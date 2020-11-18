CytomX Therapeutics : Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference Presentation

This presentation may contain projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future financial condition, technology platform, development strategy, prospective products, preclinical and clinical pipeline and milestones, regulatory objectives, expected payments from and outcomes of collaborations, and likelihood of success, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are predictions only and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the costs, timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials and other development activities; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of clinical trials; the uncertainties associated with the COVD-19 pandemic; expectations of expanding on-going clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; the unpredictability of the duration and results of regulatory review; market acceptance for approved products and innovative therapeutic treatments; competition; the potential not to receive partnership milestone, profit sharing or royalty payments; the possible impairment of, inability to obtain and costs of obtaining intellectual property rights; and possible safety or efficacy concerns, general business, financial and accounting risks and litigation. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. More information concerning us and such risks and uncertainties is available on our website and in our press releases and in our public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We are providing this information as of its date and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise it, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. Additional information may be available in press releases or other public announcements and public filings made after the date of this presentation.
This presentation concerns products that have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). No representation is made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated.
Company Snapshot
Conditionally Active Antibodies
Key 2021 Milestones
Clinical-Stage
Oncology Focused
Biopharma Company
Innovative targeting strategy
Leverages tumor microenvironment
Opens new target space
Leaders in field
CX-2009initial Phase 2 data in breast cancer
CX-2029initial Phase 2 expansion cohort data
Foundational Partnerships
Strong Balance Sheet
AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas & BMS
• $321M end of Q3 2020
Retained certain US rights
Conditionally Active Antibodies: Probody Therapeutic™ Platform
Probody Drug Conjugates ("PDCs")
Anti-cancer Antibody
cytotoxic warhead
protease
proteasescleavable linker
mask
More
Binding
in Tumor
Proteases in tumor unmask
Unmasked Probody
Probody therapeutic
therapeutic binds to tumor
Less
Binding in
Normal
Tissues
In normal tissues Probody therapeutic remains masked
Antibody Drug Conjugates for Cancer are a Major Opportunity
Recent Approvals and Transactions Underscore High Potential of Class
Probody Drug Conjugates Expand ADC Target Landscape
Antibody
Limited
druggable space
drug
for conventional
conjugates
ADCs
Broad
Convert
opportunity
undruggable
for new
to druggable
first in class
by opening
therapeutic
CytomX PDCs
therapies
window
Broad Clinical Pipeline with Multiple Phase 2 Readouts 2021+
CONDITIONAL ADCS
IMMUNO- ONCOLOGY
PROBODY
PRODUCT
INDICATION
IND-ENABLING
PHASE 1
PHASE 2
COMMERCIAL RIGHTS
TARGET
CANDIDATE
ER+/PR+,
ORR, DoR, CBR24, Tolerability
Initial Data: Q4 2021
CD166-
CX-2009
HER2 non-
amplified
DM4 PDC
TNBC
ORR, DoR, CBR24, Tolerability, CD166+
Initial Data: Q4 2021
CD166
CX-2009 +
TNBC
ORR, DoR, CBR24, Tolerability, CD166+/PD-L1+
+ PD-L1
CX-072
SqNSCLC
CD71-MMAE
CX-2029
HNSCC
ORR, DoR, Tolerability
Initial Data: Q4 2021
PDC
Esophageal
DLBCL
EpCAM-
CX-2043
Solid Tumors
Target IND 2021
DM21 PDC
CTLA-4
BMS-
1L Melanoma
Phase 2 RCT: Nivo + BMS-986249 (various) vs. nivo/ipi vs. nivo
986249
CTLA-4*
BMS-
Solid Tumors
Phase 1/1b dose escalation BMS-986288 +/- nivo
a-Fucosylated
986288
EGFR + CD3
CX-904
TBA
EGFR-CD3 T Cell Bispecific
Target IND 2021
CX-2009
Praluzatamab ravtansine
A Conditional ADC (PDC) Targeting CD166 for Breast Cancer
Substantial Unmet Need Remains in Breast Cancer
30% ~42k
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women1
of all cancer in females with an estimated ~276k new cases and
deaths in the United States in 2020
Evolving landscape in Her2 non-amplified breast cancer:
