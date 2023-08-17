Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2023) - CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: GDTC) ("CytoMed" or "Company") announced today it will be presenting at the August 24th, 2023 virtual Investor Summit.



Event: August 24th Investor Summit

Presentation: August 24, 2023 at 11:00am ET

Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lq55Oh7vTrGuASU1uYFecg

About CytoMed Therapeutics

Incorporated in 2018, CytoMed was spun off from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore's leading research and development agency in the public sector. It is a biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing its licensed proprietary technologies to create novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers. The development of novel technologies has been inspired by the clinical success of existing CAR-T therapies in treating hematological malignancies, as well as the current clinical limitations and commercial challenges in extrapolating the CAR-T principle into treatment of solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.cytomed.sg and follow us on Twitter @CytomedSG, on LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring micro-cap companies and institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: info @investorsummitgroup.com.

