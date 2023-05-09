CytoMed Therapeutics Limited Announces Collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Advance Allogeneic Off-the-Shelf Gamma Delta T Cells in Oncology

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (Nasdaq: GDTC) ("CytoMed" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing its licensed proprietary technologies to create novel allogeneic cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers, today announced it has entered into a research collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MD Anderson") in Houston, Texas, to use gamma-delta T cells (gdTc) for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and breast cancer. AML is the most common type of acute leukemia in adults and is likely to worsen quickly if untreated. However, there are not many treatment options available for AML. Similarly, the incidence rate of breast cancer globally is high, and patients may quickly run out of treatment options, especially if they suffer from triple-negative breast cancer. This collaboration aims to develop new treatment modalities for unmet needs of AML and breast cancer patients at an affordable cost.

The study will be led by Venkata Lokesh Battula, Ph.D., associate professor of Leukemia at MD Anderson. Under the terms of the two-year agreement, research teams will evaluate the application of CytoMed's allogeneic gdTc on various subtypes of AML and breast cancer in vitro and in vivo. The study is expected to use patient-derived AML cells and breast cancer cell lines for investigation. The results of the study are intended to be part of an Investigational New Drug Application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the allogeneic use of gdTc for blood and solid cancers.

CytoMed received approval in January 2023 from Singapore's Health Science Authority to conduct a first-in-human Phase I clinical trial for the use of its lead allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) product candidate (CTM-N2D) against several blood and solid tumor cancers, including colorectal, lung, liver, ovarian, lymphoma and multiple myeloma [ANGELICA Trial, NCT05302037]. This is a single-site, open-label, dose-escalating trial at the National University, Hospital, Singapore, an established major public hospital.

"Interest in the potential of our allogeneic immunotherapy platform to provide additional treatment options has been strong," said Dr Tan Wee Kiat, Chief Operating Officer at CytoMed, "and international collaborations, like the current collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center, are a key part of our strategy to maximize our impact."

About CytoMed

Incorporated in 2018, CytoMed was spun off from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore's national research and development agency in the public sector. CytoMed is a biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing its licensed proprietary technologies to create novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers. The development of novel technologies has been inspired by the clinical success of existing CAR-T in treating hematological malignancies as well as the current clinical limitations and commercial challenges in extrapolating the CAR-T principle into treatment of solid tumors. For more information about CytoMed, please visit www.cytomed.sg.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's current and future pre-clinical studies and clinical trials and the Company's R&D programs; the Company's expectations regarding the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on its business, the Company's industry and the economy; the Company's estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company's ability to successfully acquire or obtain licenses for additional product candidates on reasonable terms; the Company's ability to establish and maintain collaborations and/or obtain additional funding and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

