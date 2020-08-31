Log in
CYTOTOOLS AG

(T5O)
CytoTools AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/31/2020 | 11:50am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.08.2020 / 17:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Mark-Andre
Last name(s): Freyberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CytoTools AG

b) LEI
8945005J8KVO36IW6P49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000AOKFRJ1

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.95 EUR 3585.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
11.9500 EUR 3585.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-10-31; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


31.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CytoTools AG
Klappacher Str. 126
64285 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: www.cytotools.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

62457  31.08.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 0,20 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 46,3 M 55,1 M 55,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 232x
Capi. / Sales 2021 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart CYTOTOOLS AG
Duration : Period :
CytoTools AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYTOTOOLS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 26,84 €
Last Close Price 12,65 €
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 112%
Spread / Lowest Target 99,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark-Andre Freyberg Chief Executive Officer
Manfred May Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Hoffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Seehaus Member-Supervisory Board
Peter Friedl Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYTOTOOLS AG15.53%55
LONZA GROUP56.51%45 443
CELLTRION, INC.64.09%34 454
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.4.34%30 837
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.34.48%26 736
MODERNA, INC.245.04%26 631
