CytomX Therapeutics : Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference Presentation

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Conditionally Active Antibody Therapeutics for the treatment of cancer NASDAQ: CTMX CORPORATE OVERVIEW | NOVEMBER 2020 © 2020 CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. 1 Forward Looking Statement This presentation may contain projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future financial condition, technology platform, development strategy, prospective products, preclinical and clinical pipeline and milestones, regulatory objectives, expected payments from and outcomes of collaborations, and likelihood of success, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are predictions only and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the costs, timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials and other development activities; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of clinical trials; the uncertainties associated with the COVD-19 pandemic; expectations of expanding on-going clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; the unpredictability of the duration and results of regulatory review; market acceptance for approved products and innovative therapeutic treatments; competition; the potential not to receive partnership milestone, profit sharing or royalty payments; the possible impairment of, inability to obtain and costs of obtaining intellectual property rights; and possible safety or efficacy concerns, general business, financial and accounting risks and litigation. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. More information concerning us and such risks and uncertainties is available on our website and in our press releases and in our public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We are providing this information as of its date and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise it, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. Additional information may be available in press releases or other public announcements and public filings made after the date of this presentation. This presentation concerns products that have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). No representation is made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated. 2 Company Snapshot Conditionally Active Antibodies Key 2021 Milestones Clinical-Stage Oncology Focused Biopharma Company Innovative targeting strategy

Leverages tumor microenvironment

Opens new target space

Leaders in field CX-2009 initial Phase 2 data in breast cancer

initial Phase 2 data in breast cancer CX-2029 initial Phase 2 expansion cohort data Foundational Partnerships Strong Balance Sheet • AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas & BMS • $321M end of Q3 2020 • Retained certain US rights 3 Conditionally Active Antibodies: Probody Therapeutic™ Platform Probody Drug Conjugates ("PDCs") Anti-cancer Antibody cytotoxic warhead protease proteasescleavable linker mask More Binding in Tumor Proteases in tumor unmask Unmasked Probody Probody therapeutic therapeutic binds to tumor Less Binding in Normal Tissues In normal tissues Probody therapeutic remains masked 4 Antibody Drug Conjugates for Cancer are a Major Opportunity Recent Approvals and Transactions Underscore High Potential of Class 5 Probody Drug Conjugates Expand ADC Target Landscape Antibody Limited druggable space drug for conventional conjugates ADCs Broad Convert opportunity undruggable for new to druggable first in class by opening therapeutic CytomX PDCs therapies window 6 Broad Clinical Pipeline with Multiple Phase 2 Readouts 2021+ CONDITIONAL ADCS IMMUNO- ONCOLOGY PROBODY PRODUCT INDICATION IND-ENABLING PHASE 1 PHASE 2 COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TARGET CANDIDATE ER+/PR+, ORR, DoR, CBR24, Tolerability Initial Data: Q4 2021 CD166- CX-2009 HER2 non- amplified DM4 PDC TNBC ORR, DoR, CBR24, Tolerability, CD166+ Initial Data: Q4 2021 CD166 CX-2009 + TNBC ORR, DoR, CBR24, Tolerability, CD166+/PD-L1+ + PD-L1 CX-072 SqNSCLC CD71-MMAE CX-2029 HNSCC ORR, DoR, Tolerability Initial Data: Q4 2021 PDC Esophageal DLBCL EpCAM- CX-2043 Solid Tumors Target IND 2021 DM21 PDC CTLA-4 BMS- 1L Melanoma Phase 2 RCT: Nivo + BMS-986249 (various) vs. nivo/ipi vs. nivo 986249 CTLA-4* BMS- Solid Tumors Phase 1/1b dose escalation BMS-986288 +/- nivo a-Fucosylated 986288 EGFR + CD3 CX-904 TBA EGFR-CD3 T Cell Bispecific Target IND 2021 7 CX-2009 Praluzatamab ravtansine A Conditional ADC (PDC) Targeting CD166 for Breast Cancer 8 Substantial Unmet Need Remains in Breast Cancer 30% ~42k Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women1 of all cancer in females with an estimated ~276k new cases and deaths in the United States in 2020 Evolving landscape in Her2 non-amplified breast cancer: Antibody drug conjugates (sacituzumab govitecan)

Immunotherapy (atezolizumab, pembrolizumab)

