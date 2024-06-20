UNITED STATES

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT

Board re-organization

Regulation 117 of the Company's Constitution requires one-third of the Board of Directors of the Company ("the Board") to retire by rotation and stand for re-election if so desired. Dr. Lucas Luk Tien Wee ("Dr. Luk") and Mr. Wu Tao Thomas ("Mr. Wu") have not stood for re-election and tendered their resignations as Directors of CytoMed Therapeutics Limited to the Board, effective on May 15, 2024. Dr Luk remained as the Company's Chief Clinical Officer, and on May 10, 2024, he was appointed to the board of our wholly-owned subsidiary, IPSC Depository Sdn Bhd. Dr Luk's and Mr. Wu's resignation were for personal reasons and were not due to any disagreement with the Company, and their departure is not related to the operations, policies or practices of the Company or any issues regarding accounting policies or practices.

Dr. Loh Yuin Han has replaced Mr. Wu as the new member on the audit committee, effective from May 15, 2024, ensuring compliance with the requirement of at least three independent directors on the Audit Committee of the Company.

