Investor Presentation: August 2022

Management and Board
Stephen Snowdy, PhD
Gilad Gordon, MD
John Caloz
CEO
R&D/Regulatory
CFO
•
Recently joined CytRx
Consultant
•
30+ years of CFO
•
PhD Neurobiology
•
Oncology development
experience in life
University of North
expert
sciences sector
Carolina
•
30 years experience
•
Occulogix, IRIS Int'l,
•
20 years of experience
developing cancer
Synarc, Phoenix Int'l
in medical executive
treatments
Life Sciences
management
•
Directly responsible
for
•
Venture capital
50 INDs, hundreds
of
•
Medical devices
clinical trials
Pharma
IPO
Public company management
Board of Directors
Jennifer Simpson, PhD
Chair of the Board. CEO of Panbela
Therapeutics. Former CEO of Delcath,
Oncology Lead at Imclone, Product
Director Oncology Marketing at Ortho
Biotech
Joel Caldwell
Chair of Audit Committee. 30 years of experience in tax, finance, and auditing.
Cary J. Claiborne
Chair of the Compensation Committee.
CEO of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Former CEO of Prosperity Capital
Management, LLC.
Investment Highlights
CytRx has developed elegant tumor targeting and
release molecules called LADR that are based on
CytRx is stage-diversified, with LADR-based drugs stretching
small molecular entities (no complex antibodies or
from registrational Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer to late pre-
nanoparticles) allowing for higher dosing and
clinical next-gen drugs
lower off-target tox
First LADR drug Aldoxorubicin has been licensed to Immunity Bio for $343+ million in milestones and royalties, contingent on regulatory approvals and commercial milestones
Next-genLADR-based drugs are nearing readiness for IND
Small and virtual to minimize cash use
Strong, broad, and global patent portfolio
Potential short-term upside with licensed product Arimoclomol expected to go to FDA for NDA in 1Q2023 (licensed by KemPharm)
LADR=Linker Activated Drug Release
LADR-based drugs take advantage of circulating albumin as Trojan Horse:
Major source of amino acids for tumors*
Tumors use as carrier for metabolites, hormones, nutrients*
Undergoes macropinocytosis*
Accumulates in tumors due to EPR*
Long half life*
LADR:
Ultra High Potency Drug
Payload
Payloads are effective in the nanomolar range
Similar to those used for approved ADCs (auristatins and maytansinoids)
Cleavable Linker
Novel linker keeps the highly potent drug payload inactive until the conjugate reaches the tumor
The linker is then cleaved when exposed to lower pH in tumor and intracellular environments
Targeting
Ensures rapid and selective binding to circulating serum albumin
Serum albumin transports theLADR™ drug to the tumor
* Kratz, F. Albumin as a drug carrier. J Cont Rel (2008) 132:171-183