PI3K inhibitors (alpelisib)

PARP inhibitors (olaparib, talazoparib)

CDK4/6 inhibitors (palbociclib, abemaciclib, ribociclib) 1. Cancer Statistics, 2020; Siegel CA Cancer J Clin 2020;70:7-30 9 CX-2009: A Probody Drug Conjugate Targeting CD-166 (ALCAM) CX-2009 DM4 PAYLOAD ANTIBODY SUBSTRATE LINKER MASK PROTEASE CD166 CANCER CELL CD166 IHC CD166 is broadly and highly expressed in breast cancer

Expressed on many other cancer types → future opportunity (e.g., Ovarian, Lung, HNSCC)

future opportunity (e.g., Ovarian, Lung, HNSCC) CD166 expression in normal cells limits development of a conventional ADC (e.g., Lung, GI tissues, Liver)

CX-2009 is an anti-CD166 Probody conjugated to the maytansinoid cytotoxic payload DM4

is an anti-CD166 Probody conjugated to the maytansinoid cytotoxic payload DM4 Designed to target CD166 towards tumor tissue, away from healthy tissue Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Ovarian Cancer 10 Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study Evaluated CX-2009 Administered Intravenously Every 2 or 3 Weeks in Patients with Solid Tumors Median no. CX-2009 doses (range) 2 (1-14) 2 (1-16) 2 (1-16) Presented at ASCO 2020 Demographics and Baseline Characteristics 11 CX-2009 Phase 1 Showed Evidence of Clinical Benefit in Patients with Breast Cancer Treated ≥4 mg/kg Q3W cPR Evaluable Breast Cancer Patients TNBC HR+/HER2- All (n=8) (n=18) (n=26) CBR16** 4 6 10 (39%) CBR24** 4 5 9 (35%) Presented at ASCO 2020 HER2- BrCA: HER 2 negative breast cancer; TNBC: Triple negative breast cancer **Clinical Benefit Rate at 16 and 24 weeks 12 CX-2009 Partial Response in Patient with Pembrolizumab and Sacituzumab-Refractory TNBC BASELINE 3 CYCLES 6 CYCLES 41-year-old treated at 8 mg/kg

treated at 8 mg/kg Prior treatments included:

Neoadjuvant/Adjuvant : docetaxel + doxorubicin + cyclophosphamide =>Mastectomy + radiation =>gemcitabine + carboplatin Metastatic/Locally advanced: Pembrolizumab + paclitaxel (PD) Sacituzumab govitecan (PD)

Baseline: ulcerating skin lesions on chest wall and axillary nodal metastasis

ulcerating skin lesions First scan (Week 8): 48% reduction in target lesions

Extended dose interruption between weeks 9 and 16 for keratitis (resolved), disease progressed before re-initiation of treatment 13 CX-2009: Phase 1 Tolerability and Phase 2 Dose Selection CX-2009 was generally well tolerated at doses ≤ 7 mg/kg (toxicity profile consistent with payload: ocular, neuropathic and hepatic) Ocular toxicities appeared dose dependent in frequency and severity Selection of 7 mg/kg Q3W as RP2D is supported by activity, tolerability and PK/PD modeling Presented at ASCO 2020 14 CX-2009 Phase 2 Design: Initiation Q4 2020 Monotherapy and Combination with Pacmilimab (CX-072;anti-PD-L1) in Advanced, HER2 non-Amplified Breast Cancer Eligibility Key Eligibility HR+/HER2 non-amplified 0 - 2 prior cytotoxics for advanced disease

Measurable disease required

No active corneal disease Key Eligibility TNBC CD166 High

≥ 1 and ≤ 3 priors for advanced disease

Measurable disease required

Treated/stable brain metastases allowed

No active corneal disease

Arm C exclusion criteria:

PD-L1 negative/unknown I/O refractory History of or active autoimmune condition

Breast Cancer SubType Arm A HR+/HER2 non-amp (n~40*) CX-2009 Arm B TNBC (n~40*) CX-2009 Arm C TNBC (n~40*) CX-2009 + CX-072 Endpoints Primary: Overall Response Rate (ORR) by central review Secondary: ORR (Inv), PFS, DCR, CBR24, DoR, OS, Safety, PK, ADA Exploratory: Biomarker correlation with outcome Prelim Data Q4/2021 *Evaluable 15 CX-2029 A Conditional ADC (PDC)Targeting the Transferrin Receptor (CD71) 16 CD71 (Transferrin Receptor) Highly expressed tumor antigen

