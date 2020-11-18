Log in
CytomX Therapeutics : Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference Presentation

11/18/2020 | 05:39pm EST

Conditionally Active Antibody Therapeutics

for the treatment of cancer

NASDAQ: CTMX

CORPORATE OVERVIEW | NOVEMBER 2020

© 2020 CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

1

Forward Looking Statement

This presentation may contain projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future financial condition, technology platform, development strategy, prospective products, preclinical and clinical pipeline and milestones, regulatory objectives, expected payments from and outcomes of collaborations, and likelihood of success, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are predictions only and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the costs, timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials and other development activities; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of clinical trials; the uncertainties associated with the COVD-19 pandemic; expectations of expanding on-going clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; the unpredictability of the duration and results of regulatory review; market acceptance for approved products and innovative therapeutic treatments; competition; the potential not to receive partnership milestone, profit sharing or royalty payments; the possible impairment of, inability to obtain and costs of obtaining intellectual property rights; and possible safety or efficacy concerns, general business, financial and accounting risks and litigation. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. More information concerning us and such risks and uncertainties is available on our website and in our press releases and in our public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We are providing this information as of its date and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise it, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. Additional information may be available in press releases or other public announcements and public filings made after the date of this presentation.

This presentation concerns products that have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). No representation is made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated.

2

Company Snapshot

Conditionally Active Antibodies

Key 2021 Milestones

Clinical-Stage

Oncology Focused

Biopharma Company

  • Innovative targeting strategy
  • Leverages tumor microenvironment
  • Opens new target space
  • Leaders in field
  • CX-2009initial Phase 2 data in breast cancer
  • CX-2029initial Phase 2 expansion cohort data

Foundational Partnerships

Strong Balance Sheet

AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas & BMS

$321M end of Q3 2020

Retained certain US rights

3

Conditionally Active Antibodies: Probody Therapeutic™ Platform

Probody Drug Conjugates ("PDCs")

Anti-cancer Antibody

cytotoxic warhead

protease

proteasescleavable linker

mask

More

Binding

in Tumor

Proteases in tumor unmask

Unmasked Probody

Probody therapeutic

therapeutic binds to tumor

Less

Binding in

Normal

Tissues

In normal tissues Probody therapeutic remains masked

4

Antibody Drug Conjugates for Cancer are a Major Opportunity

Recent Approvals and Transactions Underscore High Potential of Class

5

Probody Drug Conjugates Expand ADC Target Landscape

Antibody

Limited

druggable space

drug

for conventional

conjugates

ADCs

Broad

Convert

opportunity

undruggable

for new

to druggable

first in class

by opening

therapeutic

CytomX PDCs

therapies

window

6

Broad Clinical Pipeline with Multiple Phase 2 Readouts 2021+

CONDITIONAL ADCS

IMMUNO- ONCOLOGY

PROBODY

PRODUCT

INDICATION

IND-ENABLING

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

COMMERCIAL RIGHTS

TARGET

CANDIDATE

ER+/PR+,

ORR, DoR, CBR24, Tolerability

Initial Data: Q4 2021

CD166-

CX-2009

HER2 non-

amplified

DM4 PDC

TNBC

ORR, DoR, CBR24, Tolerability, CD166+

Initial Data: Q4 2021

CD166

CX-2009 +

TNBC

ORR, DoR, CBR24, Tolerability, CD166+/PD-L1+

+ PD-L1

CX-072

SqNSCLC

CD71-MMAE

CX-2029

HNSCC

ORR, DoR, Tolerability

Initial Data: Q4 2021

PDC

Esophageal

DLBCL

EpCAM-

CX-2043

Solid Tumors

Target IND 2021

DM21 PDC

CTLA-4

BMS-

1L Melanoma

Phase 2 RCT: Nivo + BMS-986249 (various) vs. nivo/ipi vs. nivo

986249

CTLA-4*

BMS-

Solid Tumors

Phase 1/1b dose escalation BMS-986288 +/- nivo

a-Fucosylated

986288

EGFR + CD3

CX-904

TBA

EGFR-CD3 T Cell Bispecific

Target IND 2021

7

CX-2009

Praluzatamab ravtansine

A Conditional ADC (PDC) Targeting CD166 for Breast Cancer

8

Substantial Unmet Need Remains in Breast Cancer

30% ~42k

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women1

of all cancer in females with an estimated ~276k new cases and

deaths in the United States in 2020

Evolving landscape in Her2 non-amplified breast cancer:

