Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  CytoTools AG    T5O   DE000A0KFRJ1

CYTOTOOLS AG

(T5O)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CytoTools : introduces new strategic investor and restructures capital market communication

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 03:50am EDT

DGAP-News: CytoTools AG / Key word(s): Financing/Personnel
CytoTools introduces new strategic investor and restructures capital market communication

26.08.2020 / 09:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CytoTools introduces new strategic investor and restructures capital market communication

- Pharma-CDMO Klocke Group participates as new strategic investor
- Milestone for financing of phase III of the approval process for DermaPro(R)
- Professionalization of investor relations for an improved capital market positioning through the signing of Interim Manager Ingo Middelmenne

Darmstadt, 26 August 2020 - CytoTools AG (ISIN DE000A0KFRJ1), a biotechnology holding company specializing in pharmaceutical and medical products, has been able to win a new strategic investor for the company within the framework of its capital increase which was successfully completed last week. As part of the transaction, PIH Pharma Industry Holding GmbH, a subsidiary of Klocke Holding GmbH based in Weingarten, Germany, has acquired a first stake in the company. The capital increase represents a significant milestone for the financing of phase III of the approval process for DermaPro(R) and the active ingredient DPOCL for the treatment of large wounds, especially the diabetic foot, in Europe.

The companies of the Klocke Group specialize in the contract development, production and packaging of drugs, vaccines and cosmetic products. As a traditional family business, the Klocke Group employs more than 2,000 people in Europe and the USA. "We consider the technology of CytoTools and the markets in which the company is active to be extremely attractive", says Carsten Klocke, Managing Director of Klocke Holding. "After the approval of the first active substance in the Indian market and the forthcoming phase III in Europe, we consider CytoTools to be well positioned. We are convinced that CytoTools AG has put the problems of the past behind it and can also obtain marketing authorization in Europe. We are pleased that with the funds we have made available, phase III for this important and urgently needed active substance can now finally begin. In addition, we will also provide the company with consulting services within the scope of our possibilities".

The proceeds from the capital increase in the amount of approximately EUR 3.7 million will primarily be made available to the holding company DermaTools to finance phase III of the approval process for the active ingredient DPOCL in Europe. The application will be submitted to the competent authorities of the participating countries in the near term.

In order to position CytoTools better on the capital market in the long term, the company has commissioned the experienced interim manager Ingo Middelmenne, Managing Director of Middelmenne & Cie. "In the last few weeks, together with the Management Board, we have started to prepare the recently completed capital measure and to clearly structure the basic financing of phase III for the coming years", explains Ingo Middelmenne. "In the future CytoTools will be in contact with existing and new investors in a more transparent and extensive way. In the further course of the year, our focus will therefore clearly be on the targeted approach of German and above all European small-cap investors". Accordingly, in the coming months CytoTools will publish an exact milestone planning for the course of phase III up to the approval of DPOCL and DermaPro(R) in Europe.

Further information on CytoTools AG and its holdings is available at www.cytotools.de.


Contact:
CytoTools AG
Ingo Middelmenne
Investor Relations
Mobile: +49-174-9091190
Email: middelmenne@cytotools.de


About CytoTools:

CytoTools AG is a German biotechnology holding company which translates results from basic cell biological research on cell growth and programmed cell death into new forms of therapy for the causal treatment of disease and healing. CytoTools' versatile product pipeline includes self-developed chemical compounds and biopharmaceuticals which have the potential to offer new treatment options in dermatology, cardiology, urology and oncology. CytoTools is structured as a technology holding and investment company and as such has holdings in the subsidiaries DermaTools Biotech GmbH (62 %) and CytoPharma GmbH (50 %).

Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward-looking statements. These reflect the opinion of CytoTools as of the date of this release. The results actually achieved by CytoTools may differ considerably from the statements made in the future-oriented statements. CytoTools is not obliged to update forward-looking statements.

 


26.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CytoTools AG
Klappacher Str. 126
64285 Darmstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6151-951 58 12
Fax: +49 (0)6151-951 58 13
E-mail: kontakt@cytotools.de
Internet: www.cytotools.de
ISIN: DE000A0KFRJ1
WKN: A0KFRJ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1123231

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1123231  26.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1123231&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CYTOTOOLS AG
03:50aCYTOTOOLS : introduces new strategic investor and restructures capital market co..
EQ
08/19CYTOTOOLS : beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts in H..
PU
01/15CYTOTOOLS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/03CYTOTOOLS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018CYTOTOOLS AG : half-yearly earnings release
2018CYTOTOOLS AG : annual earnings release
2018CYTOTOOLS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018CYTOTOOLS : DermaTools starts new European clinical trial
PU
2017CYTOTOOLS : Invest_Yorkville
PU
2017CYTOTOOLS AG : Submission of the European clinical trials for the wound healing ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,20 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 46,0 M 54,3 M 54,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 230x
Capi. / Sales 2021 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart CYTOTOOLS AG
Duration : Period :
CytoTools AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYTOTOOLS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 26,84 €
Last Close Price 12,55 €
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 114%
Spread / Lowest Target 101%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark-Andre Freyberg Chief Executive Officer
Manfred May Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Hoffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Seehaus Member-Supervisory Board
Peter Friedl Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYTOTOOLS AG14.61%54
LONZA GROUP59.17%45 829
CELLTRION, INC.69.34%34 860
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.1.57%29 884
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.35.56%26 945
MODERNA, INC.238.70%25 601
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group