Cyxtera to Participate in Citi's AppsEconomy Conference

Cyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Carlos Sagasta will participate virtually in a fireside chat at Citi’s AppsEconomy Conference on Friday, January 7th, 2022 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available at https://ir.cyxtera.com. An archive of the presentation can be accessed using the same link following the conference.

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera is a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of 61 data centers in 28 markets around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. Cyxtera brings proven operational excellence, global scale, flexibility and customer-focused innovation together to provide a comprehensive portfolio of data center and interconnection services. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.

