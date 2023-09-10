CytoSorbents Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results Q2 2023 Total Revenue was $9.4 million, an 11% increase from $8.5 million in Q2 2022. Product sales rose 10% to $8.1 million vs $7.3 million in Q2 2022. Product gross margins grew 700 basis points to 74% PRINCETON, N.J., August 1, 2023 - CytoSorbents Corporation(NASDAQ: CTSO), a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery using blood purification via its proprietary polymer adsorption technology, today reported unaudited financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Total revenue for Q2 2023, including product sales and grant income, was $9.4 million, an increase of 11% compared to $8.5 million in Q2 2022

Q2 2023 product sales were $8.1 million versus $7.3 million in Q2 2022, an increase of 10%. The increase in the average exchange rate of the Euro to the U.S. dollar positively impacted Q2 2023 product sales by approximately $187,000

As expected, there were no COVID-19 related sales during the quarter, reflecting the low severity of current COVID-19 illness resulting from high rates of vaccination, anti-viral therapy, and natural immunity

Product gross margins were approximately 74% in Q2 2023, compared to 68% in Q1 2023 and 67% in Q2 2022

approximately 74% in Q2 2023, compared to 68% in Q1 2023 and 67% in Total cash, including cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash was $14.8 million as of June 30, 2023 Recent Operating Highlights: The pivotal STAR-T trial completed enrollment ahead of internal projections among 30 participating trial centers in the U.S. and Canada. This follows the recommendation by the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) in June 2023 to complete the trial without modifications, after it finished the second scheduled safety review at 80 patients enrolled

More than 212,000 CytoSorb devices have been cumulatively delivered across more than 75 countries worldwide as of the end of Q2 2023

Appointed Alexander D'Amico as Chief Financial Officer , who brings over 20 years of broad finance, SEC reporting, merger and acquisition, fundraising, and accounting experience to CytoSorbents, to start August 7, 2023. Interim CFO Kathy Bloch will continue to serve in a consulting capacity

Introduced Michael Bator as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Annual Meeting in June, following the retirement of Al Kraus as former Chairman. A director of CytoSorbents since July 2015 , Michael is founder and Partner of Quartz Advisory Group, a capital markets investment bank, and was formerly Managing Director of Healthcare Research at Jennison Associates, a multi-strategybuy-side family of investment funds with more than $175 billion of assets under management

Announced a theranostic collaboration with Humedics in the field of liver disease, focused on a joint promotion of CytoSorb, a superior extracorporeal liver support blood purification therapy, and Humedics' LiMAx® test, a rapid and precise E.U. approved diagnostic using its innovative breath analysis technology to quantitatively assess liver function Dr. Phillip Chan, Chief Executive Officer of CytoSorbents stated, "We are pleased to report another successful quarter of executing on our three key business objectives for 2023. Most importantly, we expect to complete the pivotal STAR-T randomized, controlled trial imminently, following the 30-dayfollow-up of the last patient, which we believe puts us on target for topline data before the end of the year. 1. Opening the U.S. and Canadian markets with DrugSorb®-ATR We continue to march towards our goal of opening the U.S. and Canadian markets with DrugSorb-ATR through the STAR-T (Safe and Timely Antithromobotic Removal of Ticagrelor) and pending STAR-D programs. We thank our U.S. and Canadian STAR-T clinical trial investigators and centers, study Principal Investigators, contract research organizations, and the clinical team at CytoSorbents, for an outstanding performance in the study and for completing enrollment well ahead of schedule. We are also pleased the independent DSMB, following two scheduled reviews of unblinded safety data on the first 80 patients, recommended completion of the study without modifications in June. We have been working with centers in parallel during the STAR-T study to ensure timely entry and monitoring of data, and despite enrolling the final 60 patients in the last 2.5 months of the study with a lot of work ongoing, we expect to formally complete the study shortly and drive data

