d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_2021 First Half ResultsJuly 29th, 2021

PRESS RELEASE The Board of Directors of d'Amico International Shipping S.A. approves Q2 and H1 '21 Results: 'IN Q2'21, DIS IMPROVES ITS RESULTS RELATIVE TO THE PREVIOUS QUARTER AND MAINTAINS A SOLID FINANCIAL STRUCTURE DESPITE A CHALLENGING MARKET. IN H1'21: NET RESULT OF US$ (15.2)M AND EBITDA OF US$ 33.0M (37.1% MARGIN); POSITIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW OF US$ 18.5M; LIQUIDITY POSITION OF US$ 48.7M AND NET DEBT (EXCLUDING IFRS16) TO FLEET MARKET VALUE RATIO OF 64.9% AT THE END OF THE PERIOD.' FIRST HALF 2021 RESULTS Time charter equivalent earnings (TCE) of US$ 88.9 million (US$ 150.1 million in H1'20)

Gross operating profit/EBITDA of US$ 33.1 million (37.1% on TCE) (US$ 79.5 million in H1'20)

Net result of US$ (15.2) million (US$ 17.1 million in H1'20)

Cash flow from operating activities of US$ 18.5 million (US$ 59.1 million in H1'20)

Net debt of US$ 545.9 million (US$ 453.2 million excluding IFRS16) as at 30 June 2021 (US$ 561.5 million and US$ 465.2 million excluding IFRS 16, as at 31 December 2020) SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS Time charter equivalent earnings (TCE) of US$ 46.1 million (US$ 78.7 million in Q2'20)

Gross operating profit/EBITDA of US$ 18.9 million (US$ 46.5 million in Q2'20)

Net result of US$ (5.4) million (US$ 15.6 million in Q2'20)

