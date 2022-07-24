Log in
    CYXO   SE0007815428

CYXONE AB (PUBL)

(CYXO)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-07-22 am EDT
1.026 SEK   -6.73%
07/14Cyxone files submission to start clinical Phase 2b study in Poland and Georgia
AQ
07/14Cyxone Files Submission to Start Clinical Phase 2B Study in Poland and Georgia
CI
07/12Cyxone Obtains US FDA Response for Development of Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug
MT
Certain Shares of Cyxone AB are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-JUL-2022.

07/24/2022 EDT
Certain Shares of Cyxone AB (publ) are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-JUL-2022. These Shares will be under lockup for 180 days starting from 25-JAN-2022 to 24-JUL-2022. Details: In connection with the Rights Issue, all members of the Company's board of directors and senior management with shareholdings in Cyxone have undertaken towards Vator Securities AB, subject to customary exceptions, not to sell or otherwise transfer their shares without first, in each separate case, ascertain a written approval from Vator Securities AB. The decision to leave such written approval is decided by Vator Securities AB and the decision is made in each separate case. Agreed approval can depend on both individual and business-related situations. The lock-up period lasts for a period of 180 days from and including the date of expiration of the subscription period in the Rights Issue.


Financials
Sales 2022 60,0 M 5,88 M 5,88 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 67,5 M 6,61 M 6,61 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 101 M 9,89 M 9,89 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 70,8%
Managers and Directors
Carl Magnus Högerkorp Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Henrik Hang Chief Financial Officer
Bert Roland Kari Junno Chairman
Saad Urrehman Gilani Director
Knut Mikael Ingolf Lindstam Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYXONE AB (PUBL)-41.64%10
MERCK KGAA-21.56%79 137
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.1.28%12 533
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-19.96%4 656
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-35.74%3 156
YUHAN CORPORATION-6.92%3 006