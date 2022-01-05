Log in
    CYXT   US23284C1027

CYXTERA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(CYXT)
  Report
Cyxtera to Participate in Citi's AppsEconomy Conference

01/05/2022 | 04:19pm EST
Cyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Carlos Sagasta will participate virtually in a fireside chat at Citi’s AppsEconomy Conference on Friday, January 7th, 2022 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available at https://ir.cyxtera.com. An archive of the presentation can be accessed using the same link following the conference.

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera is a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of 61 data centers in 28 markets around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. Cyxtera brings proven operational excellence, global scale, flexibility and customer-focused innovation together to provide a comprehensive portfolio of data center and interconnection services. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 704 M - -
Net income 2021 -232 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 822 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 020 M 2 020 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,46x
EV / Sales 2022 5,20x
Nbr of Employees 725
Free-Float 85,1%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,17 $
Average target price 13,20 $
Spread / Average Target 8,46%
Managers and Directors
Nelson A. Fonseca President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Ignacio Sagasta-Reussi Chief Financial Officer
Manuel D. Medina Chairman
Leo Taddeo Chief Information Security Officer
Randy Rowland Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYXTERA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.49%2 020
ACCENTURE PLC-2.47%255 518
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.92%192 789
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.26%123 776
INFOSYS LIMITED0.60%108 200
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.58%103 302