Cash flow from operating activities of US$ 11.9 million (US$ 33.4 million in Q2'20) Luxembourg - July 29th, 2021 - The Board of Directors of d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (Borsa Italiana: "DIS") (hereinafter : "the Company", "d'Amico International Shipping" or the "Group"), a leading international marine transportation company operating in the product tanker market, today examined and approved the Company's half-year and second quarter 2021 consolidated financial results. MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY Paolo d'Amico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of d'Amico International Shipping commented: 'In the first six months of 2021 we confronted a challenging product tanker market and this explains DIS' Net loss of US$ (15.2) million in the period and the variance relative to the first half of last year (profit of US$ 17.1 million). However, we were able to significantly improve our results in Q2 relative to the previous quarter of the year, mainly thanks to a sound chartering strategy, which consisted both of a good level of time-charter coverage and favourable positioning of our spot trading vessels. In fact, DIS' Net result was of US$ (5.4) million in Q2 2021, compared with US$ (9.8) million in the first quarter of the year. Looking at our TCE performance, DIS achieved a daily spot rate of US$ 11,355 in H1 2021 (US$ 21,238 in H1 2020) and of US$ 12,720 in Q2 2021, 28.2% (or US$ 2,796/day) higher than the average obtained in the previous quarter. As usual, we maintained a high level of time-charter coverage throughout the period and we even extended it when possible. In fact, 48.1% of DIS' total employment days in H1 2021 were fixed through 'time-charter' contracts at an average daily rate of US$ 15,546. Thus, we managed to achieve a total blended daily TCE (spot and time-charter) of US$ 13,371 in H1 2021, significantly outperforming the current weak market. 1 Despite some concerns related to the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant, the outlook for the second part of the year looks brighter for our industry, with an even stronger recovery expected next year. In fact, robust global economic growth, rising vaccination rates, steadily increasing mobility levels and the easing of social distancing measures should benefit oil demand, which is now expected to rise by 5.9 mb/d in the current year to 96.4 mb/d. OPEC+ has been responsive to the increases in demand and on April 1 they agreed to raise crude oil production by 2.1 mb/d over three months from May to July. In addition, on July 18 OPEC+ reached an agreement to boost output monthly by 400,000 b/d starting in August and continuing until the remaining 5.8 mb/d of last year's cuts are unwound. Longer term we maintain a very positive outlook, supported by strong demand and supply fundamentals. The pandemic put unprecedented pressure on refinery margins, pushing older and less competitive refineries out of the market. In fact, we expect several of the older refineries located in Europe, in the US, in Australia and New Zealand will be replaced with modern units located mainly in Asia and the Middle East. Approximately 1.9 mb/d of confirmed capacity closures/conversions have already been announced, of which around 60% are expected to occur in FY'21. As we stated several times, we expect this to be extremely beneficial for product tankers' ton-mile demand. On the supply side, newbuilding activity in our sector is expected to be limited, due to capital constraints, significant uncertainties regarding technological developments to meet the IMO's and the EU's stringent emission reductions targets, rising newbuilding costs and limited yard availability for deliveries over the next two years. Demolitions are also accelerating, contributing to even slower fleet growth. According to Clarksons, 10 vessels (MR and LR1) were scrapped in 2020 vs. 26 ships in the first six months of 2021, of which 17 in the second quarter. The new technical and operational standards required by the IMO (Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index-EEXI and Annual operational carbon intensity indicator-CII) and by the EU (Emissions Trading Scheme-ETS and Fuel EU Maritime), will lead to a further acceleration in the scrapping of old, less efficient tankers and will force part of the world fleet to slow-steam to reduce emissions. Today DIS can face the short-term challenging markets and the regulatory headwinds with a very young and mainly Eco fleet, a top-quality technical management, a solid financial structure, and a proven commercial strategy, with a good level of near-term contract coverage. I am confident our current strong position and our long-term strategy, will prove successful, allowing us to generate substantial value for our Shareholders.' Carlos Balestra di Mottola, Chief Financial Officer of d'Amico International Shipping commented: 'Due to the challenging markets, DIS' posted a Net loss of US$ (15.2) million in H1 2021 vs. a Net profit of US$ 17.1 million in the first six months of the previous year. However, in Q2 we managed to improve our results relative to the previous quarter, achieving a Net result of US$ (5.4) million, compared with US$ (9.8) million in the first quarter of the year. DIS' daily spot rate was of US$ 11,355 in H1 2021 vs. US$ 21,238 in the same period of last year. However, our daily spot rate was of US$ 12,720 in Q2 2021, 28.2% (US$ 2,796/day) higher than the average obtained in the previous quarter. In addition, we could count on a good level of time-charter coverage of 48.1% in the first six months of the year, at a daily average of US$ 15,546, which allowed us to achieve a total daily average rate (which includes both spot and time-charter contracts) of US$ 13,371 in H1 2021, outperforming the prevailing market. 