"Professional internalizer" ideally suited to delivery of cytotoxic payloads to cancer cells

Undruggable with conventional antibody approaches due to normal tissue biology

Probody strategy - open therapeutic window by limiting normal tissue binding

Potentially paradigm shifting anti-cancer agent with first in class potential Elliott and Head. J Cancer Ther. 2012;3:278-311. 2500 3) TNBC VolumeTumor(mm -+/MeanSEM 2000 Vehicle 1500 1000 500 CX-2029 0 0 20 40 60 80 Days Post 1st Dose 17 CX-2029: A Probody Drug Conjugate Targeting CD71 Linker-payload mc-vc-PAB-MMAE Linker- payload DAR-2 LUNGHNSCC CD71 IHC Therapeutic range for PDC targeted in patients 2-4mg/kg • Hematologic toxicity anticipated to be dose limiting Unmasked ADC is lethal in preclinical models at 2mg/kg ESOPHAGEAL LYMPHOMA 18 Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study Evaluated CX-2029 Administered Intravenously Every 3 Weeks in Patients with Solid Tumors 5 mg/kg n=4 3 mg/kg Q3W 4 mg/kg n=6 3 mg/kg n=12 Recommended Phase 2 Dose 2 mg/kg n=8 0.1-1.0 mg/kg n=15 Below Dose Predicted to be Biologically Active Key Eligibility Criteria Metastatic or locally advanced unresectable solid tumor

Archival tissue or biopsy available for tissue analyses

Stable brain metastases permitted Exclusions: Transfusion-dependent anemia or iron metabolism disorders

anemia or iron metabolism disorders Grade 2 or higher neuropathy All Cohorts (n=45) Age, median (min, max) 60 (31, 75) Baseline ECOG 0 / 1, % 29 / 71 CD71 IHC staining, n (%) High expression [2+/3+] 15 (33) Low expression [0/1+] 16 (36) Unknown 14 (31) Tumor types, n (%) NSCLC 9 (20) Squamous NSCLC 4 (9) HNSCC 8 (18) Colorectal cancer 7 (16) Other* 21 (46) Median priors (min, max) 3 (1, 16) *Other tumor types include sarcoma (4), Prostate (3), parotid gland (3); ovarian (2); melanoma (n=1); endometrial (1); hepatocellular (1); mesothelioma (1); ocular melanoma (1); pancreatic (1); perivascular epithelioid (1); thymoma (1); thyroid (1). Q3W Schedule 19 Single Agent Anti-Cancer Activity Observed in CX-2029 Phase 1 CX-2029 >: Confirmed Partial Responses in sqHNSCC and sqNSCLC Clinical Activity at CX-2029 Doses ≥2 mg/kg 3 sqNSCLC: 2 cPR, 1 SD 8 HNSCC: 1 cPR, 6SD ACP=Adenoid cystic carcinoma of parotid gland, CRC=Colorectal Cancer, HCC=Hepatocellular carcinoma, HN=Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, MPM=Malignant pleural mesothelioma, NSC=Non-small cell lung carcinoma, aNSC=Non-small cell lung carcinoma (Adenocarcinoma), sNSC=Non-small cell lung carcinoma (Squamous cell carcinoma), OC=Ovarian cancer, OCP=Oncocytic carcinoma of parotid gland, OM=Ocular melanoma, PAC=Pancreatic cancer, PC=Prostate cancer, PEC=Perivascular epithelioid cell tumor, STS=Soft tissue sarcoma, TCC=Bladder Cancer, TC=Thyroid carcinoma, TH=Thymoma or thymic cancers. RC, CRC, and HCC are less/not sensitive to microtubule inhibitors (MTIs). * Denotes subjects still on treatment. Data cut-off: Aug 14, 2020. *Denotes subject who is considered to be on treatment, as no End of Treatment date is in the database. 20 CX-2029 Case Study: Single Agent Activity in Squamous Head and Neck Carcinoma Nasopharyngeal carcinoma (February 2018)

