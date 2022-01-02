Log in
    CYXT   US23284C1027

CYXTERA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(CYXT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyxtera Technologies : 3Q 2021 Earnings Presentation

01/02/2022 | 12:59pm EST
Cyxtera

3Q 2021 Earnings Supplemental Data

November 15, 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this presentation include statements concerning Cyxtera's estimated financial performance for 2021. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Cyxtera's control. Actual results and conditions (financial or otherwise) may differ materially from those indicated in the forward- looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Cyxtera's business or future results, including supply chain disruptions; fluctuations in energy prices; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates in the markets in which Cyxtera operates internationally; inflation; prolonged power outages, shortages or capacity constraints; physical and electronic security breaches and cyber-attacks, which could disrupt Cyxtera's operations; any failure of Cyxtera's physical infrastructure or negative impact on its ability to provide its services, or damage to customer infrastructure within its data centers; inadequate or inaccurate external and internal information, including budget and planning data, which could lead to inaccurate financial forecasts and inappropriate financial decisions; Cyxtera's fluctuating operating results; Cyxtera's ability to maintain its credit ratings; Cyxtera's government contracts, which are subject to early termination, audits, investigations, sanctions and penalties; Cyxtera's reliance on third parties to provide internet connectivity to its data centers; the incurrence of goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges, or impairment charges to Cyxtera's property and equipment, which could result in a significant reduction to its earnings; Cyxtera's ability to access external sources of capital on favorable terms or at all, which could limit Cyxtera's ability to execute its business and growth strategies; the requirements of being a public company, including maintaining adequate internal controls over financial and management systems; Cyxtera's ability to manage its growth; volatility of the market price of Cyxtera's Class A common stock; and Cyxtera's ability to use its United States federal and state net operating losses to offset future United States federal and applicable state taxable income may be subject to certain limitations that could accelerate or permanently increase taxes owed. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the "Risk Factors" disclosed in Cyxtera's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. There may be additional risks that Cyxtera does not presently know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Cyxtera's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements in this presentation. Neither Cyxtera nor any of its affiliates assume any obligation to update this presentation, except as required by law.

This presentation contains certain financial measures that are not calculated pursuant to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Reference the Appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure.

2

Presenters

Nelson Fonseca - Chief Executive Officer

Carlos Sagasta - Chief Financial Officer

3

Summary Q3 2021 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue increased by $5.1 million or 2.9% to $177.1 million and recurring revenue increased by $5.8 million or 3.5% year-over-year to $169.3 million
  • Core revenue increased by $12.5 million or 8.4% year-over-year to $161.0 million
  • Interconnection revenue accounted for 11% of total revenue
  • Core bookings increased by approximately 2.5% over the same quarter last year
  • Average monthly Core Churn of 0.7% improved by 20bps over the same quarter of last year
  • Transaction Adjusted EBITDA increased by $3.5 million or 6.4% year-over-year, to $58.1 million
  • Became a public company at the end of July, representing a major milestone
  • Expanded Digital Exchange with the launch of SmartCabs
  • Raising 2021 guidance range to $692M - $706M from $681M - $702M for revenue; and to $223M - $227M from $217M - $223M for Transaction AEBITDA

4

Cyxtera: The Global Data Center Platform

Key Stats

$699mm

'21E Revenue

$225mm

'21E Transaction Adj.

EBITDA

Global scale footprint of 61 data centers, in 28 markets, with a presence in each of the Top 10 most attractive markets (1)

Operations across North America, Europe, and Asia

2,300+ customers (2) across all major industry verticals

Focused on retail colocation and associated interconnection service

High growth digital exchange technology connects enterprises with leading service providers in a deeply interconnected ecosystem

Bare metal offering provides the financial and operational flexibility of cloud with the control, performance and security of enterprise-gradededicated infrastructure

Proven management team which successfully built and ran Terremark, a pioneer in the colocation industry, and generated significant shareholder value through the sale to Verizon.

61

Data Centers

29%

Customers deployed in more than one data center

2,300+

Customers

100%

Long-Term Commitment to Carbon Neutrality

10/10

Presence in Top Global

Data Center Markets

91%

Revenue from large established enterprises

40,000+

Cross Connects

22

Energy Star Certified

Sites

Note: Several cities comprised of multiple markets: London (3), Chicago (2), New Jersey (2), Los Angeles (2)

5

(1) DataCenters.com "What Are the Top Data Center Markets in the World?" (2) As of 12/31/2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2022 17:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