2 In H1 2021, DIS' EBITDA amounted to US$ 33.0 million vs. US$ 79.5 million achieved in H1 2020 and our operating cash flow was positive, amounting to US$ 18.5 million, compared with US$ 59.1 million in the same period of last year. Despite the challenging market of the first six months of the year, DIS' market net asset value at the end of June increased relative to the previous quarter, also as a result of the upward pressure on newbuilding and demolition prices, and highlighting the positive long-term outlook for the industry. In Q1'21, DIS exercised its purchase option on the M/T High Priority, an MR vessel, which had been sold and leased back by d'Amico Tankers in 2017, for a 5-year period, with purchase options starting from the 2nd anniversary and a purchase obligation at the end of the 5th year. This transaction was fully in line with DIS' strategy of reducing its financial leverage and break-even. In fact, the previous lease was substituted with a bank-loan financing at a much lower leverage and at a substantially lower cost of debt. Thanks to our deleveraging plan and the liquidity generated over the last few years through vessel disposals and equity capital increases, DIS can count today on a very strong financial structure and this remains a key strategic objective for our Company. As at the end of June 2021, we had Cash and cash equivalents of US$ 48.7 million and the ratio between DIS' Net financial position (excluding IFRS 16) and its fleet market value was of 64.9% vs. 68.5% at the end of March 2021, 65.9% at the end of December 2020, 64.0% as at the end of 2019 and 72.9% at the end as at the end of 2018. I believe DIS is ideally positioned to confront the near-term soft patch in the market, whilst retaining the strategic and operational flexibility deriving from its strong balance sheet, which coupled with a very effective commercial strategy will allow us to fully benefit from the upcoming positive market cycle.' FINANCIAL REVIEW SUMMARY OF THE RESULTS IN THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF RESULTS 2021 The tanker market remains weak and despite the partial easing of OPEC+ output cuts in May-June, significant supply cuts are still in place, whilst global oil demand continues to suffer from the Covid-19 pandemic; both crude and product trade volumes are, therefore, still well below 2019 levels. According to the IEA's July report, following two consecutive months of decline, global oil demand surged by an estimated 3.2 million b/d to 96.8 million b/d in June. This strong recovery came on the back of falling Covid-19 cases in India, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as seasonally rising mobility in the northern hemisphere, made possible by the continuing expansion of vaccination campaigns. An increase in oil burn in the Middle East due to rising power demand also boosted consumption. The expected sharp rebound in global oil demand in June lifted growth in 2Q 2021 to 1.2 million b/d quarter-on-quarter and 11.8 million b/d year-on-year. Both the USA and China have shown signs of oil demand recovery in the first-half of the year, with the consumption of gasoline and diesel rising particularly fast in the US, having recently overtaken pre-Covid levels. Demand has also shown signs of improvement in Europe, UK and more recently in India. Demand for jet fuel, however, remains substantially below pre-Covid levels, suffering especially from the drop in long-haul flights. Furthermore, the fast-spreading Delta virus variant is on the march through a largely unvaccinated Southeast Asia, forcing restrictions on work and mobility that are taking the shine off the wider region's recovery in energy demand. Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, is being affected by a particularly brutal wave of Covid- 19, with movement curbed in the industrial heartland of Java and the tourist enclave of Bali. Malaysia is still confronting a nationwide lockdown, while Thailand has just stepped-up restrictions, curtailing any nascent 3 recovery. In parts of Europe and the US, the Delta variant is also spreading fast, leading to the adoption of more restrictive measures by some countries. The overhang in global oil stocks that built up in 2020 has already been reabsorbed, with OECD industry stocks now well below historical averages. These stock drawdowns dampened demand for seaborne transportation but contribute to a healthier market and bode well for a not-too-distant recovery in rates. The one-yeartime-charter rate is always the best indicator of spot market expectations and as of the end of June 2021 was assessed at around US$ 12,000 per day for a conventional MR2, with an Eco MR2 assessed at a premium of around US$ 2,000 / 2,500 per day. In H1 2021, DIS recorded a Net loss of US$ (15.2) million vs. a Net profit of US$ 17.1 million posted in the same period of last year. Such negative variance is attributable to a much weaker product tanker market relative to the first semester of 2020. In Q2 2021, DIS posted a Net loss of US$ (5.4) million vs. a Net profit of US$ 15.6 million registered in the second quarter of last year, but significantly better than the US$ (9.8) million Net loss recorded in Q1 2021. DIS generated an EBITDA of US$ 33.0 million in H1 2021 vs. US$ 79.5 million achieved in H1 2020, whilst its operating cash flow was positive for US$ 18.5 million compared with US$ 59.1 million generated in the same period of last year. In terms of spot performance, DIS achieved a daily spot rate of US$ 11,355 in H1 2021 vs. US$ 21,238 in H1 2020 (Q2 2021: US$ 12,720 vs Q2 2020: US$ 25,118), as a result of the much weaker market