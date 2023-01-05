Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTMX   US23284F1057

CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CTMX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:35 2023-01-05 pm EST
2.865 USD   +60.06%
05:23pModerna signs $35 million deal with cancer drug developer CytomX
RE
05:09pCytomx Therapeutics : View Presentation
PU
05:01pCytomX Shares Climb 58% on Research Collaboration With Moderna
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Moderna signs $35 million deal with cancer drug developer CytomX

01/05/2023 | 05:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna in Cambridge

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc on Thursday announced a $35 million licensing deal with cancer-focused drug developer CytomX Therapeutics to work on messenger RNA-based therapies for a wide range of diseases.

Shares of California-based CytomX rose more than 50% in extended trading.

The firm will get $5 million in prepaid research funding as part of the upfront payment and it is eligible for up to about $1.2 billion in future milestone payments, the companies said in a joint statement.

The news comes a month after an experimental cancer vaccine from Moderna based on mRNA technology was shown to work against a type of skin cancer.

The deal offers CytomX access to Moderna's mRNA technology, which has been used to develop COVID-19 vaccines, while Moderna would get access to CytomX's Probody platform, used in the development of cancer therapies targeting diseased tissues.

Moderna said it will also pay tiered royalties to CytomX on global sales of any products which enter the market under the deal. The agreement also provides the biotech company the option to participate in a future equity financing by CytomX.

The companies will work together to discover experimental therapies and Moderna will be responsible for human trials and commercial activities of products.

An mRNA-based therapy or vaccine works by instructing human cells to produce proteins that can spur the immune system into action.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC. 7.19% 1.79 Delayed Quote.4.38%
MODERNA, INC. -2.17% 173.51 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
All news about CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:23pModerna signs $35 million deal with cancer drug developer CytomX
RE
05:09pCytomx Therapeutics : View Presentation
PU
05:01pCytomX Shares Climb 58% on Research Collaboration With Moderna
DJ
04:32pModerna signs $35 million deal with cancer drug developer CytomX
RE
04:15pCytomx Therapeutics, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pCytomX Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Outlines 2023 Company Priorities
AQ
04:05pCytomX and Moderna Announce Strategic Research Collaboration for mRNA-Based Conditional..
AQ
2022CytomX Therapeutics to Outline 2023 Company Priorities and Provide Pipeline Update on J..
AQ
2022CytomX Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
AQ
2022CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.(NasdaqGS:CTMX) dropped from..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 73,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -82,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 110 M 110 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 176
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,67 $
Average target price 3,31 $
Spread / Average Target 98,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean A. McCarthy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chris Ogden Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Marcia P. Belvin Senior Vice President & Head-Research
Lloyd A. Rowland Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Danielle Olander Senior VP-Talent & Systems Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.4.38%110
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-0.14%77 591
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-0.96%73 627
BIONTECH SE-2.72%35 512
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.8.60%35 150
GENMAB A/S1.22%27 753