Investor Presentation: March 2022

CORPORATE OVERVIEW
March 2022
CytRx Safe Harbor Statement
THIS PRESENTATION CONTAINS FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS THAT
INVOLVE CERTAIN RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES. ACTUAL RESULTS COULD DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED IN
THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AS A RESULT OF VARIOUS RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, INCLUDING THOSE RISK FACTORS DISCUSSED IN THE ANNUAL AND QUARTERLY REPORTS THAT CYTRX FILES WITH THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION.
Investment Highlights
▪ CytRx has developed elegant drug targeting and release methods based on small molecular entities (no complex macromolecules or nanoparticles)
▪ CytRx's Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR™) system is a platform for multiple drug products in cancer
▪ CytRx is stage-diversified with LADR-based candidates stretching from late-stage clinical (Registrational Phase II of Aldoxorubicin for pancreatic cancer, licensed to Immunity Bio) to late pre-clinical (LADR 7, 8, 9, 10)
▪ Additional late-clinical candidate Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Type C is poised for regulatory decision in the US, with near-term royalty and milestone payments possible
▪ Capital-efficient to maximize shareholder value
CytRx has both near-term potential milestone/royalty payments and a pipeline of additional next-gen candidates
Aldoxorubicin
addition to royalties on sales. In Registrational Phase II for pancreatic
cancer with positive interim results, other indications also in clinical study
Next-gen LADR technology with highly potent nanomolar chemotherapeutic
LADR 7, 8, 9,
payloads based on auristatin and maytansinoids. Extensive pre-clinical
10
data in-silico, in-vitro, and in-vivo in multiple cancer models and CMC data.
IND-ready in approx. 20 months (mfg, assay development, biodistribution)
Therapy for Niemann-Pick Type C, licensed to Orphazyme. CRL received
Arimoclomol
from FDA Type A meeting held, resubmit 2H22. Milestones and royalties
beginning in 2023 are possible.
Doxorubicin reformulated with our LADR technology to improve therapeutic index. Licensed to Immunity Bio for over $300M in potential milestones in
(TNBC, HNC, GBM)
LADR™ Mechanism of Action
Cytotoxic Linkercirculating albumin
Agent
Albumin
Agent
Rapid and specific binding to
Drug-linker conjugate is infused
Linker dissolves in the acidic (low pH) environment, releasing the drug payload
