as disclosed in this Proxy Statement; and
5. To transact such other business as may properly be brought before the meeting.
The foregoing items of business are more fully described in the Proxy Statement accompanying this notice.
Only stockholders of record at the close of business on March 22, 2021 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
South San Francisco, California
April 7, 2021
Whether or not you expect to attend the meeting, please vote by proxy over the telephone or through the internet, or by completing, dating, signing and returning the enclosed proxy as instructed in these materials, as promptly as possible in order to ensure your representation at the meeting. Even if you have voted by proxy, you may still vote in person if you attend the meeting. Please note, however, that if your shares are held through a broker, bank or other agents and you wish to vote at the meeting, you must obtain a proxy issued in your name from that record holder
IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE STOCKHOLDERS MEETING TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 12, 2021 AT 10:30A.M. LOCAL TIME AT 280 EAST GRAND AVENUE, SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94080
The Proxy Statement and annual report to stockholders
are available at proxydocs.com/CYTK.
We are closely monitoring developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It could become necessary to change the date, time, location and/or means of holding (including by means of remote communication) the Annual Meeting of Stockholders. If such a change is made, we will announce the change in advance, and details on how to participate will be issued by press release, posted on our website and filed as additional proxy materials.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Information Concerning Solicitation and Voting
1
General
1
Record Date and Share Ownership
1
Revocability of Proxies
1
Voting
1
Cost of Proxy Solicitation
2
Voting in Person or by Proxy Card
2
Voting via the Internet or by Telephone
2
Deadline for Receipt of Stockholder Proposals
3
Results of the Voting at the Annual Meeting
3
Proposal One:
Election of Three Class II Directors
4
Nominees
4
Vote Required
4
Proposal Two:
Approval of the Amendment and Restatement of the Amended and Restated
2004 Equity Incentive Plan
5
Amendment to the 2004 EIP
5
2004 EIP Outstanding Awards and Available Shares
6
Summary of the Proposed Amended and Restated 2004 EIP
6
New Plan Benefits
10
Federal Income Tax Consequences
11
Vote Required
12
Proposal Three:
Ratification of Selection of Ernst & Young LLP as Our Independent Registered
Public Accounting Firm for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021
13
Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Services and Fees
13
Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures
13
Vote Required
14
Proposal Four:
Advisory Proposal on Executive Compensation
15
Vote Required
15
Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management
16
Board of Directors
18
Director Skills, Experience and Background
18
Board of Directors Leadership Structure
22
Board of Directors Role in Risk Oversight
22
Independence of Directors
23
Board of Directors Meetings and Committees
23
ESG Highlights
25
Communicating with the Board of Directors
26
Executive Officers
27
Executive Officer Skills, Experience and Background
27
Executive Compensation
29
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
29
Compensation and Talent Committee Report
37
Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation
37
Risk Analysis of the Compensation Programs
37
Executive Summary Compensation Table for 2020
38
Outstanding Equity Awards at December 31, 2020
39
Grants of Plan-Based Awards in 2020
40
Option Exercises and Vesting of Stock in 2020
40
Executive Employment and Other Agreements
41
Pension Benefits
41
Nonqualified Deferred Compensation
41
Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change of Control
41
Principal Executive Officer Pay Ratio
42
Equity Compensation Plans at December 31, 2020
43
Director Compensation
44
Annual Retainers
44
Election to Receive Retainers in Cash or Equity
44
Annual Equity Grants to Non-Employee Directors
45
Director Compensation Table for 2020
45
Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports
46
Certain Business Relationships and Related Party Transactions
46
Review, Approval or Ratification of Transactions with Related Parties
46
Indemnification of Directors and Officers
46
Householding of Proxy Materials
46
Other Matters
46
Appendix A: Amended and Restated 2004 Equity Incentive Plan
A-1
CYTOKINETICS, INCORPORATED
280 East Grand Avenue
South San Francisco, California 94080
PROXY STATEMENT
FOR THE 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
May 12, 2021
INFORMATION CONCERNING SOLICITATION AND VOTING
General
The Board of Directors of Cytokinetics, Incorporated ("the Company", "we", "us", or "our") is soliciting proxies for use at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held at the Company's headquarters, 280 East Grand Avenue, South San Francisco, CA 94080, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. local time for the purposes set forth herein. Our principal executive offices are located at the address listed at the top of the page and the telephone number is (650) 624-3000.
We are closely monitoring developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It could become necessary to change the date, time, location and/or means of holding (including by means of remote communication) the Annual Meeting. If such a change is made, we will announce the change in advance, and details on how to participate will be issued by press release, posted on our website and filed as additional proxy materials.
The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, containing financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, (the "Annual Report"), are being provided together with these proxy solicitation materials to all stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. This proxy statement (this "Proxy Statement"), the accompanying proxy card and the Company's Annual Report will first be mailed on or about April 9, 2021 to all stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.
WE WILL PROVIDE WITHOUT CHARGE TO ANY STOCKHOLDER SOLICITED BY THESE PROXY SOLICITATION MATERIALS A COPY OF OUR ANNUAL REPORT, TOGETHER WITH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS REQUIRED TO BE FILED WITH THE ANNUAL REPORT, UPON REQUEST OF THE STOCKHOLDER MADE IN WRITING TO CYTOKINETICS, INCORPORATED, 280 EAST GRAND AVENUE, SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, 94080, ATTN: INVESTOR RELATIONS, ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING.
Record Date and Share Ownership
Common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 22, 2021 (the "Record Date") are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof. We have one class of common shares issued and outstanding, designated as Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share (the "Common Stock"). As of the Record Date, 163,000,000 shares of Common Stock were authorized and 71,536,632 shares were outstanding, and 10,000,000 shares of Preferred Stock were authorized and none were outstanding.
Revocability of Proxies
Any proxy given pursuant to this solicitation may be revoked by the person giving it at any time before its use by: (i) issuing a later proxy pursuant to the instructions herein, (ii) delivering to us at our principal executive offices a written notice of revocation to the attention of the Secretary before the Annual Meeting or (iii) attending the Annual Meeting and voting in person.
Voting
On all matters, each share of Common Stock has one vote.
1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Cytokinetics Incorporated published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 21:02:01 UTC.