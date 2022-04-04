Log in
    CYTR   US2328286081

CYTRX CORPORATION

(CYTR)
Investor Presentation: March 2022

04/04/2022 | 11:18pm EDT
OTCQB: CYTR

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

March 2022

CytRx Safe Harbor Statement

THIS PRESENTATION CONTAINS FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS THAT

INVOLVE CERTAIN RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES. ACTUAL RESULTS COULD DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED IN

THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AS A RESULT OF VARIOUS RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, INCLUDING THOSE RISK FACTORS DISCUSSED IN THE ANNUAL AND QUARTERLY REPORTS THAT CYTRX FILES WITH THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION.

Investment Highlights

  • CytRx has developed elegant drug targeting and release methods based on small molecular entities (no complex macromolecules or nanoparticles)

  • CytRx's Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) system is a platform for multiple drug products in cancer

  • CytRx is stage-diversified with LADR-based candidates stretching from late-stage clinical (Registrational Phase II of Aldoxorubicin for pancreatic cancer, licensed to Immunity Bio) to late pre-clinical (LADR 7, 8, 9, 10)

  • Additional late-clinical candidate Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Type C is poised for regulatory decision in the US, with near-term royalty and milestone payments possible

  • Capital-efficient to maximize shareholder value

CytRx has both near-term potential milestone/royalty payments and a pipeline of additional next-gen candidates

Aldoxorubicin

addition to royalties on sales. In Registrational Phase II for pancreatic

cancer with positive interim results, other indications also in clinical study

Next-gen LADR technology with highly potent nanomolar chemotherapeutic

LADR 7, 8, 9,

payloads based on auristatin and maytansinoids. Extensive pre-clinical

10

data in-silico, in-vitro, and in-vivo in multiple cancer models and CMC data.

IND-ready in approx. 20 months (mfg, assay development, biodistribution)

Therapy for Niemann-Pick Type C, licensed to Orphazyme. CRL received

Arimoclomol

from FDA Type A meeting held, resubmit 2H22. Milestones and royalties

beginning in 2023 are possible.

Doxorubicin reformulated with our LADR technology to improve therapeutic index. Licensed to Immunity Bio for over $300M in potential milestones in

(TNBC, HNC, GBM)

LADR Mechanism of Action

Cytotoxic Linkercirculating albumin

Agent

Cytotoxic

Albumin

Agent

Rapid and specific binding to

Drug-linker conjugate is infused

Linker dissolves in the acidic (low pH) environment, releasing the drug payload

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CytRx Corporation published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 03:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