  • Antibody drug conjugates (sacituzumab govitecan)
  • Immunotherapy (atezolizumab, pembrolizumab)
  • PI3K inhibitors (alpelisib)
  • PARP inhibitors (olaparib, talazoparib)
  • CDK4/6 inhibitors (palbociclib, abemaciclib, ribociclib)

1. Cancer Statistics, 2020; Siegel CA Cancer J Clin 2020;70:7-30

9

CX-2009: A Probody Drug Conjugate Targeting CD-166 (ALCAM)

CX-2009

DM4 PAYLOAD

ANTIBODY

SUBSTRATE

LINKER

MASK

PROTEASE

CD166

CANCER CELL

CD166

IHC

  • CD166 is broadly and highly expressed in breast cancer
  • Expressed on many other cancer types future opportunity (e.g., Ovarian, Lung, HNSCC)
  • CD166 expression in normal cells limits development of a conventional ADC (e.g., Lung, GI tissues, Liver)
  • CX-2009is an anti-CD166 Probody conjugated to the maytansinoid cytotoxic payload DM4
  • Designed to target CD166 towards tumor tissue, away from healthy tissue

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

10

Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study Evaluated CX-2009 Administered Intravenously Every 2 or 3 Weeks in Patients with Solid Tumors

Median no. CX-2009 doses (range)

2 (1-14)

2 (1-16)

2 (1-16)

Presented at ASCO 2020

Demographics and Baseline Characteristics

11

CX-2009 Phase 1 Showed Evidence of Clinical Benefit in Patients with Breast Cancer Treated ≥4 mg/kg Q3W

cPR

Evaluable Breast Cancer Patients

TNBC

HR+/HER2-

All

(n=8)

(n=18)

(n=26)

CBR16**

4

6

10 (39%)

CBR24**

4

5

9 (35%)

Presented at ASCO 2020 HER2- BrCA: HER 2 negative breast cancer; TNBC: Triple negative breast cancer

**Clinical Benefit Rate at 16 and 24 weeks

12

CX-2009 Partial Response in Patient with Pembrolizumab and Sacituzumab-Refractory TNBC

BASELINE

3 CYCLES

6 CYCLES

  • 41-year-oldtreated at 8 mg/kg
  • Prior treatments included:
    • Neoadjuvant/Adjuvant: docetaxel + doxorubicin + cyclophosphamide =>Mastectomy + radiation =>gemcitabine + carboplatin
    • Metastatic/Locally advanced:
      • Pembrolizumab + paclitaxel (PD)
      • Sacituzumab govitecan (PD)
  • Baseline: ulcerating skin lesions on chest wall and axillary nodal metastasis
  • First scan (Week 8): 48% reduction in target lesions
  • Extended dose interruption between weeks 9 and 16 for keratitis (resolved), disease progressed before re-initiation of treatment

13

CX-2009: Phase 1 Tolerability and Phase 2 Dose Selection

CX-2009 was generally well

tolerated at doses ≤ 7 mg/kg

(toxicity profile consistent with payload: ocular, neuropathic and hepatic)

Ocular toxicities appeared dose dependent in frequency and severity

Selection of 7 mg/kg Q3W as RP2D is supported by activity, tolerability and PK/PD modeling

Presented at ASCO 2020

14

CX-2009 Phase 2 Design: Initiation Q4 2020

Monotherapy and Combination with Pacmilimab (CX-072;anti-PD-L1) in

Advanced, HER2 non-Amplified Breast Cancer

Eligibility

Key Eligibility HR+/HER2 non-amplified

  • 0 - 2 prior cytotoxics for advanced disease
  • Measurable disease required
  • No active corneal disease

Key Eligibility TNBC

  • CD166 High
  • ≥ 1 and ≤ 3 priors for advanced disease
  • Measurable disease required
  • Treated/stable brain metastases allowed
  • No active corneal disease
  • Arm C exclusion criteria:
    • PD-L1negative/unknown
    • I/O refractory
    • History of or active autoimmune condition

Breast Cancer SubType

Arm A

HR+/HER2 non-amp (n~40*)

CX-2009

Arm B

TNBC (n~40*)

CX-2009

Arm C

TNBC (n~40*)

CX-2009 + CX-072

Endpoints

Primary: Overall Response Rate (ORR) by central review

Secondary: ORR (Inv), PFS, DCR, CBR24, DoR, OS, Safety, PK, ADA

Exploratory: Biomarker correlation with outcome

Prelim Data Q4/2021

*Evaluable

15

CX-2029

A Conditional ADC (PDC)Targeting the Transferrin Receptor (CD71)

16

CD71 (Transferrin Receptor)

  • Highly expressed tumor antigen
  • "Professional internalizer" ideally suited to delivery of cytotoxic payloads to cancer cells
  • Undruggable with conventional antibody approaches due to normal tissue biology
  • Probody strategy - open therapeutic window by limiting normal tissue binding
  • Potentially paradigm shifting anti-cancer agent with first in class potential

Elliott and Head. J Cancer Ther. 2012;3:278-311.

