D'amico, exercise of purchase option related to MT High Freedom.

(Alliance News) - d'Amico International Shipping SA announced on Thursday that its operating subsidiary d'Amico Tankers DAC (Ireland) has exercised its option to purchase under the bareboat charter agreement related to the MT High Freedom, a 49,999-ton 'MR' built in January 2014 at Hyundai-Mipo, South Korea, for USD20.1 million.

It is planned that d'Amico Tankers will acquire full ownership of the vessel in April 2023.

To date, the DIS fleet comprises 36 double-hulled tankers - MR, Handysize and LR1, including 20 owned, eight chartered and eight bareboat chartered vessels - with an average age relative to owned and bareboat chartered vessels of about 7.6 years.

d'Amico trades up 3.3 percent at EUR0.38 per share.

