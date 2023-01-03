D'Amico has taken over 53,000 shares in Tamburi Investment Partners

(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Tuesday that d'Amico Società di Navigazione Spa has acquired 53,626 ordinary shares of TIP.

The shares were purchased at an average price per share of EUR7.3102, for a total consideration of EUR392,016.78.

d'Amico on Tuesday closed 3.8 percent in the red at EUR0.38 per share while Tamburi closed up 0.7 percent at EUR7.35 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.