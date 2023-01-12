Advanced search
    DIS   LU0290697514

D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.

(DIS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:56:42 2023-01-12 am EST
0.3820 EUR   +4.95%
D'amico, exercise of purchase option related to MT High Freedom.

01/12/2023 | 10:36am EST
(Alliance News) - d'Amico International Shipping SA announced on Thursday that its operating subsidiary d'Amico Tankers DAC (Ireland) has exercised its option to purchase under the bareboat charter agreement related to the MT High Freedom, a 49,999-ton 'MR' built in January 2014 at Hyundai-Mipo, South Korea, for USD20.1 million.

It is planned that d'Amico Tankers will acquire full ownership of the vessel in April 2023.

To date, the DIS fleet comprises 36 double-hulled tankers - MR, Handysize and LR1, including 20 owned, eight chartered and eight bareboat chartered vessels - with an average age relative to owned and bareboat chartered vessels of about 7.6 years.

d'Amico trades up 3.3 percent at EUR0.38 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A. 3.30% 0.376 Delayed Quote.-2.41%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.00% 16150 End-of-day quote.-0.31%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.61% 164000 End-of-day quote.8.61%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 359 M - -
Net income 2022 110 M - -
Net Debt 2022 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,35x
Yield 2022 2,56%
Capitalization 479 M 479 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 535
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.
Duration : Period :
d'Amico International Shipping S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,39 $
Average target price 0,42 $
Spread / Average Target 7,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo d'Amico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Balestra di Mottola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Flemming Carlsen Chief Operating Officer
Monique I. A. Maller Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcel C. Saucy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.-2.41%479
ENBRIDGE INC.4.84%83 628
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.5.89%55 564
KINDER MORGAN, INC.3.87%42 213
TC ENERGY CORPORATION3.39%42 046
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-2.31%39 511