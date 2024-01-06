NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cytosorbents Corporation ("Cytosorbents" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CTSO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Cytosorbents and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 28, 2023, Cytosorbents issued a press release announcing that its pivotal trial investigating the ability of its device candidate, DrugSorb®-ATR, to reduce perioperative bleeding in patients on ticagrelor (Brilinta®, Brilique® - AstraZeneca) undergoing cardiothoracic surgery before completing the recommended washout period, "did not meet the primary effectiveness endpoint in the overall patient population that underwent different types of cardiac surgeries."

On this news, Cytosorbents' stock price fell $0.545 per share, or 33.44%, to close at $1.085 per share on December 28, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