2500

3)

TNBC

VolumeTumor(mm

-+/MeanSEM

2000

Vehicle

1500

1000

500

CX-2029

0

0

20

40

60

80

Days Post 1st Dose

17

CX-2029: A Probody Drug Conjugate Targeting CD71

Linker-payload

mc-vc-PAB-MMAE

Linker- payload

DAR-2

LUNGHNSCC

CD71

IHC

  • Therapeutic range for PDC targeted in patients 2-4mg/kg

Hematologic toxicity anticipated to be dose limiting

  • Unmasked ADC is lethal in preclinical models at 2mg/kg

ESOPHAGEAL LYMPHOMA

18

Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study Evaluated CX-2029 Administered Intravenously Every 3 Weeks in Patients with Solid Tumors

5 mg/kg n=4

3 mg/kg Q3W

4 mg/kg n=6

3 mg/kg n=12

Recommended

Phase 2 Dose

2 mg/kg n=8

0.1-1.0 mg/kg n=15

Below Dose Predicted

to be Biologically Active

Key Eligibility Criteria

  • Metastatic or locally advanced unresectable solid tumor
  • Archival tissue or biopsy available for tissue analyses
  • Stable brain metastases permitted

Exclusions:

  • Transfusion-dependentanemia or iron metabolism disorders
  • Grade 2 or higher neuropathy

All Cohorts

(n=45)

Age, median (min, max)

60 (31, 75)

Baseline ECOG 0 / 1, %

29 / 71

CD71 IHC staining, n (%)

High expression [2+/3+]

15

(33)

Low expression [0/1+]

16

(36)

Unknown

14

(31)

Tumor types, n (%)

NSCLC

9 (20)

Squamous NSCLC

4

(9)

HNSCC

8 (18)

Colorectal cancer

7 (16)

Other*

21

(46)

Median priors (min, max)

3 (1, 16)

*Other tumor types include sarcoma (4), Prostate (3), parotid gland (3); ovarian (2); melanoma (n=1); endometrial (1); hepatocellular (1); mesothelioma (1); ocular melanoma (1); pancreatic (1); perivascular epithelioid (1); thymoma (1); thyroid (1).

Q3W Schedule

19

Single Agent Anti-Cancer Activity Observed in CX-2029 Phase 1

CX-2029 >: Confirmed Partial Responses in sqHNSCC and sqNSCLC

Clinical Activity at CX-2029 Doses ≥2 mg/kg

3 sqNSCLC: 2 cPR, 1 SD

8 HNSCC: 1 cPR, 6SD

ACP=Adenoid cystic carcinoma of parotid gland, CRC=Colorectal Cancer, HCC=Hepatocellular carcinoma, HN=Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, MPM=Malignant pleural mesothelioma, NSC=Non-small cell lung carcinoma, aNSC=Non-small cell lung carcinoma (Adenocarcinoma), sNSC=Non-small cell lung carcinoma (Squamous cell carcinoma), OC=Ovarian cancer, OCP=Oncocytic carcinoma of parotid gland, OM=Ocular melanoma, PAC=Pancreatic cancer, PC=Prostate cancer, PEC=Perivascular epithelioid cell tumor, STS=Soft tissue sarcoma, TCC=Bladder Cancer, TC=Thyroid carcinoma, TH=Thymoma or thymic cancers.

RC, CRC, and HCC are less/not sensitive to microtubule inhibitors (MTIs). * Denotes subjects still on treatment.

Data cut-off: Aug 14, 2020.

*Denotes subject who is considered to be on treatment, as no End of Treatment date is in the database.

