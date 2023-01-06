DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Adelina Lococo takes over 500,000 shares in d'Amico

(Alliance News) - d'Amico Società di Navigazione Spa announced Thursday that Adelina Lococo, related to Executive Director Cesare d'Amico, has taken over 500,000 shares in the company.

The shares were purchased at an average unit price of EUR0.376 for a total consideration of EUR188,000.

d'Amico on Friday closed 2.3 percent in the red at EUR0.36 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

