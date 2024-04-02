New company name and plan for full brand rollout

April 02, 2024

DALLAS, Texas, Apr. 2, 2024 - EVOQUE and CYXTERA, two leading providers of comprehensive colocation, connectivity, and infrastructure solutions, today unveils their new combined identity as Centersquare. This rebranding marks a significant milestone in the company's joint evolution, representing a unified, powerful force in the data center industry.

Centersquare carries forward a rich legacy with the collaboration that unites Evoque and Cyxtera's robust infrastructure solutions and expansive data center portfolios. The successful acquisition of Cyxtera by Evoque Data Center Solutions, completed in early 2024, established a formidable entity in 17 markets, primarily across North America.

Spencer Mullee, CEO of Centersquare, expressed his enthusiasm: "The birth of Centersquare is more than a name change. It's a reflection of our commitment to deliver enhanced capabilities and innovation. By combining the strengths of two industry leaders, we're poised to provide unparalleled service, ensuring our customers benefit from increased capacity, diverse options, more flexibility, and unmatched reliability backed by our experienced team."

"With this launch, we bring to the market 320MW in over 50 data center locations, and an additional 100MW of near-term under-roof expansion areas, under the Centersquare banner" said Udhay Mathialagan, Chairman of the Board at Centersquare and CEO, Global Data Centers, Brookfield Infrastructure. "Rapidly building up this scale showcases our platform's ability to partner with management to increase capacity, both organically and inorganically, to meet the diverse and growing demands of our customers."

Brookfield Infrastructure's global data center portfolio includes DCI Data Centers in APAC, Data4 in Europe and hyperscale operator Compass Data Centers in North America, among others.

The transition to Centersquare will be a gradual, well-orchestrated process concluding by summer 2024. During this period, customers will witness the transformation of our digital presence, culminating in the launch of a comprehensive, user-friendly website.

Mitchell Fonseca, Centersquare Chief Operating Officer added: "Our rebranding is not just cosmetic. It's a strategic shift towards offering more sophisticated solutions while maintaining the expert service level that is our hallmark. We're excited to embark on this journey, bringing our customers and partners along as we elevate our offerings to new heights."

About Centersquare

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Centersquare is a retail/wholesale colocation and interconnection provider enabling digital infrastructure solutions for enterprises and service providers to optimize their infrastructure spend, drive innovation, and connect worldwide. Catering to a diverse clientele, ranging from mid-sized enterprises to large web-scale businesses, Centersquare not only ensures compliance with industry regulations but also guarantees unmatched uptime. Discover more at centersquaredc.com