CX-2029 treatment initiated (January 2020)

treatment initiated (January 2020) Prior therapies: docetaxel/5FU/cisplatin with radiation; high-dose cisplatin; investigational agent (sEPHB4-HAS) + pembrolizumab

high-dose cisplatin; investigational agent (sEPHB4-HAS) + pembrolizumab Partial response at Week 8 confirmed 8 weeks later. Dose reduced to 2 mg/kg; additional shrinkage of liver target lesion seen. As of November 2020, patient remains on study. 18 Dec 2019 13 Mar 2020 (43% ↓) 28 Aug 2020 (84% ↓) Baseline Week 8 Week 27 Presented at CytomX ASCO Event 2020 21 CX-2029 Phase 1 Dose Escalation Generally Well Tolerated to 3 mg/kg with Manageable Adverse Events > 90% masking maintained in circulation

Most frequent Grade 3+ AEs was anemia

Managed with red blood cell transfusions, growth factor support and/or dose delays/reductions Likely multi-factorial including CD71 biology and MMAE payload

3 mg/kg Q3W selected as Phase 2 dose Treatment-Related Grade 3+ AEs (≥2 patients) Anemia Neutropenia Leukopenia Infusion-related reaction Patients n (%) CX-2029 CX-2029 CX-2029 CX-2029CX-2029 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 5.0 mg/kg mg/kg mg/kg mg/kg mg/kg (n=3) (n=8) (n=12) (n=6) (n=4) 1 (33) 5 (63) 7 (58) 5 (83) 4 (100) 0 0 4 (33) 3 (50) 3 (75) 0 0 1 (8) 2 (33) 2 (50) 0 1 (13) 0 1 (17) 0 Presented at ASCO 2020 22 CX-2029 Phase 2 Expansion Cohorts Underway Four Cohorts, Monotherapy CX-2029;anti-CD71 Eligibility sqNSCLC, HNSCC and esophageal Prior therapy must include prior platinum and a checkpoint inhibitor (alone or in combination; if approved by the local Health Authority).

For esophageal: squamous, adenocarcinoma or GE junction; prior HER2-targeted therapy if tumor is HER2+

HER2-targeted therapy if tumor is HER2+ Documented progression after at least one prior regimen for advanced disease DLBCL Progression after at least 2 prior regimens (one of which must be anti-CD20 based therapy); not a candidate for stem cell transplant Cancer Type sqNSCLC n~25* HNSCC n~25* Esophageal/GEJ n~25* DLBCL n~25* Endpoints Primary: Overall Response Rate (ORR) by local investigator Secondary: PFS, DCR, CBR24, DoR, OS, Safety, PK, ADA, TTR Exploratory: Biomarker correlation with outcome Prelim Data Q4/2021 *Evaluable 23 CX-2043 A Conditional ADC (PDC) Targeting EpCAM/TROP-1 24 CX-2043 is a Probody Drug Conjugated Targeting EpCAM/TROP-1 Target Background CX-2043:EpCAM-targeting PDC Epithelial cell marker

EpCAM-targeted therapies can be active when delivered locally

therapies can be active when delivered locally On-target / off-tumor toxicities limit systemic delivery • Next-generationlinker-payload system with enhanced stability and improved bystander activity EpCAM/TROP-1 • Probody platform alleviates on-target /off-tumor toxicity (pancreatitis, GI tox) Candidate generated in collaboration with Immunogen

