CytoSorbents Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Pivotal U.S. and Canada STAR-T Trial enrollment passes halfway mark. Positive sales momentum from Q4 2022 continues in Q1 2023 to date, with expectation of sales growth in 2023 PRINCETON, N.J., March 9,2023 - CytoSorbents Corporation(NASDAQ: CTSO), a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery using blood purification via its proprietary polymer adsorption technology, today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 and provides its 2023 outlook. Full Year 2022 Financial Results 2022 Total Revenue, which includes Product Sales and Grant Income, was $34.7 million versus $43.2 million in 2021, a decrease of 20%

2022 Product sales were $29.4 million versus $40.1 million in 2021, which included $0.3 million and $6.3 million in COVID-19 related Product Sales, respectively

COVID-19 related Product Sales, respectively 2022 Core (non-COVID-19) Product Sales were approximately $29.1 million versus $33.8 million in 2021. This reflects an 11% drop in the average Euro to dollar exchange rate from 1.18 in 2021 to 1.05 in 2022. On a constant currency basis, Core Product Sales in 2022 would have been approximately $32.2 million versus $33.8 million in 2021, a decrease of 4.6%

(non-COVID-19) Product Sales were approximately $29.1 million versus $33.8 million in 2021. This reflects an 11% drop in the average Euro to dollar exchange rate from 1.18 in 2021 to 1.05 in 2022. On a constant currency basis, Core Product Sales in 2022 would have been approximately $32.2 million versus $33.8 million in 2021, a decrease of 4.6% The decrease in the average Euro to US dollar exchange rate negatively impacted 2022 product sales by approximately $3.1 million

2022 Product Gross Margin was approximately 70%, compared to 80% in 2021 due to manufacturing inefficiencies related to the relocation of our manufacturing operations to our new facility

We believe the Company remains well-capitalized with cash and cash equivalents of $23.8 million (which includes $1.7 million in restricted cash) at December 31, 2022

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Q4 2022 Total Revenue, which includes Product Sales and Grant Income, was $9.4 million versus $10.8 million in Q4 2021, a decrease of 13%

Q4 2022 Product Sales were $7.6 million versus $9.7 million in Q4 2021. COVID-19 related sales were negligible in Q4 2022 and an estimated $1.7 million in Q4 2021.

COVID-19 related sales were negligible in Q4 2022 and an estimated $1.7 million in Q4 2021. Core Product Sales in Q4 2022 were $7.6 million compared to $8.0 million in Q4 2021. On a constant currency basis, core Q4 2022 Product Sales would have been $8.5 million, a 6% increase over $8.0 million in Q4 2021

The decrease in the average Euro to US dollar exchange rate lowed Q4 2022 product sales by approximately $0.9 million.

Q4 2022 product sales of $7.6 million rose 18% sequentially from $6.5 million in Q3 2022

Q4 2022 product gross margin was approximately 75%, compared to 78% in Q4 2021 due to manufacturing inefficiencies related to the relocation of our manufacturing operations to our new facility, and other factors Recent Operating Highlights Cumulative CytoSorb treatments delivered exceeded 195,000 at the end of 2022, up 20% from the end of 2021, and marking the 10 th year of CytoSorb commercialization

year of CytoSorb commercialization The pivotal STAR-T randomized controlled trial achieved its first milestone of 40 patients enrolled , out of a target 120 patients, triggering a pre-specified Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) review

STAR-T randomized controlled trial achieved its out of a target 120 patients, triggering a pre-specified Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) review The STAR-T independent DSMB conducted a review of unblinded data from the first 40 patients in the study and recommended the trial continue as planned without any modifications

Announced that Health Canada has approved the STAR-T protocol , allowing inclusion of Canadian sites into the study

Welcomed Dr. Richard Whitlock, MD, PhD, Professor of Surgery at McMaster University Medical School, and Canada Research Chair in Cardiovascular Surgery for the Population Health Research Institute, as the Canada Principal Investigator of the STAR-T trial, bringing an outstanding track record of clinical trial execution and a superb network of Canadian clinical trial centers specializing in cardiac surgery studies to the program

STAR-T trial, bringing an outstanding track record of clinical trial execution and a superb network of Canadian clinical trial centers specializing in cardiac surgery studies to the program Hemoadsorption was included into the European "Guidelines for the management of severe perioperative bleeding" for the first time, based on published clinical data using our hemoadsorption technology to remove antithrombotic agents and reduce bleeding risk during cardiothoracic surgery

