    CYTR   US2328286081

CYTRX CORPORATION

(CYTR)
CytRx to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

01/07/2022 | 08:01am EST
CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) (“CytRx” or the “Company”), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today announced that John Caloz, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference, which is taking place virtually from Monday, January 10th through Thursday, January 13th.

Mr. Caloz’s presentation will focus on CytRx’s high-potential pipeline and assets, including its licensing agreements with ImmunityBio, Inc. and Orphazyme A/S. The presentation will also discuss the Company’s assessment of its Centurion BioPharma subsidiary and its LADR™ Platform, which aims to concentrate ultra-high-potency drugs in solid tumors and minimize systemic toxicity. In addition to the LADR™ Platform, the technology includes the ACDx diagnostic, which was developed to allow oncologists to determine which patients can benefit from the ultra-high-potency drugs.

The virtual presentation will be available on CytRx's website under the News & Events section following the conference.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) is a biopharmaceutical company with expertise in discovering and developing new therapeutics principally to treat patients with cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. CytRx’s most recent advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin, is an improved version of the widely used anti-cancer drug doxorubicin and has been out-licensed to ImmunityBio, Inc. In addition, CytRx’s drug candidate, arimoclomol, was sold to Orphazyme A/S in exchange for milestone payments and royalties. Orphazyme is developing arimoclomol in two indications, including Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), and Gaucher disease. CytRx Corporation’s website is www.cytrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties relating to the ability of ImmunityBio, Inc., to obtain regulatory approval for its products that use aldoxorubicin; the ability of ImmunityBio, Inc., to manufacture and commercialize products or therapies that use aldoxorubicin; the amount, if any, of future milestone and royalty payments that we may receive from ImmunityBio, Inc.; Centurion BioPharma Corporation’s ability to develop new ultra-high potency drug candidates based on its LADR™ technology platform; our ability to attract potential licensees; and other risks and uncertainties described in the most recent annual and quarterly reports filed by CytRx with the Securities and Exchange Commission and current reports filed since the date of CytRx’s most recent annual report. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to CytRx on the date the statements are first published. CytRx undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -6,70 M - -
Net cash 2020 9,41 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,05x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24,4 M 24,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 86,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steven A. Kriegsman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Y. Caloz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Louis J. Ignarro Lead Independent Director
Joel K. Caldwell Independent Director
Jennifer K. Simpson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYTRX CORPORATION24.77%24
MODERNA, INC.-14.93%87 601
LONZA GROUP AG-6.93%57 296
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-6.96%50 150
SEAGEN INC.-6.33%26 481
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-7.77%23 250