CytomX retains WW development and commercial rights 25 CX-2043 EpCAM Clinical Candidate Preclinical Efficacy and Tolerability CX-2043 is Efficacious, Particularly in In Non-human Primates, PDC Creates CYNO PK Suggests Mitigation of Target High Target Expression Models Therapeutic Window Mediated Clearance (TMDD) Tumor Volume (mm3) mean +/- SEM 2400 2000 1600 1200 800 400 0 Single dose activity, Dosing ADC PDC Isotype Calu-3 Vehicle (Q2WX2) g/mL)(n 3 mpk Not tolerated Tolerated Tolerated CX-2043 6 mpk Not tolerated Concentration 9 mpk Tolerated 0 20 40 60 12 mpk Tolerated Days 100000 PDC Isotype 10000 1000 ADC 100 LoQ 0 4 8 12 16 20 24 Time (Days) Advancing to IND Enabling Studies and Potential Q4 2021 IND 26 Broad Clinical Pipeline with Multiple Phase 2 Readouts 2021+ CONDITIONAL ADCS IMMUNO- ONCOLOGY PROBODY PRODUCT INDICATION IND-ENABLING PHASE 1 PHASE 2 COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TARGET CANDIDATE ER+/PR+, ORR, DoR, CBR24, Tolerability Initial Data: Q4 2021 CD166- CX-2009 HER2 non- amplified DM4 PDC TNBC ORR, DoR, CBR24, Tolerability, CD166+ Initial Data: Q4 2021 CD166 CX-2009 + TNBC ORR, DoR, CBR24, Tolerability, CD166+/PD-L1+ + PD-L1 CX-072 SqNSCLC CD71-MMAE CX-2029 HNSCC ORR, DoR, Tolerability Initial Data: Q4 2021 PDC Esophageal DLBCL EpCAM- CX-2043 Solid Tumors Target IND 2021 DM21 PDC CTLA-4 BMS- 1L Melanoma Phase 2 RCT: Nivo + BMS-986249 (various) vs. nivo/ipi vs. nivo 986249 CTLA-4* BMS- Solid Tumors Phase 1/1b dose escalation BMS-986288 +/- nivo a-Fucosylated 986288 EGFR + CD3 CX-904 TBA EGFR-CD3 T Cell Bispecific Target IND 2021 27 CytomX Conditional Activation Applies to Multiple Biologic Formats IMMUNE MODULATORS/ ANTIBODY T-CELL CYTOKINES CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS DRUG CONJUGATES BISPECIFICS EGFRCD3 28 Our Alliances 29 Strong Alliances Advancing Multiple Programs and Probody Formats LEAD PROGRAMS: Expanding Therapeutic Window for CTLA-4 BMS-986249 ipilimumab Probody in Phase 2 Encouraging Phase 1 tolerability data at ASCO 2020 BMS-986288non-fucosylated ipilimumab Probody in Phase 1 LEAD PROGRAM: CD71 (CX-2029) LEAD PROGRAM: CX-904 Conditional T-Cell Bispecifics Global co-development EGFR-CD3 conditional T-Cell Alliance formed March 2020 bispecific CytomX retained US rights (35%) $80 million upfront and >20% royalties ex-US IND enabling studies for potential 2021 IND 30 Financials and Upcoming Milestones 31 Q3/2020 Financials Cash $321M $130 million of non-dilutive capital YTD $10 million BMS CTLA-4 milestone

CTLA-4 milestone $40 million AbbVie CX-2029 milestone

CX-2029 milestone $80 million upfront from Astellas Revenues $84M YTD 46.2M shares outstanding 32 Summary and Future Milestones Summary Leadership in Conditional Activation of Therapeutic Antibodies

Two Conditional ADCs (PDCs) in Phase 2

CX-2009 first in class for breast cancer CX-2029 first in class for multiple tumors

Platform Applicable to Multiple Antibody Modalities

Anti-CTLA4 Probody program in Phase 2 with BMS for frontline metastatic melanoma Conditional T-Cell Bispecific alliances with Amgen and Astellas

Future Milestones CX-2029 ongoing Phase 2 expansions

ongoing Phase 2 expansions sqNSCLC, sqHNSCC, Esophageal, DLBCL Initiated Q4 2020. Initial Data Late 2021

CX-2009 Phase 2 initiation Q4 2020

Phase 2 initiation Q4 2020 HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer TNBC +/- CX-072 Initial Data Late 2021

BMS-986249 Phase 2 melanoma readout

Phase 2 melanoma readout BMS-986288 Phase 1 solid tumor readout

Phase 1 solid tumor readout CX-904 (EGFR-CD3) IND est 2021

(EGFR-CD3) IND est 2021 CX-2043 (EpCAM) IND est 2021 33 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Our Our Our Our VISION PLATFORM PRODUCTS TOMORROW Create a new approach to the treatment of cancer by improved tumor targeting Lead in conditional activation of Antibody Drug Conjugates and Other Modalities Advance Build a broad clinical pipeline of a long-term, commercial anti-cancer therapies in areas stage, multi-product of significant unmet need enterprise PROBODY is a U.S. registered trademark of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. All other brands and trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. 34 Conditionally Active Antibody Therapeutics for the treatment of cancer NASDAQ: CTMX CORPORATE OVERVIEW | NOVEMBER 2020 © 2020 CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. 35 Attachments Original document

