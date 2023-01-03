Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. D'Amico International Shipping S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   LU0290697514

D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2023-01-03 am EST
0.3820 EUR   -3.78%
01:28pD'Amico has taken over 53,000 shares in Tamburi Investment Partners
AN
2022D'Amico took over 5,000 shares of Tamburi Investment Partners
AN
2022DIRECTOR DEALINGS: d'Amico has taken over 5,000 shares in Tamburi
AN
Summary

D'Amico has taken over 53,000 shares in Tamburi Investment Partners

01/03/2023 | 01:28pm EST
(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Tuesday that d'Amico Società di Navigazione Spa has acquired 53,626 ordinary shares of TIP.

The shares were purchased at an average price per share of EUR7.3102, for a total consideration of EUR392,016.78.

d'Amico on Tuesday closed 3.8 percent in the red at EUR0.38 per share while Tamburi closed up 0.7 percent at EUR7.35 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A. -3.78% 0.382 Delayed Quote.6.43%
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. 0.68% 7.35 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 359 M - -
Net income 2022 110 M - -
Net Debt 2022 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,70x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 517 M 517 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 535
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.
Duration : Period :
d'Amico International Shipping S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,42 $
Average target price 0,42 $
Spread / Average Target -0,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo d'Amico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Balestra di Mottola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Flemming Carlsen Chief Operating Officer
Monique I. A. Maller Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcel C. Saucy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.6.43%517
ENBRIDGE INC.0.00%78 958
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.0.00%52 475
KINDER MORGAN, INC.0.00%40 639
TC ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%40 253
WILLIAMS COMPANIES0.00%40 083