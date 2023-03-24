Sun bullish after accounts; bad d'Amico

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Sole 24 Ore takes the top spot with a 6.2 percent rise after announcing Thursday that it closed fiscal year 2022 with a "marked improvement" in all economic and financial indicators compared to 2021.

Net income is EUR500,000 from a loss of EUR21.0 million in 2021. Net of nonrecurring income and expenses, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company is positive EUR1.4 million, an improvement from a negative EUR700,000 in 2021.

In the last month, the stock has rallied 7.0 percent while in the last six it has risen 13 percent. Also in the green last year, up 10%.

Bastogi follows and advances 2.7% after giving up 1.0% in the last month and gaining 3.5% in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has left 11% on the parterre.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

d'Amico International Shipping finishes at the bottom with a 6.5 percent drop after gaining 5.5 percent in the last month and 99 percent in the last six. By contrast, the year-to-date increase of 338% is in triple digits.

Also hurting is Monrif, down 5.7 percent after giving up 8.7 percent in the last month and instead picking up 8.6 percent in the last six months. Over the past year, the stock has left 12% on the parterre.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

