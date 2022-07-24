Certain Shares of Cyxone AB are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-JUL-2022.

Certain Shares of Cyxone AB (publ) are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-JUL-2022. These Shares will be under lockup for 180 days starting from 25-JAN-2022 to 24-JUL-2022. Details: In connection with the Rights Issue, all members of the Company's board of directors and senior management with shareholdings in Cyxone have undertaken towards Vator Securities AB, subject to customary exceptions, not to sell or otherwise transfer their shares without first, in each separate case, ascertain a written approval from Vator Securities AB. The decision to leave such written approval is decided by Vator Securities AB and the decision is made in each separate case. Agreed approval can depend on both individual and business-related situations. The lock-up period lasts for a period of 180 days from and including the date of expiration of the subscription period in the Rights Issue.