- Multi-ModalityProbody® Therapeutic Pipeline to Address Major Unmet Needs in Oncology
First Quarter Earnings Update
May 8, 2024
© 2024 CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation may contain projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future financial condition, technology platform, development strategy, prospective products, preclinical and clinical pipeline and milestones, regulatory objectives, expected payments from and outcomes of collaborations, and likelihood of success, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are predictions only and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the costs, timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials and other development activities; uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of clinical trials; uncertainties on the availability and timing of data from clinical trials; the risk that initial clinical data may not reflect later clinical trial results; the unpredictability of the duration and results of regulatory review; the uncertainty of market acceptance for approved products and innovative therapeutic treatments; competition; the potential not to receive partnership milestone, profit sharing or royalty payments; the possible impairment of or inability to obtain intellectual property rights; possible safety or efficacy concerns with our drug candidates; and general business, financial and accounting risks and litigation. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. More information concerning us and such risks and uncertainties is available on our website and in our press releases and in our public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We are providing this information as of its date and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise it, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. Additional information may be available in press releases or other public announcements and public filings made after the date of this presentation.
This presentation concerns products that have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). No representation is made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated/
2
Today's Speakers
Dr. Sean McCarthy, D.Phil
Dr. Wayne Chu, M.D.
Chairman and CEO
Chief Medical Officer
3
Agenda
Q1 2024 Updates & T-Cell Engager Strategy
Dr. Sean McCarthy, D.Phil. - Chairman and CEO
CX-904 Phase 1a study - Initial Dose Escalation Data
Dr. Wayne Chu, M.D. - Chief Medical Officer
Next Steps & Concluding Remarks
Dr. Sean McCarthy, D.Phil. - Chairman and CEO
Q&A Session
4
Company Snapshot
Addressing Major Unmet Need in Oncology
PROBODY® Platform: Unique antibody masking strategy for tumor localization and enhancement of therapeutic index
Pipeline: >15 Probody programs in multiple therapeutic modalities; 3 clinical-stage molecules with retained commercial rights
Lead Programs: CX-904(EGFR-CD3),CX-2051 (EpCAM ADC), and CX-801(IFN-α2b)
Partners: Bristol Myers Squibb, Amgen, Astellas, Regeneron, Moderna
Financials: ~$150M cash balance as of Q1 2024 with cash runway to the end of 2025, excluding any potential milestones or new business development
Organization: ~120 employees; seasoned executive team with ~200 years of collective biotech experience; integrated R&D capabilities to support wholly-owned and collaboration programs
5
CytomX Product Design Strategy Leverages the PROBODY® Platform
Optimized selection of target, prodomain and effector function
Optimized tuning of masking
to maximize potential
therapeutic index
Targets with validated efficacy andbroad anti-tumor potential that need localization to unlock potential
- EGFR (CX-904)
- EpCAM (CX-2051)
• IFN-α(CX-801)
TARGET
Matching "effector"
to target to maximize
anti-cancer activity
•
T-Cell Engager
PRODOMAIN
EFFECTOR
•
ADC
•
Cytokine
6
CytomX is Executing to Plan and Entering a Data-Rich Period
2024 & 2025 Potential Milestones
Program
Stage
2024
2025
✓❑ Initial Phase 1a Dose Escalation data
CX-904
Phase 1 Dose
❑ Additional Ph1a Update by end of 2024
❑ Phase 1b Initiation
(EGFR TCE)
Escalation
❑ Decision to Expand to Phase 1b in
Conjunction with Amgen
CX-2051
Phase 1 Dose
✓❑ Phase 1 Initiation in EpCAM+ tumors
❑ Initial Phase 1 Data in 1H 2025
(EpCAM ADC)
Escalation
including CRC in 1H 2024
✓❑ Cleared First Escalation Cohort
CX-801
✓ IND Cleared
❑ Phase 1 Initiation in Solid Tumors
including Melanoma, RCC and HNSCC in
❑ Initial Phase 1 Data
(Jan '24)
(IFNα2b)
1H 2024
Research
✓❑ $10 million in Astellas milestones achieved in Q1 2024
Preclinical
• More than 10 ongoing preclinical programs with partners; majority are TCEs
Collaborations
• Additional research milestones achievable in 2024 - 2025 and beyond
7
PROBODY® T-Cell Engager Strategy
© 2024 CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.
CytomX PROBODY® T-cell Engagers are Designed to Address Key Limitations of Conventional TCEs in Solid Tumors
PROBODY® T-Cell Engagers
Substrate linkers
Masks
- Conventional T-Cellengagers are highly potent, but their use in solid tumors is significantly limited by:
- Systemic toxicities such as Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) and ICANS
- On-target,off-tumor toxicity
- Masked, Conditionally activated Probody® T-Cell engagers are designed to retain potent anti-tumoractivity while having less systemic toxicities
- CytomX has a broad pipeline of internal and partnered PROBODY® TCE programs with retained commercial rights on select programs, including CX-904 (EGFR-CD3)
9
CX-904(EGFR-CD3) Builds on CytomX Scientific Leadership
Masking EGFR antibody therapeutics to widen therapeutic window
Science Translational Medicine, 2013
Cancer Research, 2022
Proof-of-concept that masking can reduce EFGR on-target toxicities
Proof-of-concept for efficacy and
therapeutic window for masked EGFRxCD3
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CytomX Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 23:20:10 UTC.