FDA staff reviewers flag safety concerns over Cytokinetics' heart drug

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration
staff reviewers on Friday identified safety and efficacy
concerns about Cytokinetics Inc's heart drug, according
to briefing documents published on the agency's website.
The late-stage data raises concerns about the drug's
dose-limiting risks of heart failure, the reviewers said, adding
it is unclear if the study would be enough to provide evidence
of the treatment's effectiveness.
A panel of the health regulator's outside experts is
scheduled to discuss approval on Dec. 13, and a decision is
expected by Feb. 28.
The draft questions for the upcoming meeting were in line
with expectations and the advisory committee may want to see
additional data or analyses before recommending approval,
analysts said.
The company's experimental drug, omecamtiv mecarbil, aims to
reduce the risk of heart-related death or the need for
hospitalization or other urgent care.
"We believe a mixed or even negative advisory committee
meeting outcome is positive for the stock," said Piper Sandler
analyst Yasmeen Rahimi, adding this would allow Cytokinetics to
re-allocate its resources to aficamten, which is being evaluated
as a treatment for an inherited heart condition.
Omecamtiv works by activating cardiac myosin, a protein in
heart muscle cells responsible for converting chemical energy
into the mechanical force that drives cardiac contraction.
Shares of the California-based company rose nearly 8% before
giving up nearly all the gains.
