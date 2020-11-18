|
CytoTools AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
11/18/2020 | 01:02pm EST
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
18.11.2020 / 19:00
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Christina
|Last name(s):
|Friedl
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Professor Dr.
|First name:
|Peter
|Last name(s):
|Friedl
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000AOKFRJ1
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|25.80 EUR
|10062 EUR
|26.30 EUR
|2893 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|25.9100 EUR
|12955.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CytoTools AG
|
|Klappacher Str. 126
|
|64285 Darmstadt
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cytotools.de
|
|
