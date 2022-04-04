Investor Presentation: March 2022

OTCQB: CYTR

Investment Highlights

▪ CytRx has developed elegant drug targeting and release methods based on small molecular entities (no complex macromolecules or nanoparticles)

▪ CytRx's Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR™) system is a platform for multiple drug products in cancer

▪ CytRx is stage-diversified with LADR-based candidates stretching from late-stage clinical (Registrational Phase II of Aldoxorubicin for pancreatic cancer, licensed to Immunity Bio) to late pre-clinical (LADR 7, 8, 9, 10)

▪ Additional late-clinical candidate Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Type C is poised for regulatory decision in the US, with near-term royalty and milestone payments possible

▪ Capital-efficient to maximize shareholder value

CytRx has both near-term potential milestone/royalty payments and a pipeline of additional next-gen candidates

Aldoxorubicin addition to royalties on sales. In Registrational Phase II for pancreatic cancer with positive interim results, other indications also in clinical study Next-gen LADR technology with highly potent nanomolar chemotherapeutic LADR 7, 8, 9, payloads based on auristatin and maytansinoids. Extensive pre-clinical 10 data in-silico, in-vitro, and in-vivo in multiple cancer models and CMC data. IND-ready in approx. 20 months (mfg, assay development, biodistribution) Therapy for Niemann-Pick Type C, licensed to Orphazyme. CRL received Arimoclomol from FDA Type A meeting held, resubmit 2H22. Milestones and royalties beginning in 2023 are possible.

Doxorubicin reformulated with our LADR technology to improve therapeutic index. Licensed to Immunity Bio for over $300M in potential milestones in (TNBC, HNC, GBM)

LADR™ Mechanism of Action

Cytotoxic Linkercirculating albumin

Agent

Cytotoxic

Albumin

Agent

Rapid and specific binding to

Drug-linker conjugate is infused

Linker dissolves in the acidic (low pH) environment, releasing the drug payload