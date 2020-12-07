CytoTools : Supervisory Board of CytoTools AG expresses trust in the Management Board after the Annual General Meeting

DGAP-News: CytoTools AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Supervisory Board of CytoTools AG expresses trust in the Management Board after the Annual General Meeting



07.12.2020 / 16:20

- More than 98 percent of the shareholders represented support the company's current strategy

- Shareholder group blocks large parts of the agenda with capital majority

- Objection of two shareholders against capital measure significantly below stock market price

Darmstadt, 7 December 2020 - The Supervisory Board of CytoTools AG (ISIN DE000A0KFRJ1), a biotechnology holding company specializing in pharmaceutical and medical products, has, following the Annual General Meeting held virtually on 3rd December, expressed its trust in the Management Board of the company. Thus, the decision of the Supervisory Board is in line with the will of the majority count (more than 98 percent) of the voting shareholders.

One group of shareholders blocked strategically important items on the agenda with its capital majority. At the same time, however, the Management Board is confident that the company will be successful even without these resolutions. Up to 65.6 percent of the company's share capital was represented in the vote on agenda items 2 to 14. The detailed results of the vote are available on the company's website at www.cytotools.de/hauptversammlung.html.

The company has received objections from two shareholders to the agenda item to increase the share capital at a subscription price of EUR 9.93 per share. An increase of the share capital according to the draft resolution of the AGM will thus not be implemented until a court decision has been made.

Further information on CytoTools AG, its affiliated subsidiaries and the active substance pipeline of the holding company is available on the company website at www.cytotools.de.



About CytoTools:

CytoTools AG is a German biotechnology holding company which translates results from basic cell biological research on cell growth and programmed cell death into new forms of therapy for the causal treatment of disease and healing. CytoTools' versatile product pipeline includes self-developed chemical compounds and biopharmaceuticals which have the potential to offer new treatment options in dermatology, cardiology, urology and oncology. CytoTools is structured as a technology holding and investment company and has holdings in the subsidiaries DermaTools Biotech GmbH (62 %) and CytoPharma GmbH (50 %).

