The Unrecognized Faces
of Critical Illness
CytoSorbents Corporation
Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call
May 2, 2023
Conference Call Participants
Moderator: Taylor Devlin
CytoSorbents Corporation
Phillip Chan, MD, PhD
Chief Executive Officer
Kathleen Bloch, MBA, CPA Interim Chief Financial Officer
Christian Steiner, MD
Executive VP Sales & Marketing
Managing Director
CytoSorbents Europe GmbH
Vincent Capponi, MS
President and
Chief Operating Officer
Efthymios "Makis" Deliargyris
MD, FACC, FESC, FSCAI
Chief Medical Officer
Christopher Cramer, MS, MBA
Senior VP
Business Development
Irina Kulinets, PhD
Senior VP
Global Regulatory Affairs
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this presentation regarding CytoSorbents Corporation and its operating subsidiaries CytoSorbents Medical, Inc and CytoSorbents Europe GmbH that are not historical facts are forward- looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is routine for our internal projections and expectations to change. Although these expectations may change, we are under no obligation to inform you if they do. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in a forward-looking statement: our history of losses; potential fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results; competition, inability to achieve regulatory approval for our device, technology systems beyond our control and technology-related defects that could affect the companies' products or reputation; risks related to adverse business conditions; our dependence on key employees; competition for qualified personnel; the possible unavailability of financing as and if needed; and risks related to protecting our intellectual property rights or potential infringement of the intellectual property rights of third parties. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are referred to a discussion of important risk factors detailed in the Company's 2022 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2023, and other reports and documents filed from time to time by us, which are available online at www.sec.gov.
Operational Update
Phillip Chan, MD, PhD
Chief Executive Officer
Recent Operational Highlights
- Surpassed 200,000 cumulative CytoSorb treatments across 75 countries (203K+ as of 3/31/23), after achieving the 100,000 treatment milestone less than 3 years ago
- Pivotal STAR-T trial achieved second milestone of 80 patients enrolled on schedule, after achieving the first milestone of 40 patients enrolled in November 2022, triggering a second independent Data & Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) that is expected to initiate shortly and be complete in the next 2-3 months
- Q1 2023 total revenue of $9.4M, including product sales of $7.9M, was a solid quarter, representing sequential growth from both Q4 2021 and from a year ago on a currency adjusted core basis. First time in the past 5 years that Q1 > Q4. Ended Q1 2023 with $20.7M in cash
- Al Kraus, Chairman of the Board, announced his retirement at the end of his term next month after 20 years of leadership with the Company. Current Board Director, Michael Bator, will succeed him as Board Chairman, pending the results of the upcoming Annual Meeting
- Highlighted a key publication in Critical Care, underscoring the power of CytoSorb to reduce cytokine storm during systemic hyperinflammation caused by a key toxin in half of sepsis cases, in a well-controlled human study
