CYTOTOOLS AG    T5O   DE000A0KFRJ1

CYTOTOOLS AG

(T5O)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CytoTools : Supervisory Board of CytoTools AG expresses trust in the Management Board after the Annual General Meeting

12/07/2020 | 10:22am EST
DGAP-News: CytoTools AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Supervisory Board of CytoTools AG expresses trust in the Management Board after the Annual General Meeting

07.12.2020 / 16:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Supervisory Board of CytoTools AG expresses trust in the Management Board after the Annual General Meeting

- More than 98 percent of the shareholders represented support the company's current strategy
- Shareholder group blocks large parts of the agenda with capital majority
- Objection of two shareholders against capital measure significantly below stock market price

Darmstadt, 7 December 2020 - The Supervisory Board of CytoTools AG (ISIN DE000A0KFRJ1), a biotechnology holding company specializing in pharmaceutical and medical products, has, following the Annual General Meeting held virtually on 3rd December, expressed its trust in the Management Board of the company. Thus, the decision of the Supervisory Board is in line with the will of the majority count (more than 98 percent) of the voting shareholders.

One group of shareholders blocked strategically important items on the agenda with its capital majority. At the same time, however, the Management Board is confident that the company will be successful even without these resolutions. Up to 65.6 percent of the company's share capital was represented in the vote on agenda items 2 to 14. The detailed results of the vote are available on the company's website at www.cytotools.de/hauptversammlung.html.

The company has received objections from two shareholders to the agenda item to increase the share capital at a subscription price of EUR 9.93 per share. An increase of the share capital according to the draft resolution of the AGM will thus not be implemented until a court decision has been made.

Further information on CytoTools AG, its affiliated subsidiaries and the active substance pipeline of the holding company is available on the company website at www.cytotools.de.

Contact:
CytoTools AG
Ingo Middelmenne
Investor Relations
Mobile: +49-174-9091190
Email: middelmenne@cytotools.de

About CytoTools:

CytoTools AG is a German biotechnology holding company which translates results from basic cell biological research on cell growth and programmed cell death into new forms of therapy for the causal treatment of disease and healing. CytoTools' versatile product pipeline includes self-developed chemical compounds and biopharmaceuticals which have the potential to offer new treatment options in dermatology, cardiology, urology and oncology. CytoTools is structured as a technology holding and investment company and has holdings in the subsidiaries DermaTools Biotech GmbH (62 %) and CytoPharma GmbH (50 %).

Disclaimer
This release contains certain forward-looking statements. These reflect the opinion of CytoTools as of the date of this release. The results actually achieved by CytoTools may differ considerably from the statements made in the future-oriented statements. CytoTools is not obliged to update forward-looking statements.
 


07.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CytoTools AG
Klappacher Str. 126
64285 Darmstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6151-951 58 12
Fax: +49 (0)6151-951 58 13
E-mail: kontakt@cytotools.de
Internet: www.cytotools.de
ISIN: DE000A0KFRJ1
WKN: A0KFRJ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1153353

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1153353  07.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1153353&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
