  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. D'Amico International Shipping S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   LU0290697514

D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.

(DIS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:58:29 2023-03-24 am EDT
0.4570 EUR   -6.45%
08:34aSun bullish after accounts; bad d'Amico
AN
07:08aSquares in the red; MPS the worst in Milan
AN
03/21Europeans on the rebound; banking and oil bullish on the Mib.
AN
Sun bullish after accounts; bad d'Amico

03/24/2023 | 08:34am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Sole 24 Ore takes the top spot with a 6.2 percent rise after announcing Thursday that it closed fiscal year 2022 with a "marked improvement" in all economic and financial indicators compared to 2021.

Net income is EUR500,000 from a loss of EUR21.0 million in 2021. Net of nonrecurring income and expenses, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company is positive EUR1.4 million, an improvement from a negative EUR700,000 in 2021.

In the last month, the stock has rallied 7.0 percent while in the last six it has risen 13 percent. Also in the green last year, up 10%.

----------

Bastogi follows and advances 2.7% after giving up 1.0% in the last month and gaining 3.5% in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has left 11% on the parterre.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

d'Amico International Shipping finishes at the bottom with a 6.5 percent drop after gaining 5.5 percent in the last month and 99 percent in the last six. By contrast, the year-to-date increase of 338% is in triple digits.

----------

Also hurting is Monrif, down 5.7 percent after giving up 8.7 percent in the last month and instead picking up 8.6 percent in the last six months. Over the past year, the stock has left 12% on the parterre.

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASTOGI S.P.A. 2.74% 0.6 Delayed Quote.-7.30%
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A. -7.06% 0.454 Delayed Quote.30.97%
IL SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A. 7.31% 0.558 Delayed Quote.9.47%
MONRIF S.P.A. -5.69% 0.063 Delayed Quote.17.61%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 353 M - -
Net income 2023 110 M - -
Net Debt 2023 307 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,89x
Yield 2023 1,88%
Capitalization 651 M 651 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,71x
EV / Sales 2024 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 617
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.
Duration : Period :
d'Amico International Shipping S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,53 $
Average target price 0,60 $
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo d'Amico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Balestra di Mottola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Flemming Carlsen Chief Operating Officer
Monique I. A. Maller Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcel C. Saucy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.30.97%651
ENBRIDGE INC.-5.54%74 106
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.3.52%54 205
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-4.96%38 408
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-9.35%36 845
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-13.98%34 492