cleaning and database lock in the next several months. This will be followed by statistical analysis of the data, which we believe will enable us to achieve our goal of announcing topline data before year-end. Meanwhile, our regulatory personnel have been coordinating the resources of the company to assemble the regulatory dossier needed to submit for marketing approval to U.S. FDA and Health Canada, which we plan to do as soon as possible assuming positive clinical study data. We plan to follow this with a formal presention of the data at a major U.S. cardiovascular conference. With improved visibility on future approval, we expect to execute our pre- commercialization strategy and begin building our sales and marketing infrastructure next year. DrugSorb-ATR targets a large and growing market opportunity that exists today and we expect it to further accelerate as low-cost generic versions of ticagrelor become available starting in 2024. For example, the need to remove Brilinta® (ticagrelor, AstraZeneca) in patients with acute coronary syndrome who have received dual anti-platelet therapy (aspirin and a P2Y12 platelet inhibitor), but now require coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery, is highlighted by the rapid speed of patient enrollment in the U.S. and Canadian STAR-T trial. Today, physicians have the choice of using different P2Y12 anti-platelet drugs, including Brilinta®, Plavix® (clopidogrel, BMS/Sanofi), and Effient® (prasugrel, Eli Lilly, Daiichi Sankyo, UBE). Although Brilinta has superior antithrombotic efficacy to Plavix, Plavix is still widely used because it is generic and less expensive. However, since Brilinta is expected to become generic ticagrelor in 2024, we believe it will take market share from both Plavix and Effient as the price of ticagrelor drops. In addition, if DrugSorb-ATR is approved to remove Brilinta, Brilinta will become the only P2Y12 platelet inhibitor with a solution available to allow timely surgery in patients on the drug - a powerful marketing message to prescribing cardiologists and emergency room physicians who know that 5-10% of patients with acute coronary syndrome treated with a P2Y12 inhibitor will not be candidates for stent placement and will require surgery and be at high risk of potentially fatal perioperative bleeding. The preference for Brilinta (ticagrelor) by U.S. cardiologists has been highlighted recently in the prestigious JAMA Network Open publication, entitled, "Assessing the Clinical Treatment Dynamics of Antiplatelet Therapy Following Acute Coronary Syndrome and Percutaneous Coronary Intervention in the US" where in a cohort study of more than 62,000 patients from 2010-2019 demonstrated that "ticagrelor has emerged as the most commonly prescribed P2Y12 inhibitor" following acute coronary syndrome and percutaneous coronary intervention. The rise of ticagrelor usage in this setting can be easily seen in Figure 1, where in 2019, ticagrelor was the drug of choice in 60.4% of cases, while clopidogrel (Plavix®) dropped to 29.6%, and prasugrel (Effient®) dropped to 10.0% of cases. We believe this trend bodes well for DrugSorb-ATR and supports our contention that the U.S. and Canadian ticagrelor market will expand over time.

With STAR-T enrollment complete, our clinical team is now focused on the activities leading up to the analysis of the results, and if positive, preparation of the documentation needed for our planned U.S. and Health Canada regulatory submissions for DrugSorb-ATR. When appropriate, we plan to continue our STAR (Safe and Timely Antithrombotic Removal) program with the resumption of the STAR-D trial, that will evaluate the use of DrugSorb-ATR to remove the direct oral anticoagulant (DOAC) Factor Xa inhibitors, Eliquis and Xarelto (among the highest revenue generating pharmaceuticals in the world), and to reduce bleeding risk in cardiothoracic surgery patients on these agents. We plan to leverage the same site network as in STAR-T and based on their feedback that they routinely encounter patients on DOACs needing cardiac surgery and their proven track record of trial execution, we believe the STAR-D trial can be run quickly and cost-effectively. Finally, CMS recently announced details surrounding the Transitional Coverage for Emerging Technologies (TCET)program and are currently in the public comment period. The current proposed program falls short of what was widely anticipated by the medical device community and its trade organization, Advamed, providing a transparent pathway for securing dedicated CMS national coverage of FDA Breakthrough Designated Devices within 6 months of FDA clearance or approval, but departing from the automatic four-year national coverage upon FDA approval of qualified Breakthrough Devices that was discussed by CMS previously. We expect there to be ongoing discussion and possible modification of the program. We believe DrugSorb- ATR, as a Breakthrough Designated Device whose core target population falls squarely in the age group covered by Medicare, would still be an excellent candidate for this TCET program and we will continue to follow the story as it develops. Meanwhile, the STAR-T trial is expected to provide significant health economics data to support reimbursement through traditional private and public insurance pathways. 2. Return to Sales Growth for CytoSorb CytoSorb targets the massive critical care and cadiac surgery markets outside the U.S., helping to control deadly inflammation and other life-threatening conditions such as sepsis, lung injury, trauma, burn injury, liver failure, complications of surgery, cytokine release syndrome in cancer immunotherapy, and many others. Following a post-COVID slowdown in hospital-based markets globally in 2022, we are pleased to report our third consecutive quarter of sequential product sales growth and a 10% increase in Q2 2023, year-over-year. With many new growth initiatives, and importantly new leadership in key positions in our therapy area verticals and our overall commercialization organization, we anticipate further momentum of our business over time. Importantly, product gross margins have rebounded 700 basis points to 74%, a trend consistent