Cytta Corp. (Cytta) is engaged in developing and marketing video compression-based software and hardware products. Cytta develops, markets, and distributes video streaming products and services that improve how video is streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored in enterprise environments. Cytta's primary business focus is the development of video streaming products and services that utilize its SUPR (Superior Utilization of Processing Resources) compression codec/algorithm, its Incident Global Area Network (IGAN) Incident Command System (ICS) and its related industry experience. The IGAN ICS system is designed to deliver communications composed of multiple streams of voice and video delivered with low latency and viewable by multiple parties over one unified secure communication system. It also offers a combination of technical and consulting services, software products, hardware products utilizing its software and system integration.