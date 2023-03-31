Cyxone : Notice of Extra General Meeting

Press release Cyxone AB (publ) 559020-5471

31 March 2023

The English text is an unofficial translation. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish language version of this document and the English translation, the Swedish language version shall prevail.

Notice of extraordinary general meeting in Cyxone AB

The shareholders in Cyxone AB, Reg. No. 559020-5471 ("Cyxone"), are hereby invited to an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday 18 April 2023 at 11.00 CEST, at the compa-ny's office, Hyllie Boulevard 34 in Malmö, Sweden.

Right to participate and notification

Shareholders wishing to attend the annual general meeting must:

be registered in the company's share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB as of Thursday 6 April 2023, and

have notified their participation no later than Wednesday 12 April 2023 by mail to Cyxone AB, Hyllie Boulevard 34, SE-215 32 Malmö, Sweden or by e-mail to admin@cyxone.com . The notification should specify the shareholder's complete name, personal identity number or company registration number, the number of shares held by the shareholder, address, telephone number during work hours and, when applicable, information on the number of advisors (two at the most).

Trustee-registered shares

Shareholders whose shares are trustee-registered in the name of a bank or other trustee must, to be able to exercise their voting rights at the meeting, request the trustee to register their shares in their own name with Euroclear Sweden AB (so called "voting rights registration"). Such voting rights registration must be implemented by the trustee no later than as of Wednesday 12 April 2023. Accordingly, shareholders must well in advance before this date notify their trustee of their request of such voting rights registration.

Proxy etc.

In case the shareholder should be represented by a proxy, the proxy must bring a written power of attorney, which is dated and duly signed by the shareholder, to the meeting. The validity term of the power of attorney may not be more than one year, unless a longer validity term is specifically stated in the power of attorney (however at the longest five years). If the power of attorney is issued by a legal entity, the representing proxy must also present a valid registration certificate or equivalent document for the legal entity. In order to facilitate the entrance at the meeting, a copy