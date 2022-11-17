Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTMX   US23284F1057

CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CTMX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:11 2022-11-17 am EST
1.510 USD   +24.79%
11:02aCytomX Therapeutics Shares Rally on Regeneron Pact
DJ
09:32aFed Concerns Burden Markets as Investors Scrutinize Earnings Reports, Jobs, Housing Data
MT
09:21aCytomX, Regeneron to Collaborate on Cancer Therapies
MT
Summary 
Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Shares Rally on Regeneron Pact

11/17/2022 | 11:02am EST
By Colin Kellaher


Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. jumped more than 25% Thursday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unveiled a cancer-therapy collaboration potentially worth more than $2 billion with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CytomX, based in South San Francisco, Calif., will receive an initial $30 million from Regeneron as part of the partnership aimed at developing investigational bispecific immunotherapies.

The companies said they plan to apply CytomX's biologic masking strategies to develop investigational Regeneron bispecifics that remain dormant until activated by proteases in the tumor microenvironment.

Regeneron, a Tarrytown, N.Y., biotechnology company, and CytomX said the technology has the potential to widen the therapeutic window and help minimize off-target effects for the T-cell engaging therapies, potentially addressing tumor types that have historically been unresponsive to immunotherapy.

CytomX, which already has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. and Bristol Myers Squibb Co., is eligible for up to $2 billion in milestone payment under the Regeneron deal, along with royalties on sales.

The company reported cash, equivalents and investments of around $194.3 million as of Sept. 30.

CytomX shares, which hit an all-time low of $1.17 during Wednesday's session, were recently up more than 27% to $1.54.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-22 1102ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE INC. -0.49% 151.0556 Delayed Quote.12.16%
CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC. 24.80% 1.539 Delayed Quote.-72.06%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -0.66% 730.82 Delayed Quote.15.39%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 73,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -83,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 80,0 M 80,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 176
Free-Float 98,7%
Duration : Period :
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,21 $
Average target price 3,90 $
Spread / Average Target 222%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean A. McCarthy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chris Ogden Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Marcia P. Belvin Senior Vice President & Head-Research
Lloyd A. Rowland Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Danielle Olander Senior VP-Talent & Systems Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.-72.06%80
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.15.39%78 571
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS39.09%78 404
BIONTECH SE-36.04%40 074
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-25.58%36 322
GENMAB A/S17.07%28 121