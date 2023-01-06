Advanced search
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.

(DIS)
01:33 2023-01-06 pm EST
0.3620 EUR   -2.16%
DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Adelina Lococo takes over 500,000 shares in d'Amico
AN
D'Amico has taken over 53,000 shares in Tamburi Investment Partners
AN
D'Amico took over 5,000 shares of Tamburi Investment Partners
AN
DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Adelina Lococo takes over 500,000 shares in d'Amico

01/06/2023 | 01:26pm EST
(Alliance News) - d'Amico Società di Navigazione Spa announced Thursday that Adelina Lococo, related to Executive Director Cesare d'Amico, has taken over 500,000 shares in the company.

The shares were purchased at an average unit price of EUR0.376 for a total consideration of EUR188,000.

d'Amico on Friday closed 2.3 percent in the red at EUR0.36 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 359 M - -
Net income 2022 110 M - -
Net Debt 2022 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,33x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 476 M 476 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 535
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.
d'Amico International Shipping S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,39 $
Average target price 0,42 $
Spread / Average Target 8,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo d'Amico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Balestra di Mottola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Flemming Carlsen Chief Operating Officer
Monique I. A. Maller Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcel C. Saucy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.-0.80%476
ENBRIDGE INC.1.64%80 173
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.0.91%53 584
KINDER MORGAN, INC.0.72%40 931
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-2.67%39 011
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-3.06%38 983