20

CX-2029 Case Study: Single Agent Activity in Squamous Head and Neck Carcinoma

  • Nasopharyngeal carcinoma (February 2018)
  • CX-2029treatment initiated (January 2020)
  • Prior therapies: docetaxel/5FU/cisplatin with radiation; high-dose cisplatin; investigational agent (sEPHB4-HAS) + pembrolizumab
  • Partial response at Week 8 confirmed 8 weeks later. Dose reduced to 2 mg/kg; additional shrinkage of liver target lesion seen. As of November 2020, patient remains on study.

18 Dec 2019

13 Mar 2020 (43% ↓)

28 Aug 2020 (84% )

Baseline

Week 8

Week 27

Presented at CytomX ASCO Event 2020

21

CX-2029 Phase 1 Dose Escalation

Generally Well Tolerated to 3 mg/kg with Manageable Adverse Events

  • > 90% masking maintained in circulation
  • Most frequent Grade 3+ AEs was anemia
    • Managed with red blood cell transfusions, growth factor support and/or dose delays/reductions
    • Likely multi-factorial including CD71 biology and MMAE payload
  • 3 mg/kg Q3W selected as Phase 2 dose

Treatment-Related Grade 3+ AEs (≥2 patients)

Anemia

Neutropenia

Leukopenia

Infusion-related reaction

Patients n (%)

CX-2029

CX-2029

CX-2029

CX-2029CX-2029

1.0

2.0

3.0

4.0

5.0

mg/kg

mg/kg

mg/kg

mg/kg

mg/kg

(n=3)

(n=8)

(n=12)

(n=6)

(n=4)

1 (33)

5 (63)

7 (58)

5 (83)

4 (100)

0

0

4 (33)

3 (50)

3 (75)

0

0

1 (8)

2 (33)

2 (50)

0

1 (13)

0

1 (17)

0

Presented at ASCO 2020

22

CX-2029 Phase 2 Expansion Cohorts Underway

Four Cohorts, Monotherapy CX-2029;anti-CD71

Eligibility

sqNSCLC, HNSCC and esophageal

  • Prior therapy must include prior platinum and a checkpoint inhibitor (alone or in combination; if approved by the local Health Authority).
  • For esophageal: squamous, adenocarcinoma or GE junction; prior HER2-targeted therapy if tumor is HER2+
  • Documented progression after at least one prior regimen for advanced disease

DLBCL

  • Progression after at least 2 prior regimens (one of which must be anti-CD20 based therapy); not a candidate for stem cell transplant

Cancer Type

sqNSCLC

n~25*

HNSCC

n~25*

Esophageal/GEJ

n~25*

DLBCL

n~25*

Endpoints

Primary: Overall Response Rate (ORR) by local investigator

Secondary: PFS, DCR, CBR24, DoR, OS, Safety, PK, ADA, TTR

Exploratory: Biomarker correlation with outcome

Prelim Data Q4/2021

*Evaluable

23

CX-2043

A Conditional ADC (PDC) Targeting EpCAM/TROP-1

24

CX-2043 is a Probody Drug Conjugated Targeting EpCAM/TROP-1

Target Background

CX-2043:EpCAM-targeting PDC

  • Epithelial cell marker
  • EpCAM-targetedtherapies can be active when delivered locally
  • On-target /off-tumor toxicities

limit systemic delivery

Next-generationlinker-payload system with

enhanced stability and improved bystander activity

EpCAM/TROP-1

Probody platform alleviates on-target /off-tumor

toxicity (pancreatitis, GI tox)

  • Candidate generated in collaboration with Immunogen
  • CytomX retains WW development and commercial rights

25

CX-2043 EpCAM Clinical Candidate Preclinical Efficacy and Tolerability

CX-2043 is Efficacious, Particularly in

In Non-human Primates, PDC Creates

CYNO PK Suggests Mitigation of Target

High Target Expression Models

Therapeutic Window

Mediated Clearance (TMDD)

Tumor Volume (mm3) mean +/- SEM

2400

2000

1600

1200

800

400

0

Single dose activity,

Dosing

ADC

PDC

Isotype

Calu-3

Vehicle

(Q2WX2)

g/mL)(n

3 mpk

Not tolerated

Tolerated

Tolerated

CX-2043

6 mpk

Not tolerated

Concentration

9 mpk

Tolerated

0

20

40

60

12 mpk

Tolerated

Days

100000

PDC

Isotype

10000

1000

ADC

100

LoQ

0

4

8

12

16

20

24

Time (Days)

