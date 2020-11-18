Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  CytoTools AG    T5O   DE000A0KFRJ1

CYTOTOOLS AG

(T5O)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CytoTools AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 01:02pm EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.11.2020 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christina
Last name(s): Friedl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Professor Dr.
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Friedl
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CytoTools AG

b) LEI
8945005J8KVO36IW6P49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000AOKFRJ1

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
25.80 EUR 10062 EUR
26.30 EUR 2893 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
25.9100 EUR 12955.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-13; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


18.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CytoTools AG
Klappacher Str. 126
64285 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: www.cytotools.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63622  18.11.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CYTOTOOLS AG
01:02pCYTOTOOLS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:21aCYTOTOOLS : subsidiary completes establishment of German production and starts o..
EQ
11/13CYTOTOOLS : Efficacy of DPOCL in COVID-19 confirmed by the Institute of Medical ..
EQ
10/29CYTOTOOLS : starts phase III study of DermaPro in Europe
EQ
10/15CYTOTOOLS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/15CYTOTOOLS : Extension of agenda of the coming general meeting (104.7 KiB)
PU
10/15CYTOTOOLS : positions itself for the admission of new investors by extending the..
EQ
10/06CYTOTOOLS : secures financing and appoints Chief Financial Officer (101.7 KiB)
PU
10/06CYTOTOOLS : secures financing of the phase III study and appoints Chief Financia..
EQ
10/02CYTOTOOLS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,63 M 0,74 M 0,74 M
Net income 2020 -0,80 M -0,95 M -0,95 M
Net cash 2020 5,90 M 7,00 M 7,00 M
P/E ratio 2020 -101x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 85,8 M 102 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2020 127x
EV / Sales 2021 6,49x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart CYTOTOOLS AG
Duration : Period :
CytoTools AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYTOTOOLS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 36,72 €
Last Close Price 21,30 €
Spread / Highest target 97,2%
Spread / Average Target 72,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark-Andre Freyberg Chief Executive Officer
Manfred May Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Herwick Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Matthias Hoffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Seehaus Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYTOTOOLS AG94.52%102
LONZA GROUP AG66.19%47 871
MODERNA, INC.376.23%36 860
CELLTRION, INC.58.01%34 586
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.11.46%33 017
SEAGEN INC.51.56%31 224
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