Appointed Dr. Irina Kulinets as Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory and newest member of the senior management team. She will lead the DrugSorb-ATR regulatory submission for marketing approval to the U.S. FDA and Health Canada. She brings more than 30 years of experience in regulatory affairs and clinical research, where she has had an extensive track record of international regulatory success with the approval/clearance of medical products, including many Class II 510(k) and Class III Premarket Approval (PMA) medical devices

Strengthened our cash balance with $5 million in a non-dilutive debt financing from Bridge Bank Dr. Phillip Chan, Chief Executive Officer of CytoSorbents, stated, "We are pleased to provide a brief update from our Stockholder Letter issued on January 31, 2023. If you have not already done so, we encourage you to review the letter, which highlights what we believe is our unique and compelling value proposition, and the proximity of major potential near-term catalysts, including the expected completion of the pivotal STAR-T RCT this year with the intent, with positive data, to submit for U.S. FDA and Health Canada marketing approval, and an expected return to Product Sales growth based on numerous growth initiatives. STAR-T Update The pivotal, U.S. and Canadian STAR-T (Safe and Timely Antithrombotic Removal - Ticagrelor) randomized controlled trial was designed to support FDA and Health Canada marketing approval for DrugSorb®-ATR to reduce the risk of perioperative bleeding in patients undergoing cardiothoracic surgery potentially caused by Brilinta® (ticagrelor, AstraZeneca). Our technology has received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for this application, highlighting the major unmet medical need and lack of approved or cleared therapies for this problem. After achieving the first milestone of 40 patients enrolled in mid-November 2022, study enrollment is now past the halfway point and we believe we will achieve the second milestone of 80 patients enrolled this spring, which will trigger the second pre-specified DSMB review of unblinded data. Enrollment in the study has been accelerating, aided by broad participation of U.S. centers and multiple patients enrolled from initial Canadian centers as well. Because of the current fast pace of the study, we expect to complete enrollment at 120 patients this summer, with database lock, final data analysis, and DSMB closeout review to follow. If the results of the study are positive, U.S. FDA and Health Canada regulatory submissions are planned following the completion of the study. This is a significant undertaking with preparatory work already in process, now led by our new SVP of Global Regulatory, Dr. Irina Kulinets. Meanwhile, we have developed a detailed launch and commercialization strategy for DrugSorb-

ATR, led by COO and President, Vince Capponi, and our VP of US Sales and Marketing, Jim Komsa, and are pursuing our pre-commercial development in parallel to the study. Other STAR Updates Our decision to voluntarily pause the pivotal STAR-D (Safe and Timely Antithrombotic Removal - Direct oral anticoagulants) clinical trial has enabled us to focus our resources and those of our study centers on the STAR-T study and to save an anticipated $4M in clinical trial expense this year. That said, with the completion of the STAR-T trial, we intend to resume the STAR-D trial, and leverage the majority of clinical trial centers participating in STAR-T to complete that study quickly. If the results are positive, U.S. FDA and Health Canada marketing approval would double the total addressable market in the U.S. and Canada to more than $1 billion for DrugSorb-ATR as "one-stop shop" for antithrombotic drug removal in cardiothoracic surgery, and spur sales internationally. Meanwhile in Europe, the STAR registry that collects real-world evidence on the use of our technology to remove blood thinners during cardiothoracic surgery has now over 200 patients from 12 centers, well ahead of our projected enrollment. Data readouts from the registry commence at the large interventional cardiology conference, EuroPCR in Paris this May, with additional analyses submitted to the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and the European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery (EACTS) conferences later this year. Finally, as we discussed in the press release earlier this week, we were pleased to see for the first time, the inclusion and recommendation of hemoadsorption in the European Guidelines to help manage perioperative bleeding risk in cardiovascular surgery in patients on blood thinning medications, based upon published studies with CytoSorb (a hemoadsorption cartridge). We believe this is a good validating next step in socializing our therapy to the broader surgery community. Positive randomized controlled data from STAR-T,STAR-D, and real-world evidence from the STAR registry are expected to establish our technologies as the primary standard-of- care therapy for these major unmet medical need in treatment guidelines worldwide. Return to Product Sales Growth In our Stockholder letter, we discuss at length the "perfect storm" of geopolitical, economic, post- pandemic, and company-specific factors that we had to navigate in 2022. Yet despite these challenges, we sill managed to achieve $29.1M in core product sales, that when adjusted for the 11% drop in the Euro, would have been approximately $32.2M, within 5% of 2021 core sales of