relative to the same period of last year. However, the daily spot rate of US$ 12,720 achieved in Q2 2021 was 28.2% (i.e. US$ 2,796/day) higher than the average obtained in the previous quarter. At the same time, 48.1% of DIS' total employment days in H1 2021, were covered through 'time-charter' contracts at an average daily rate of US$ 15,546 (H1 2020: 63.7% coverage at an average daily rate of US$ 16,042). A good level of time charter coverage is one of the pillars of DIS' commercial strategy and allows it to mitigate the effects of the spot market volatility, securing a certain level of earnings and cash generation even throughout the negative cycles. DIS' total daily average rate (which includes both spot and time-charter contracts) was of US$ 13,371 in the first half of 2021 compared with US$ 17,930 achieved in the same period of the previous year. OPERATING PERFORMANCE Time charter equivalent earnings were US$ 88.9 million in H1 2021 vs. US$ 150.1 million in H1 2020 and US$ 46.1 million in Q2 2021 vs. US$ 78.7 million in Q2 2020. The total amount for H1 2020 included US$ 6.2 million 'time charter equivalent earnings' generated by vessels under commercial management at the time (there wasn't any income from such contracts in the first semester of 2021), which was offset by an almost equivalent amount reported under 'time-charter hire costs'. In detail, DIS realized a daily average spot rate of US$ 11,355 in H1 2021 compared with US$ 21,238 in H1 20201, and of US$ 12,720 in Q2 2021 compared with US$ 25,118 in Q2 2020. Such negative variance relative to the first six months of last year is attributable to the much weaker market conditions. 1 Daily Average TCE of H1 2020 excludes US$ 6.2 million generated by the vessels under commercial management, as it is almost offset by an equivalent amount of time charter hire costs after deducting a 2% commission on gross revenues. 4 In H1 2021 DIS maintained a good level of 'coverage' (fixed-rate contracts), securing an average of 48.1% (H1 2020: 63.7%) of its available vessel days at a daily average fixed rate of US$ 15,546 (H1 2020: US$ 16,042). In addition to securing revenue and supporting the operating cash flow generation, these contracts enabled DIS to strengthen its historical relationships with the main oil majors. DIS' total daily average TCE (Spot and Time charter)2 was US$ 13,371 in H1 2021 vs. US$ 17,930 in H1 2020 (Q2 2021: US$ 13,893 vs. Q2 2020: US$ 19,555). DIS TCE daily rates 2020 2021 (US dollars) Q1 Q2 H1 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 H1 Spot 17,354 25,118 21,238 12,866 11,699 16,771 9,923 12,720 11,355 Fixed 15,864 16,236 16,042 16,038 17,866 16,429 15,842 15,231 15,546 Average 16,391 19,555 17,930 14,864 15,192 16,560 12,853 13,893 13,371 EBITDA was of US$ 33.0 million in H1 2021 compared with US$ 79.5 million in the same period of last year (Q2 2021: US$ 18.9 million vs. Q2 2020: US$ 46.5 million), reflecting the weaker freight markets experienced in the first six months of the current year. Depreciation, impairment and impairment reversal amounted to US$ (32.6) million in H1 2021 vs. US$ (40.6) million in H1 2020 (Q2 2021: US$ (16.2) million vs. Q2 2020: US$ (21.5) million). The H1 2020 amount included US$ (6.0) million impairment booked on four vessels owned by d'Amico Tankers d.a.c. and one vessel owned by Glenda International Shipping (a jointly controlled entity with the Glencore Group, in which d'Amico Tankers d.a.c. has a 50% interest), which were classified as 'assets held for sale' (in accordance with IFRS 5) as at 31 March 2020, with the difference between their fair value less cost to sell and their book value charged to the Income Statement. EBIT was positive for US$ 0.4 million in H1 2021 vs. US$ 38.9 million in H1 2020 (Q2 2021: US$ 2.7 million vs. Q2 2020: US$ 25.1 million). Net financial income was of US$ 1.0 million in H1 2021 vs. US$ 0.07 million in H1 2020 (Q2 2021: US$ 0.4 million vs. Q2 2020: US$ 0.03 million). The amount of H1 2021 comprises mainly US$ 0.7 million unrealized gain in relation to the ineffective part of DIS' interest rate swap agreements, US$ 0.1 million unrealized gain on freight derivative instruments used for hedging purposes, US$ 0.2 million commercial foreign exchange gain, as well as bank interest income on funds held with financial institutions on deposit and current accounts. Net financial charges amounted to US$ (16.4) million in H1 2021 vs. US$ (21.7) million in H1 2020 (Q2 2021: US$ (8.4) million vs. Q2 2020: US$ (9.4) million). The H1 2021 amount comprises US$ (16.3) million in interest expenses and amortized financial fees due on DIS' bank loan facilities, actual expenses on interest rate swaps and interest on lease liabilities, as well as US$ (0.1) million of unrealised losses mainly in relation to the ineffective part of DIS' interest rate swap agreements. The amount recorded in the same period of last year included US$ (19.2) million in interest expenses and amortized financial fees due on DIS' bank loan facilities, actual expenses on interest rate swaps and interest on financial leases, as well as US$ (2.4) million of unrealised losses in relation to the ineffective part of DIS' interest rate swap agreements. DIS recorded a Loss before tax of US$ (15.0) million in H1 2021 vs. a profit of US$ 17.3 million in H1 2020 and a loss of US$ (5.3) million in Q2 2021 vs. profit of US$ 15.7 million in Q2 2020. 2 Daily Average TCE for 2020 excluded the amounts generated by the vessels under commercial management, since hire revenue for these vessels for each year was offset by an almost equivalent amount of time charter hire costs, after deducting a 2% commission on gross revenues. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