Advancing to IND Enabling Studies and Potential Q4 2021 IND

26

Broad Clinical Pipeline with Multiple Phase 2 Readouts 2021+

CONDITIONAL ADCS

IMMUNO- ONCOLOGY

PROBODY

PRODUCT

INDICATION

IND-ENABLING

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

COMMERCIAL RIGHTS

TARGET

CANDIDATE

ER+/PR+,

ORR, DoR, CBR24, Tolerability

Initial Data: Q4 2021

CD166-

CX-2009

HER2 non-

amplified

DM4 PDC

TNBC

ORR, DoR, CBR24, Tolerability, CD166+

Initial Data: Q4 2021

CD166

CX-2009 +

TNBC

ORR, DoR, CBR24, Tolerability, CD166+/PD-L1+

+ PD-L1

CX-072

SqNSCLC

CD71-MMAE

CX-2029

HNSCC

ORR, DoR, Tolerability

Initial Data: Q4 2021

PDC

Esophageal

DLBCL

EpCAM-

CX-2043

Solid Tumors

Target IND 2021

DM21 PDC

CTLA-4

BMS-

1L Melanoma

Phase 2 RCT: Nivo + BMS-986249 (various) vs. nivo/ipi vs. nivo

986249

CTLA-4*

BMS-

Solid Tumors

Phase 1/1b dose escalation BMS-986288 +/- nivo

a-Fucosylated

986288

EGFR + CD3

CX-904

TBA

EGFR-CD3 T Cell Bispecific

Target IND 2021

27

CytomX Conditional Activation Applies to Multiple Biologic Formats

IMMUNE MODULATORS/

ANTIBODY

T-CELL

CYTOKINES

CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS

DRUG CONJUGATES

BISPECIFICS

EGFRCD3

28

Our Alliances

29

Strong Alliances Advancing Multiple Programs and Probody Formats

LEAD PROGRAMS: Expanding Therapeutic Window for CTLA-4

BMS-986249 ipilimumab

Probody in Phase 2

Encouraging Phase 1 tolerability data at ASCO 2020

BMS-986288non-fucosylated ipilimumab Probody in Phase 1

LEAD PROGRAM: CD71 (CX-2029)

LEAD PROGRAM: CX-904

Conditional T-Cell Bispecifics

Global co-development

EGFR-CD3 conditional T-Cell

Alliance formed March 2020

bispecific

CytomX retained US rights (35%)

$80 million upfront

and >20% royalties ex-US

IND enabling studies for

potential 2021 IND

30

Financials and Upcoming Milestones

31

Q3/2020 Financials

Cash $321M

$130 million of non-dilutive capital YTD

  • $10 million BMS CTLA-4 milestone
  • $40 million AbbVie CX-2029 milestone
  • $80 million upfront from Astellas

Revenues $84M YTD

46.2M shares outstanding

32

Summary and Future Milestones

Summary

  • Leadership in Conditional Activation of Therapeutic Antibodies
  • Two Conditional ADCs (PDCs) in Phase 2
    • CX-2009first in class for breast cancer
    • CX-2029first in class for multiple tumors
  • Platform Applicable to Multiple Antibody Modalities
    • Anti-CTLA4Probody program in Phase 2 with BMS for frontline metastatic melanoma
    • Conditional T-Cell Bispecific alliances with Amgen and Astellas

Future

Milestones

  • CX-2029ongoing Phase 2 expansions
    • sqNSCLC, sqHNSCC, Esophageal, DLBCL
    • Initiated Q4 2020. Initial Data Late 2021
  • CX-2009Phase 2 initiation Q4 2020
    • HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer
    • TNBC +/- CX-072
    • Initial Data Late 2021
  • BMS-986249Phase 2 melanoma readout
  • BMS-986288Phase 1 solid tumor readout
  • CX-904(EGFR-CD3) IND est 2021
  • CX-2043(EpCAM) IND est 2021

33

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Our

Our

Our

Our

VISION

PLATFORM

PRODUCTS

TOMORROW

Create

a new approach to the treatment of cancer by improved tumor targeting

Lead

in conditional activation of Antibody Drug Conjugates and Other Modalities

Advance

Build

a broad clinical pipeline of

a long-term, commercial

anti-cancer therapies in areas

stage, multi-product

of significant unmet need

enterprise

PROBODY is a U.S. registered trademark of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. All other brands and trademarks referenced

herein are the property of their respective owners.

34

Conditionally Active Antibody Therapeutics

for the treatment of cancer

NASDAQ: CTMX

CORPORATE OVERVIEW | NOVEMBER 2020

© 2020 CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

35

Disclaimer

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
