  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYXT   US23284C1027

CYXTERA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(CYXT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-28 pm EDT
0.6700 USD   -24.63%
07:02aCyxtera Launches Online Self-Service Capabilities for its Global Data Center Platform
BU
03/23North American Morning Briefing: Traders Reassess -2-
DJ
03/22Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyxtera Launches Online Self-Service Capabilities for its Global Data Center Platform

03/29/2023 | 07:02am EDT
Organizations can select and deploy services in minutes; streamlined purchasing experience provides agile complement to public cloud for enterprise workloads

Cyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, today announced new online self-service capabilities that allow organizations to evaluate, order, and deploy services from its global data center platform in minutes.

Organizations can now shop for and provision on-demand infrastructure, space, power, connectivity, and other services in Cyxtera’s data centers at the click of a button, with or without an existing contract in place or the need to engage in a lengthy sales process.

“Our new self-service capabilities give customers everything they like about cloud – the ability to select and provision on-demand services quickly – with the cost predictability, performance, and control they get from running dedicated infrastructure in a data center,” said Mitch Fonseca, Cyxtera’s Chief Development Officer.

“Many organizations are reevaluating their workload placement to optimize efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and scalability,” Fonseca continued. “While public cloud is a great match for early experimentation, DevOps, and many seasonal workloads that burst up or down, it is not typically ideal for steady-state, resource-intensive enterprise workloads and can be very expensive for these use cases.”

With its new online self-service capabilities, Cyxtera gives its customers a cloud-like buying experience with access to dedicated, single tenant infrastructure at a predictable monthly cost, allowing them to grow quickly while avoiding capital expenditure and budget overruns.

With Cyxtera’s Digital Exchange data center network fabric and Enterprise Bare Metal offering, organizations can choose on-demand services from a variety of leading enterprise vendors, including Dell, HPE, and NVIDIA. They can also provision Cyxtera SmartCabs if they wish to use their own hardware. With either configuration, organizations can leverage Cyxtera IP Connect to instantly provision internet access.

With Cyxtera’s single-pane-of-glass customer portal, Command Center, customers can easily and remotely monitor, manage, and control their infrastructure from anywhere.

For more information about Cyxtera’s self-service data center services please visit www.cyxtera.com.

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera is a global leader in colocation and interconnection services, with a footprint of more than 60 data centers in over 30 markets. With IT infrastructure becoming increasingly hybrid, complex, and distributed, Cyxtera continues to expand its portfolio beyond space and power to deliver more cloud-like and flexible infrastructure solutions across its global data center platform and robust partner ecosystem. Today, Cyxtera provides more than 2,300 enterprise and government customers with the technology solutions they need to scale faster, achieve financial goals, and gain a competitive advantage. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CYXTERA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 783 M - -
Net income 2023 -204 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 019 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,37x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 120 M 120 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
EV / Sales 2024 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 754
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart CYXTERA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYXTERA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,67 $
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 422%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nelson A. Fonseca President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Ignacio Sagasta-Reussi Chief Financial Officer
Manuel D. Medina Chairman
Randy Rowland Chief Operating Officer
Victor F. Semah Secretary, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYXTERA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-65.10%120
ACCENTURE PLC3.06%173 671
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-4.32%138 762
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.20%117 325
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.26%88 733
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.66%69 033
