Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. CytRx Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYTR   US2328286081

CYTRX CORPORATION

(CYTR)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:34 2022-09-26 pm EDT
0.1100 USD   +10.00%
09/23CytRx Corporation Relaunches as LadRx Corporation
BU
09/23Cytrx Corp : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/10Investor Presentation : August 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investor Presentation: September 2022

09/26/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTCQB:CYTR CORPORATE OVERVIEW September 2022

LadRx Corporation Safe Harbor Statement

THIS PRESENTATION CONTAINS FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS THAT INVOLVE CERTAIN RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES. SUCH STATEMENTS MAY BE PRECEDED BY THE WORDS "INTENDS," "MAY," "WILL," "PLANS," "EXPECTS," "ANTICIPATES," "PROJECTS," "PREDICTS," ESTIMATES," "AIMS," "BELIEVES," "HOPES," "POTENTIAL"

OR SIMILAR WORDS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON THE BELIEFS OF MANAGEMENT AS WELL AS CERTAIN ASSUMPTIONS MADE BY AND INFORMATION CURRENTLY AVAIALABLE TO MANAGEMENT, ARE NOT GUARANTEES OF FUTURE PERFORMANCE, AND ARE SUBJECT TO VARIOUS KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, MANY OF WHICH ARE BEYOND LADRX'S CONTROL, AND CANNOT BE PREDICTED OR QUANTIFIED AND CONSEQUENTLY, RESULTS MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AS A RESULT OF VARIOUS RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, INCLUDING THOSE RISK FACTORS DISCUSSED IN THE ANNUAL AND QUARTERLY REPORTS THAT LADRX FILES WITH THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION. STATEMENTS CONTAINED HEREIN ARE MADE AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESENTATION UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE, AND NEITHER THIS PRESENTATION, NOR ANY SALE OF SECURITIES, SHALL UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES CREATE AN IMPLICATION THAT THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS CORRECT AS OF ANY TIME AFTER SUCH DATE OR THAT INFORMATION WILL BE UPDATED OR REVISED TO REFLECT INFORMATION THAT SUBSEQUENTLY BECOMES AVAILABLE OR CHANGES OCCURRING AFTER THE DATE HEREOF. LADRX RESERVES THE RIGHT TO UPDATE, AMEND OR SUPPLEMENT THE INFORMATION AT ANY TIME IN ITS ABSOLUTE DISCRETION (WITHOUT INCURRING ANY OBLIGATION TO DO SO). INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THESE DOCUMENTS FREE OF CHARGE ON THE SEC'S WEB SITE AT WWW.SEC.GOV. LADRX ASSUMES NO OBLIGATION TO PUBLICLY UPDATE OR REVISE ITS FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AS A RESULT OF NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE EVENTS OR OTHERWISE.

Management and Board

Stephen Snowdy, PhD

Gilad Gordon, MD

John Caloz

CEO

R&D/Regulatory Consultant

CFO

Recently joined LadRx

Oncology development expert

30+ years of CFO

PhD Neurobiology University

30 years experience

experience in life sciences

of North Carolina

developing cancer treatments

sector

Full-cycle experience: napkin

Directly responsible for 50

Occulogix, IRIS Int'l,

drawings to global product

INDs, hundreds of clinical

Synarc, Phoenix Int'l Life

launch

trials

Sciences

  • 20 years of experience in medical executive management
    • Venture capital
    • Medical devices
    • Pharma
    • IPO
    • Public company management

Board of Directors

  • Jennifer Simpson, PhD

LadRx Chair of the Board. CEO of Panbela Therapeutics. Former CEO of Delcath, Oncology Lead at Imclone, Product Director Oncology Marketing at Ortho Biotech

  • Joel Caldwell

Chair of Audit Committee. 30 years of experience in tax, finance, and auditing.

  • Cary J. Claiborne

Chair of the Compensation Committee. CEO of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. Former CEO of Prosperity Capital Management, LLC.

Cancer is a massive burden

In 2019, cancer claimed over 10 million lives worldwide1

Leading attributable causes (approx. half of cancers are attributable) are smoking, alcohol use, and high BMI1

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the US, behind heart disease2

Graphs Adapted from Center for Disease Control, "An Update on Cancer in the United States"

  1. "The Global Burden of Cancer…", The Lancet. August 20, 2022. 400:10352. 563-591
  2. Center for Disease Control, "An Update on Cancer in the United States"

Investment Highlights

LadRx has developed elegant tumor targeting and

release molecules called LADR that are based on

LadRx is stage-diversified, with LADR-based drugs stretching

small molecular entities (no complex antibodies or

from registrational Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer to late pre-

nanoparticles) allowing for higher dosing and

clinical next-gen drugs

lower off-target tox

  • First LADR drug Aldoxorubicin has been licensed to Immunity Bio for $343+ million in milestones and royalties, contingent on regulatory approvals and commercial milestones
  • Next-genLADR-based drugs are nearing readiness for IND
  • Small and virtual to minimize cash use
  • Strong, broad, and global patent portfolio
  • Potential short-term upside with licensed product Arimoclomol expected to go to FDA for NDA in 1Q2023 (licensed by KemPharm)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CytRx Corporation published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 21:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CYTRX CORPORATION
09/23CytRx Corporation Relaunches as LadRx Corporation
BU
09/23Cytrx Corp : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation F..
AQ
09/10Investor Presentation : August 2022
PU
09/07European Patent Office Awards CytRx Key Patent
BU
08/11CYTRX CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
08/11CytRx Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended ..
CI
08/09CytRx Welcomes Cary J. Claiborne to the CytRx Board of Directors
BU
08/09CytRx Corporation Appoints Cary J. Claiborne to its Board of Directors and as Member of..
CI
07/27Cytrx Corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
07/14Investor Presentation : July 2022
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -13,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 6,35 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,50 M 4,50 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart CYTRX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CytRx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Snowdy Chief Executive Officer
John Y. Caloz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Joel K. Caldwell Lead Independent Director
Jennifer K. Simpson Independent Director
Cary J. Claiborne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYTRX CORPORATION-80.20%5
MODERNA, INC.-51.32%48 368
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-32.86%35 330
LONZA GROUP AG-41.68%33 599
SEAGEN INC.-9.96%25 673
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.18.40%24 099